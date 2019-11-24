Josh Trank's Fantastic Four movie for 20th Century Fox gets reviewed by its own director

Almost five years after the release of his infamous Fantastic Four movie, Josh Trank decided to review the critical and box office bomb on Letterboxd.

"I was expecting it to be much worse than it was," wrote the Chronicle director. "I literally haven’t seen it since like two weeks before it came out, and I was in a heavily f***ing traumatized state of mind. Why? Eh, save that for another time."

Serving as an origin story for "Marvel's First Family," Fantastic Four starred Miles Teller (Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic), Michael B. Jordan (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), Kate Mara (Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman), Jamie Bell (Ben Grimm/The Thing), and Toby Kebbell (Victor von Doom/Doctor Doom).

"Everyone in the film is a great actor, and overall there is a movie in there, somewhere. And that cast deserves to be in THAT movie. Everyone who worked on Fant4stic clearly wanted to be making THAT movie. But.... ultimately... It wasn’t," added Trank in his assessment of the project, which grossed $167 million against a budget of $120 million.

The comic book adaptation currently holds a 9% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Video of _rRoD28-WgU

"Is there a #releasethetrankcut? Doesn’t matter," continued the filmmaker. "I’m not Zack Snyder. Zack Snyder is a storied, iconic, legendary filmmaker who has been knocking it out of the f***ing park since I was in high school ... I was 29 years old, making my 2nd film, in a situation more complicated than anything a 2nd time filmmaker should’ve walked into."

Trank finished off by voicing his support for Peyton Reed (Ant-Man) to helm the next F4 movie. To read his full two-star review, click here.

Thanks to Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox back in March, the Fantastic Four can now enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe along with Deadpool and the X-Men. However, their introduction into the Disney canon is still a ways down the road as Marvel Studios ramps up for the rollout of Phase 4.

Trank hasn't released a movie since Fantastic Four, but according to IMDB, he is attached to two biographical projects, one about Al Capone (Fonzo) and one about Teddy Roosevelt (The Rise of Theodore Roosevelt).