'LEGO Star Wars' digs up Halloween special 'Terrifying Tales' on Disney+

Another Star Wars holiday special is on the way, but fans won't have to wait until the Christmas season to check it out. The LEGO-ized version of the galaxy far, far away will bring the chills to Disney+ in early October with a Halloween-inspired event called Terrifying Tales. Featuring the voice talents of Tony Hale (Toy Story 4) and Christian Slater (Rick and Morty), the upcoming special takes place after the events of The Rise of Skywalker.

Its story follows Poe Dameron (Jake Green) and BB-8, who must make an emergency landing on the volcanic planet of Mustafar. There, they meet Graballa the Hutt (Dana Snyder), a greedy and conniving member of the slug-like mobster clan who wants to turn Darth Vader's former castle retreat into the galaxy's first Sith-themed luxury hotel. While the X-Wing is repaired, Poe; BB-8; Grabella, and Grabella's plucky mechanice, Dean (Raphael Alejandro) are treated to an exclusive tour of the place by Vader's loyal servant, Vaneé (Hale).

"Along the way, Vaneé shares three creepy stories linked to ancient artifacts and iconic villains from across all eras of Star Wars," reads the official synopsis. "As Vaneé spins his tales and lures our heroes deeper into the shadowy underbelly of the castle, a sinister plan emerges. With the help of Dean, Poe and BB-8 will have to face their fears, stop an ancient evil from rising, and escape to make it back to their friends."

Disney+/Star Wars

Slater co-stars as the voice of Ren, a key figure in the Knights of Ren. Trevor Devall (Emperor Palpatine), Mary Elizabeth McGlynn (NI-L8), and Matt Sloan (Darth Vader) also lend their voices to the animated project.

David Shayne both wrote and executive-produced Terrifying Tales, which was directed by Ken Cunningham. James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert, Keith Malone, and Jason Cosler are executive producers. Additional Star Wars holiday specials could very well become a regular occurrence, thanks to last year's acclaimed effort, which redeemed the much-maligned 1978 version.

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales premieres on Disney+ Friday, Oct. 1.