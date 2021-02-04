LEGO drops official white noise playlist to soothe you with hours of brick sounds

For some people, no matter their age, nothing tops the soothing satisfaction or sitting around and putting together a few LEGO sets. There's something about the progression of it, the way it's all built to fit, that just feels right, especially if you're having the kind of week where nothing else seems to fit together. Sometimes just the sound of LEGO bricks moving under your fingers — or even on your television via an episode of LEGO Masters — is enough to calm your nerves. The folks at LEGO understand this, and they've built the soundscape to prove it.

Earlier this week the company dropped "LEGO White Noise," a new playlist featuring seven half-hour tracks all composed using nothing but the various sounds LEGO building elements make when you're sifting through them, building with them, or just dumping them out on the table.

"Each LEGO element makes a unique noise, which is why designers experimented with over 10,000 in their quest for the perfect soothing sounds," LEGO said in their announcement. "The result is a soundscape that includes tracks such as ‘It All Clicks’ which perfectly captures the joyous sound of two LEGO elements joining together, and ‘The Waterfall’ created by pouring thousands of LEGO bricks on top of each other."

The playlist was released to complement LEGO's new Botanical Collection, featuring both Flower Bouquet and Bonsai Tree building sets designed to give adult LEGO fans "immersive building experiences to help them express their creativity and destress." So, naturally, this is the perfect playlist to have on in the background while you're snapping together your new sets, whether they're flowers or Star Wars fighters, but it's also worth taking on the go if you're someone who finds LEGO bricks extra soothing. Next time you're in the middle of a long commute and you just wish you were at home finishing your LEGO set, you can at least be surrounded by the sounds of your favorite hobby.

The LEGO White Noise playlist is available for free on Spotify, iTunes, and the official LEGO website.