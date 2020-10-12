WIRE Buzz: Keegan-Michael Key leads Blumhouse horror podcast; Phineas and Ferb co-creator's new show; more

Halloween is almost here, which means the spooky countdowns are about to begin. A fittingly numbered anthology podcast from horror-focused Blumhouse is on its way to the airwaves and it's already cast its haunted caretaker: Keegan-Michael Key.

According to Variety, Blumhouse is teaming with iHeartMedia for the 13-episode horror podcast Aaron Mahnke’s 13 Days of Halloween from, as it says on the tin, Lore's Aaron Mahnke. Key serves as the series' Cryptkeeper-esque guide, introducing the horror stories lurking within the Hawthorne Manor hotel.

Fans can listen to the trailer here.

Aaron Mahnke’s 13 Days of Halloween is the first podcasting effort from Blumhouse and iHeartMedia's 2019 deal for audio originals, so look to follow this one closely in case it's a hit — then a TV adaptation is almost certain to follow.

“Hawthorne Manor is a unique world, and we’re so thrilled to be working with iHeartMedia and Aaron Mahnke to bring this sinister tale to life,” said Jeremy Gold, president of Blumhouse Television. “With people staying home this Halloween, we thought listeners would appreciate getting lost in this world with us and having a taste of the spooky spirit of this holiday.”

Aaron Mahnke’s 13 Days of Halloween premieres on Oct. 19.

Next, there's a new supernatural anthology series on its way starring Anna Friel.

Deadline reports that the show, called The Box, comes from creator/showrunner Adi Hasak and will focus on Kansas City PD officer Sharon Pici (Friel), who finds herself stuck in a very spooky room. The show's composed of eight half-hour episodes co-written by Hasak and writers like Paula Killen, Josh Azouz, and Clare Siobhan Byrne.

“I’m simply thrilled at how our show came together," said Hasak. "An American show, a top notch and dynamic Nordic streamer and studio in NENT, and a remarkably talented British actress in Anna Friel. This is truly the future of global TV.”

“I am excited to be working with NENT Group on such a fascinating project," said Friel. "Looking forward to the cameras rolling and going on this journey with Adi.”

The show looks to begin shooting in Feb. 2021 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Finally, a new pair of superheroes is heading to the Disney Channel — and no, they're not from Marvel.

Deadline reports that Phineas and Ferb co-creator Dan Povenmire is heading back to the network with Hamster & Gretel, a show about a brother-sister duo ALMOST given powers by aliens. "Almost" because instead of the brother Kevin getting the powers alongside Gretel, his powers are given to...Gretel's hamster. Here's Povenmire giving the pitch himself:

Video of The Elevator Pitch | Hamster &amp; Gretel | Disney Channel

The series, which plans for plenty of musical moments alongside superhero action, just got the greenlight from Disney after Povenmire helped wrap up Phineas and Ferb with one more feature-length special.

“An incredibly gifted storyteller, Dan has been an esteemed member of the Disney family for many years, consistently showcasing his knack for creating universally appealing shows that resonate with both kids and families,” said Meredith Roberts, senior vice president/general manager, Television Animation, Disney Channels. “His signature blend of heart, humor and music are a perfect fit for Disney, and we’re delighted that he will continue our winning partnership with us once again on Hamster & Gretel.”

No word on when Hamster & Gretel is set to hit the small screen.