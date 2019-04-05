Kit Harington explains how 'You know nothing, Jon Snow' played a part in his wedding day

It's a busy month for Game of Thrones star Kit Harington. In a little more than a week, the show that made him a star will begin its final season on HBO, and this weekend he's helping to promote that last run of episodes by hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time. To promote that, Harington stopped by The Tonight Show Thursday night, where host Jimmy Fallon had a lot of rumours that he wanted to discuss.

Fallon definitely did ask about various Game of Thrones plot rumors, but knowing Harington couldn't really answer spoilery questions, he also came prepared with a few other show-related topics that allowed the young actor to tell a few amusing stories about how the show has affected his life, starting with the signature line "You know nothing, Jon Snow."

That line, spoken frequently by the wildling woman Ygritte (played by Harington's now-wife Rose Leslie), is the one Harington hears on the street more than any other, and he confirmed to Fallon that he hears it "doubly" now that he's often walking alongside the actress who made it famous. He doesn't enjoy it, but he can't escape it, so much so that it made its way into his and Leslie's wedding day.

"The worst was — because I hate it, I hate it when people say it — and my brother managed to get it into the end of my best man speech," Harington said. "It was quite sweet, actually. He said 'Looking at the woman you're marrying, it shows you do know something, Jon Snow.' Which is sweet."

Video of Spoiler Alert! Kit Harington Nods and Winks His Way Through Game of Thrones Rumors

Speaking of Harington and Leslie's relationship, Fallon also asked him if it was true that he once attended a costume party dressed as Jon Snow. That is true, and it was for Leslie's 30th birthday, which took the form of a costume party with the theme "bad taste." Harington grabbed a cheap Jon Snow costume from a store, but not everyone was in on the joke.

“I thought, ‘What’s worse taste than going as the character you play in the show you're in?’ It’s really bad taste,” he said. “So I did, thinking it was really funny. The trouble was, we had these two girls, you know, handing out canapés and drinks and things, and they had not been told what the theme of the costume party was. So they just saw me dressed as my character from Game of Thrones. It’s like, ‘You sad sad man.'"

Then there was the rumor that Harington now owns a statue of himself in character as Jon Snow, which he confirmed is also true. It's the statue from the Game of Thrones Season 8 teaser set in the crypts of Winterfell, in which Jon, Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) all faces statues of themselves which signify their death. When the shoot was over, Harington asked if he could keep his likeness, which the production then shipped from Belfast to his home in England.

"Sophie and Maisie didn't keep their statues, so I think this is...I really have to take a long look in the mirror. Or at my statue," he said.

So, now that Game of Thrones is over, what does a man do with a life-sized statue of himself dressed as a character he's no longer playing?

"I think now, everyone keeps asking me how is it that Thrones is ending, and I'm obviously sad about it ending, and I thought I'd make the statue into a kind of shrine in my garden that I'd go and cry in front of," Harington said.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturday at 11:30 p.m. EST. Game of Thrones returns April 14 on HBO.