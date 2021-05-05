Disney+ moves up premiere date for 'Loki' and will now drop new episodes on Wednesdays

Channeling Loki himself, Disney+ decided to pivot without warning by moving the debut of the character's Marvel Cinematic Universe TV show up two days to Wednesday, June 9. In fact, all episodes of Loki will now premiere on Wednesdays, instead of the usual Friday window that was reserved for WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Tom Hiddleston confirmed the news during a special video announcement that begins with an epic display of famous Marvel props: Iron Man's helmet, Cap's shield, and, of course, Thor's hammer.

"Look, I'm sorry to interrupt," Hiddleston says, abruptly cutting off the noble montage. "It's just I've noticed that in these long superhero montages, Loki tends to get a bit left out, even though, arguably, he's incredibly heroic himself [as well as] cunning and charming. I could go on, but maybe ... why don't I just prove it to you? Wednesdays are the new Fridays."

Take a look below:

Video of Announcement | Marvel Studios&#039; Loki | Disney+

He's right, you know. The God of Mischief deserves a good deal of credit after giving up his life at the start of Avengers: Infinity War. The only problem is that Loki doesn't follow that version of the character; it follows the 2012 version who absconded with the Space Stone in Avengers: Endgame. Having messed up the space-time continuum through his selfish actions, Loki is reluctantly recruited by the Time Variance Authority, a quantum organization that repairs errant timelines.

Working alongside his snarky handler, Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson), the tricky Asgardian deity hops between all sorts of different realities, jumping out of planes and running for president. You know, just another day at the TVA office!

Showrun by Michael Waldron (screenwriter of the next Doctor Strange movie), Loki also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw (The Cloverfield Paradox), Sophia Di Martino (Yesterday), Wunmi Mosaku (Luther), and Richard E. Grant (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker). Kate Herron (Daybreak) directed all six episodes.

"It's a character who people have gotten to know over the course of several movies, but now, with six hours to spend with him, we can do totally new and exciting stuff," Waldron said at D23 Expo in the summer of 2019. "So yeah, it's gonna be really fun."