Jumanji star Kevin Hart recovering after serious car accident

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart, best known to genre fans for his roles in films like Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, The Secret Life of Pets, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, is recovering this week after suffering what authorities called "major back injuries" in a car accident in Calabasas, California on Sunday.

According to CNN, Hart was a passenger in the car — a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda which Hart bought for himself as a 40th birthday present in July — at the time of the crash. The driver at the time, Jared Black, apparently lost control of the vehicle, which then rolled down an embankment. Black and one other person were trapped inside the car immediately after the crash, while Hart was able to get free and go to his own nearby home to get help.

Both Hart and Black suffered "major back injuries" in the crash, according to CNN's report. The third person in the vehicle, whose name has not been released, did not suffer major injuries. California Highway Patrol officers have ruled out the influence of alcohol in the accident.

Hart himself has not yet released a statement about the crash, but his wife, Eniko Parrish, told TMZ that her husband is "going to be just fine."

Since the release of his first stand-up album, I'm a Grown Little Man, a little more than a decade ago, Hart has continued to build a career that's made him one of the most successful comedians in the world, as well as a bankable box office star. He will be seen later this year in the Jumanji sequel The Next Level, and was shooting his next film, Fatherhood, just days before the accident. We send him best wishes for a speedy recovery.