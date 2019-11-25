Latest Stories

The NeverEnding Story horse
Tag: Movies
The story is truly neverending: Atreyu and Childlike Empress reunite 35 years later
Jumanji The Next Level
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Jumanji: The Next Level's time jump; Nick shows to CBS All Access; more
NASA image of Titan
Tag: Science
Lakes, dunes, mountains, & more: Titan surface map reveals landscape almost as diverse as Earth
Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope
Tag: Movies
Dream Casting: Tales From the Star Wars Cantina
Kevin Conroy Bruce Wayne
More info i
Credit: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images & Warner Bros. Animation
Tag: TV
Tag: News

Kevin Conroy teases 'dark corners' of Old Man Bruce Wayne in The CW's Crisis on Infinite Earths

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Nov 25, 2019

We're just a few weeks away from seeing Kevin Conroy's live-action debut as an older version of Bruce Wayne in the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover. It's something fans have been hoping to glimpse ever since Batman Beyond went off the air in 2001.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, the veteran voice actor, who has voiced Wayne/Batman in a number of television series and video games, teased his role in the biggest Arrowverse event yet.

“In this, I explore a lot of [the] dark corners of Bruce Wayne. But they’re different than the ones I explored on Batman Beyond," Conroy said, going on to explain how the physical experience was, as you might expect, wildly different from simply giving the iconic DC character a voice.

“It threw me at first,” he continued. “I never approached this character from that physicalized aspect. I always just inhabited him with my voice. When you do that in a recording studio, it’s a very intimate experience and you’re sort of living in your own imagination. You do it with your eyes closed and you’re in this other world, and you have Mark Hamill [voice of the animated Joker] feeding you all the energy you [need] ... To actually be on the set, in the physical world, and to be walking as the character and inhabiting the character in three dimensions, it was a real transition for me. It did take a while to get used to, I have to admit. I was surprised because I know the character so well.”

Crisis on Infinite Earths Kevin Conroy

The CW

"One of the things that was always on my bucket list is that I wanted to see old Bruce Wayne,” added executive producer Marc Guggenheim. “We talked about a variety of different casting possibilities, but [Legends of Tomorrow showrunner] Keto Shimizu, who is a huge animated Batman fan, pointed out that Kevin is the right age. We reached out to Kevin and he couldn’t have been more lovely and more game for it."

Conroy is just one DC vet slated to make an appearance in the multi-night television event. Burt Ward (famous for playing Robin in the '60s-era Batman TV show with Adam West) and Tom Welling (known for playing a young Clark Kent in all 10 seasons of Smallville) are also among the numerous actors you should look out for in Crisis.

The crossover begins with Supergirl on Sunday, Dec. 8, before heading into BatwomanThe FlashArrow, and Legends of Tomorrow on the following nights.

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Crisis on Infinite Earths
Tag: Kevin Conroy
Tag: Arrowverse
Tag: Bruce Wayne
Tag: Batman
Tag: The CW

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: