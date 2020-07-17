Keanu Reeves making his comic debut writing Wolverine-esque 'BRZRKR' for Boom! Studios

Actor Keanu Reeves has been looking backwards on a few recent nostalgic projects — returning for Bill & Ted and considering a Constantine sequel — but the genre legend is also looking forward to uncharted territory: like making his own comic book. The star of The Matrix and John Wick franchises has certainly played characters inspiring comic characters throughout the industry, but now he's entering the media for the first time thanks to a new comic from Boom! Studios.

The comic is called BRZRKR and, according to a release, it's about an immortal badass looking to fight through the centuries...sound familiar? Keanu Reeves may not truly be eternal like the title character of his book (co-written by Matt Kindt and brought to life by artist Alessandro Vitti, colorist Bill Crabtree, and letterer Clem Robins), but he's certainly close as far as memes are concerned. Berzerker is a cursed demigod who has to fight and kill — think God of War's Kratos working for the U.S. government. He's after freedom and knowledge, which he'll hopefull find over the course of his 12-issue limited series.

And just take a look at the first cover from artist Rafael Grampá:

Source: Boom! Studios

If fans think that guy's not Keanu-inspired, then they should check out his facial hair...and all the other references to both movies and memes in the artwork released so far:



Source: Boom! Studios Source: Boom! Studios Source: Boom! Studios Source: Boom! Studios Source: Boom! Studios Source: Boom! Studios Source: Boom! Studios hide thumbnails show thumbnails

But Reeves is bringing his own history to the book. “I have loved comics since I was a young kid and they have been a significant influence on me artistically,” said Reeves.

"The best collaborations have each partner bringing something unique to the table," said Kindt. "With BRZRKR we mixed a potent cocktail of all the things that we love: the tale of an immortal warrior laced with history, conspiracies, spirituality, and a gigantic helping of bonkers action and violence — all with intense purpose and ultimately a heartbreaking discovery."

Those looking to learn more can stop by Boom! Studios' San Diego Comic-Con@Home panel, where they'll be debuting some exclusive interior artwork and behind-the-scenes details. Reeves will also be there for a Constantine anniversary panel.

BRZRKR hits stores this October.