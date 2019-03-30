Latest Stories

Archie June 2019 4
Tag: Comics
Archie, Dynamite, Valiant, and Vault Comics single-issue solicitations for June 2019.
AoS
Tag: TV
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. talk new season, reveal premiere date at WonderCon
Eva Green Dumbo Tim Burton Disney
Tag: Fangrrls
Objects in Space 3/30/19: We're all family here
scary stories
Tag: Movies
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is not an obvious movie. Guillermo del Toro explains how they adapted it.
Justice League vs the Fatal Five

Justice League and the Fatal Five duke it out at WonderCon premiere

Contributed by
don.jpg
Don Kaye
Mar 30, 2019

The Justice League took on the villainous future villains the Fatal Five as the latest addition to the DC universe of animated movies, Justice League vs. the Fatal Five, premiered Friday night (Mar. 29) at WonderCon.

The 34th entry in the DC stable of original animated films opens in the 31st century, as the mentally unstable Starboy (voiced by Elyes Gabel) and the Legion of Superheroes face three members of the deadly Fatal Five, including Mano (Philip Anthony-Rodriguez), Tharok (Peter Jessup) and the Persuader (Matthew Yang King) intent on freeing fellow members Emerald Empress (Sumalee Montano) and Validus.

Their plan? Travel back in time to harness the power of freshly minted Green Lantern Jessica Cruz (Diane Guerrero), using it to both free the Empress and destroy Earth to prevent the existence of superheroes in the present and future. But Starboy follows hot on their heels, and after a few complications, brings the modern Justice League -- Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman, Miss Martian and Mr. Terrific -- on his mission.

Like just about all of the previous DC animated films, Justice League vs. the Fatal Five is heavy on action and comic book imagery, and seems at times to be ripped right from the pages of DC books. At this point in the continuity, a casual viewer might be a little lost, but the movie barrels along briskly enough and captures the flavor of a quick comic book read in a way that feature films often can't.

Following the screening, many of the cast members, along with executive producer Bruce Timm, writers Eric Carrasco and Jim Krieg, and director Sam Liu sat for a panel discussion of the film.

The movie marks a reunion, with longtime DC voice actors Kevin Conroy (Batman), Susan Eisenberg (Wonder Woman) and George Newbern (Superman) reprising their roles as the Trinity together for the first time since TV's Justice League Unlimited ended in 2006 (all three have shown up separately since then in various entries).

For Eisenberg, it was "magical" being back in the recording booth with Timm, Conroy and Newbern, with Conroy -- who has the longest tenure playing Batman of any actor -- saying that getting back into the roles at this stage was like putting on "a comfortable suit."

During the fan question portion, Timm was asked how Batman is different when he's with the Justice League as opposed to when he's alone. "Batman works differently when he's with the League," the DC animated mastermind replied. "When he's on his own, the stories tend to be darker. When he's wih the League, he tends to be a smartass. He's more snarky and Kevin can nail that."

Timm also promised that if Justice League vs. the Fatal Five does well, more movies featuring the Trinity from Justice League Unlimited will be on the way.

Justice League vs. the Fatal Five is available on digital starting today and arrives on Blu-ray/DVD on April 16.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Warner Bros. Home Entertainment
Tag: Justice League vs. The Fatal Five
Tag: DC Animated Universe
Tag: Bruce Timm
Tag: Kevin Conroy
Tag: WonderCon 2019

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Justice League vs. The Fatal Five
Tag: Trailers
Justice League vs. The Fatal Five
Celebrate Bruce Timm's birthday with the first Justice League vs. The Fatal Five trailer
Henry Barajas
Feb 5, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2
Tag: batman: the animated series
Tag: Batman
MrFreeze
How Paul Dini and Mike Mignola changed Mr. Freeze forever, plus other revelations from the Batman: The Animated Series documentary
Brian Silliman
Nov 2, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: Batman and Harley Quinn
Tag: nightwing
nightwing-harley-animated-sex-scene.jpg
Watch: Bruce Timm explains that Harley Quinn and Nightwing scene
Mike Avila
Sep 3, 2017
Comment count Comment count: Trending 4
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
batman_and_harley_quinn_01.jpg
Watch: Bruce Timm on Batman and Harley Quinn
Mike Avila
Aug 30, 2017
Comment count Comment count: Trending 3