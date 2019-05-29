Kyle Chandler binge-watched all 30 Godzilla movies when he was cast in King of the Monsters

For Godzilla: King of the Monsters director Michael Dougherty and co-star O'Shea Jackson, Jr., the opportunity to work on a Godzilla movie was a dream come true, a lifelong ambition achieved, a bucket-list item checked off. Others involved in the movie had some catching up to do.

The research and preparation done by the cast and crew members who were not as versed in the monster flicks varied from minimal to intensive, with star Kyle Chandler earning special honors for his dedication. The actor grew up appreciating Godzilla movies on TV in the 1970s, but when he got the role in King of the Monsters, he dove in head-first.

"When I first accepted this whole mission, I got every Godzilla movie I could get," Chandler told SYFY WIRE earlier this month. "And when I first started watching them, there were a few I hadn't seen... The whole box set is really a ride."

Chandler watched all 65 years of Godzilla movies, which adds up to at least 30 movies, or well over two straight days of kaiju cinema. Watch him give his thoughts on the previous Godzilla movies below; the new entry into the franchise, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, hits theaters on Thursday night.