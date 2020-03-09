Netflix's Lost in Space to wrap up the Robinsons' space adventure with third and final season

The danger may finally be receding for the intrepid family Robinson as Netflix has announced Lost in Space will end with an upcoming third and final season. The sci-fi show, based on the classic 1965 series, has run for two seasons so far on the streamer under the command of showrunner Zack Estrin. Now Estrin has a new role with the company and Lost in Space has a conclusion its future-set tale is heading towards.

According to a release, which Netflix confirmed on social media, the show has been renewed for a third and final batch of episodes, while Estrin has signed a "multi-year overall deal to produce new series exclusively at Netflix." Estrin went on to note they'll be wrapping the show up with a planned ending, as they always conceived of the show as a three-part adventure.

Take a look:

“From the beginning, we've always viewed this particular story of The Robinsons as a trilogy. A three part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle and end," Estrin said in a statement. "It's also worth noting that, with what these characters go through just trying to survive each episode - if anyone deserves to catch their breath before their next mission, it’s Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr. Smith...and The Robot. And, of course, Debbie the Chicken."

The family — played by Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Maxwell Jenkins, Mina Sundwall, and Taylor Russell — were joined by Ignacio Serricchio's Don West and Parker Posey's reinvented version of Dr. Smith as they explored the universe on their way to colonize Alpha Centauri. Problem-solving each action-packed episode became a key update to the new take on the campy original, making the show (and its hot Robot) a fan favorite.

"So while this chapter of Lost In Space is coming to a rousing conclusion," Estrin finished, "I’m excited about continuing to explore new stories with my friends at Netflix, and for all of the incredible possibilities that lie ahead.”

The third and final season of Lost in Space hits Netflix in 2021.