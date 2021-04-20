Loki producer hints Tom Hiddleston's Disney+ series could run for 'multiple seasons'

So far, Marvel Studios' TV projects — WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier — have been intended as standalone pieces of media that tie into the larger, onscreen universe. Multiple seasons just aren't in the cards at the moment, but if any series is going to push that tenuous rule to its absolute breaking point, it's Loki.

Come on, the titular character is famous for doing things he shouldn't!

When the Disney+ series begins, Tom Hiddleston's god of mischief finds himself recruited by the Time Variance Authority for what is essentially metaphysical community service. He needs to fix the reality he royally wrecked after stealing the Space Stone in Avengers: Endgame and while he seems rather reluctant to take on the job at first, Loki may end up bopping around the multiverse for years to come.

"I think there’s a lot of storytelling in Loki that’s really irreverent and clever and cool, but also lends itself to multiple seasons in a way where it’s not a one-off,” executive producer Nate Moore said to IndieWire. "Tom Hiddleston, I think, is doing some of his best work on that show. It really is kind of amazing. I think of all the great stuff he’s done, but this show is going to show such different sides and really the true scope of his range. I think that show is going to surprise a lot of people."

Now, if that came from Hiddleston's mouth, we'd be inclined to take it with a grain of salt. But Moore — who also serves as Marvel Studios VP of Production & Development — seems a little more trustworthy. After all, the Loki we meet in his eponymous TV show isn't the version who selflessly gave up his life at the start of Avengers: Infinity War. He's got a lot of growing up to do if he's going to reach that same level of maturity as his post-Ragnarok counterpart.

"There's very little self-awareness at this point," Hiddleston told Empire for the magazine's June 2021 issue. "I want to preserve the freshness of the show for when it emerges, but something to think about is the [show's] logo, which seems to refresh and restore. The font of how 'Loki' is spelled out seems to keep changing shape. Loki is the quintessential shapeshifter. His mercurial nature is that you know whether, across the MCU, he's a hero or a villain or an anti-hero ... I think the shapeshifting logo might give you an idea that Loki, the show, is about identity, and about integrating the disparate fragments of the many selves that he can be, and perhaps, the many selves that we are."

Loki will begin to rectify errant timelines when the series hits Disney+ Friday, June 11.