Kevin Smith’s horror flick 'Killroy Was Here' is scaring up interest by being sold as an NFT

To the horror of those who don’t understand cryptocurrency and blockchains, Kevin Smith is selling his new film, Killroy Was Here, as an NFT.

What’s an NFT you ask? Great question. NFT stands for non-fungible token, which basically means it’s a unique, digital asset. You can think of them as the digital equivalent of Magic the Gathering playing cards, NBA video highlights, or even fine art. Once someone buys an NFT from a cryptocurrency marketplace (which is connected to a blockchain…which, VERY generally speaking, is a database of cryptocurrency transactions...actually, it might just be best to gloss over this part), they own that digital asset.

But back to Smith, who shared the news in a tweet today: "Back in 1994, I took my first flick to Sundance to sell it. Now in 2021, I’m taking my new flick to CRYPTO to sell it! KILLROY WAS HERE to be the first film sold as an NFT! Winner can even distribute it! Welcome to Jay and Silent Bob’s Crypto Studio! Home of the Smokin’ Tokens!"

In an exclusive with Deadline, the Clerks director went into more detail about his plans to auction off his upcoming horror film as an NFT, where the buyer would have the rights to exhibit, distribute, or stream the piece.

“As an indie artist, I’m always looking for a new platform through which to tell a story,” Smith told Deadline. “And Crypto has the potential to provide that, while also intersecting with our almost 25 years of experience selling real world collectibles online and at the brick-and-mortar Jay and Silent Bob’s Secret Stash. Back in 1994, we took Clerks up to Sundance and sold it. Selling Killroy as an NFT feels very similar: whoever buys it could choose to monetize it traditionally, or simply own a film that nobody ever sees but them. We’re not trying to raise financing by selling NFT’s for a Killroy movie; the completed Killroy movie IS the NFT. And if this works, we suddenly have a new stage on which I and other, better artists than me can tell our stories.”

To go along with the auction, Smith is creating his own NFT marketplace called Jay and Silent Bob’s Crypto Studio, where he and other artists can sell their non-fungible digital wares. The site is run in partnership with Semkhor, which will focus on digital content production and distribution, and the blockchain Phantasma, which claims to be more environmentally friendly than other blockchain options.

The first tranche of NFTs are currently available; those who are interested, understand what the heck NFTs are, and have some crypto-money to spend can buy Smokin’ Tokens of different colors. In addition to the tokens, which include two rare tokens that come with a cameo in Smith's upcoming Clerks III, the first drop also has digital fan art that features Jay, Silent Bob, Mooby, Buddy Christ, or The Secret Stash.

“This allows us to shine a spotlight on artists we love and introduce the community to their style by way of our characters,” Smith said. “We provide the Jay and Silent Bob, you provide the art, our partner Semkhor mints the NFT, and we split the profits. I’ve earned money off of Jay and Silent Bob for years now, so it’s nice to provide a licensed place where others can do the same.”

The film itself is based on popular graffiti art from World War II depicting a bald man peeking over a wall with the words, “Kilroy was here.” Smith took that idea and, as he described in his Comic-Con@Home panel, created an anthology movie “involving our monster Killroy and all these little stories that happen around him.” Smith went on to describe Killroy as “kind of like a kid Avenger ... if you f**k with kids, Killroy will show up.”

No news yet on when the actual sale of the movie as an NFT will take place, though you can sign up on the Jay and Silent Bob’s Crypto Studio website to get updates on what’s being sold there.