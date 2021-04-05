Loki goes full Legends of Tomorrow in time-twisting trailer for his new Disney+ series

We already have Marvel Studios streaming series to consume us right now thanks to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but we're also looking ahead to one of the most anticipated MCU projects in recent memory: Loki, the Disney+ miniseries led by Tom Hiddleston's triumphant return as the God of Mischief himself, is now just two months away from its streaming debut — and Disney just dropped a new trailer to remind us why we should still be so excited about it.

Spinning out of the events of Avengers: Endgame (and technically the events of The Avengers since Endgame involved copious amounts of time travel), Loki will follow the version of the title character who was captured by The Avengers in 2012, only to then steal the Tesseract and disappear when Endgame's time-travel shenanigans put it right in his hands.

That means this version of Loki is significantly more devious than the one we came to know by the end of his chronological MCU run, so when his new journey puts him in conflict with the Time Variance Authority, the time-monitoring bureaucracy knows to expect him to be up to no good. Still, at least one TVA agent, Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) has hope that Loki actually has it in him to help mend reality itself, and so the God of Mischief is off on a reality-hopping journey that takes him... well, take a look.

Check out the new trailer here:

Video of Marvel Studios&#039; Loki | Official Trailer | Disney+

We've of course seen plenty of Loki footage up to this point, but this trailer is striking for two key reasons. For one, it really plays up the bureaucratic comedy of the TVA in ways even prior footage didn't, and for another it's easily the most plot-heavy of the trailers. We've seen Loki hopping through dimensions, running for president and being D.B. Cooper and a host of other things before, but now we know why. This version of Loki — you know, the one who tried to conquer Earth in 2012 — is once again doing his level best to play along with the goods guys. Though, as Mobius points out, he has "literally stabbed people in the back like 50 times," so who knows if this'll actually work out.

It's also worth noting a lot of the vibe, set-up and even aesthetic visuals bare a striking resemblance to The CW's Legends of Tomorrow and its Time Bureau that was a key part of that series' story for a few seasons — though obviously this feels more epic and big budget, with that very particular Hiddleston swagger coming to the concept.

Led by Hiddleston and Wilson and also starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant, Loki debuts June 11 on Disney+.