LEGO Masters clicks for second season at Fox, Will Arnett returns as host

Fox likes the idea of getting creative on camera — so much so that it’s just renewed its wildly popular LEGO Masters reality TV series for a second season.

The network has re-upped the series for more competitive LEGO builds in a move that also will return Will Arnett as host, via TV Line. Season 1 of the series constructed a massive viewing audience, cobbling together an average of 3.5 million viewers across its inaugural 13 episodes. As reality TV at the net goes, that’s second only to The Masked Singer, which has been a huge hit for Fox, according to the report.

Turning away from the screen once the guest competitors get down to bricky business has been nigh impossible for fans, with Season 1 featuring elaborate LEGO projects that create a UFO-themed amusement park, Transformers-like space robots, a video game that comes to life, and a “pizza lair” whose food-slinging conveyor contraptions would make Rube Goldberg proud.

Then, of course, there’re all the Star Wars builds, which featured heavily as LEGO Masters’ first season sped on. A Star Wars-themed episode yielded a recreation of the Battle of Crait from The Last Jedi, an Imperial bunker set piece (complete with AT-ST Walkers) from Return of the Jedi’s Endor Moon, and the Empire’s AT-AT march on the Hoth Rebel base from The Empire Strikes Back.

In tapping Mr. LEGO Batman himself to host the show, LEGO Masters has boosted its appeal with fans of Arnett’s appearances in LEGO’s big-screen features, while lending the series an authentic (and enthusiastically funny) voice from an actor who knows the ins and out of all things colorful and block-shaped. There’s no word yet on a definite Season 2 debut date, but TV Line reports that new episodes are expected to lock in place on your small screen sometime in 2021.