Logan Williams, who played a young Barry Allen on The Flash, dies at 16

Logan Williams, who played a young Barry Allen on The CW's The Flash, died Thursday, multiple news outlets are reporting. He was just 16.

No cause of death has been disclosed, but Williams' local paper, the Tri-City News notes that he died "suddenly." His mother Marlyse Williams has also told the Canadian news outlet that she is "absolutely devastated."

Williams grew up in Coquitlam in British Columbia, Canada. He attended Hope Lutheran school and Terry Fox secondary in Port Coquitlam.

In addition to playing a young Barry Allen on multiple episodes of The Flash (including the pilot), Williams also appeared on an episode of Supernatural (shown above).

“With his talent and gorgeous looks, Logan had the potential to be a huge star,” his mother added.

Flash star Grant Gustin took to Instagram to pay tribute to his late co-star. “Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly,” Gustin wrote next to a picture of him with Williams and co-star Jesse L. Martin. “This picture was early in the filming of The Flash pilot episode back in 2014. I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set.”

Gustin added: “My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them. Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone.”

Actor John Wesley Shipp, who plays Barry's father Henry Allen on the show, wrote on Twitter: "Heartsick to learn of Logan Williams’ death at 16. He was 100% committed to playing young Barry Allen, and we missed him once we moved past that part of the story. Love and compassion to Logan’s family and friends in your grief."