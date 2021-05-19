Watch: Meet the Time Variance Authority's animated mascot 'Miss Minutes' in Marvel's twisty new sci-fi series Loki

It's time to meet another member of the Time Variance Authority!

The latest trailer for Marvel's Loki not only features Miss Minutes, the cartoon clock seen on the official poster for the series, but it also gives the TVA mascot a voice, revealing a sunny, yet slightly ominous Southern accent as she tells the titular God of Mischief that it's her job to catch him up about his current circumstances, as he stands trial for all the crimes he committed by stealing the Tesseract and messing with the timeline.

Of course, that's not the only thing on show in the new trailer (below), as not only is titular troublemaker quite literally stripped of his previous outfit — save his collar — so he can eventually put on the shirt and tie his new job seems to require, but he's also denied use of his signature double daggers. Though Agent Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) had seemed quite okay with it, having handed them to him in the first place!

Video of Miss Minutes | Marvel Studios&#039; Loki | Disney+

This latest Disney+ series sees Tom Hiddleston once again reprise his Marvel character — albeit a younger version of him — following the events of Avengers Endgame which saw the trickster once again evade death by creating a whole new timeline. He's joined on the cast by Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Fast Color) as TVA judge Ravonna Lexus Renslayer and Wunmi Mosaku (Lovecraft Country) as TVA agent Hunter B-15.

Michael Waldron (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) serves as showrunner, with Kate Herron (Daybreak) directing.

Loki premieres Wednesday, June 9 on Disney+, with new episodes being dropped weekly.