Spellbound Lovecraft Country fans react to costly closure in shocking Season 1 finale

HBO hasn’t yet said whether there’ll be a second season of Lovecraft Country, but with the way things ended in the explosively bloody Season 1 finale, fans got a satisfying amount of closure…even if it came at a horrifying cost.

Reacting to the finale’s oh-no-they-didn’t ending, shocked fans spilled their grief by conjuring social media to share in their disbelief over the fate of a key character. And while things definitely did look final for more than one major player, previous episodes already have shown that deaths, revivals, and time-hopping realm shifts always leave open the question of whether anyone is truly gone.

**SPOILER WARNING: This article contains major, epic, spellbound spoilers for “Full Circle,” the Season 1 finale of Lovecraft Country. Turn back now if you want to go in with fresh eyes!**

Road-tripping toward a showdown that took things back to the history-steeped Ardham grounds where it all began, Tic, Leti, and the rest of the good guys (even Ji-Ah!) shared a sweet moment singing along in the car before things got serious — and boy, did they ever. Fans flipped out over Ji-Ah’s timely tapping of her mythic nine-tailed kumiho powers, Ruby’s hidden plot to beat Christina at her own game, and Dee’s exclamation mark of an ending.

But it was the fate of Tic — who appears to have sacrificed himself in truly gruesome fashion to break Christina’s magic once and for all — that really delivered the shockwaves. Here’s just a sampling of how fans (and even some of the cast) reacted to the biggest moments from “Full Circle” — and what they’re already theorizing about where the future could lead:

While HBO hasn’t announced a Season 2 renewal for Lovecraft Country, the finale deftly threaded the needle to send Season 1 away with some satisfying answers, while leaving the door wide open for the story — now well past the original Matt Ruff novel on which it’s based — to venture in new directions. Will Tic find his way back to the land of the living? Did Dee and her shoggoth really finish Christina off for good? Did the good guys really find a way to permanently bind the dark magic away from their tormentors? And will Leti, Dee, and Tic’s unborn son step into the spotlight if new episodes bring new dangers?

Developed by Misha Green under the production banners of Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot, you can finally catch the complete Season 1 story of Lovecraft Country now at HBO and HBO Max — while we chant a quiet incantation in the hope a new season announcement is just around the next dark corner.