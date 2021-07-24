Lucifer's Tom Ellis teases final season surprises, September premiere date at Comic-Con@Home

Surprise, surprise! During the SDCC@Home virtual panel for Netflix’s Lucifer, it was announced that just three months after the long-awaited Season 5B of episodes, the sixth and final season of the hit drama will premiere on the streaming service September 10, 2021.

Actor/moderator Luke Cook hosted a lively conversation about Season 5B and Season 6 with Tom Ellis (Lucifer Morningstar) and executive producers, Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson. Along with remembrances and anecdotes about the now infamous musical episode, "Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam,” and talk about Ellis playing multiple roles in the episode, “Family Dinner,” the trio indulged in some teasers about the storylines in Season 6.

Watch the Season 6 trailer:

Video of Lucifer Final Season | Date Announcement | Netflix

As seen in the trailer, the cop that initially pulled Lucifer over in the series pilot, is back at it in Season 6. The EPs promised more returning faces to come, but wouldn’t go so far as to drop names.

Modrovich said to look for the return of a favorite guest star. And Henderson added, “We found one character we have talked about but have never seen in this season.”

Asked if Lucifer possesses all of God’s powers now because of the Season 5B finale, Henderson mused, “That seems like the first question our characters will be asking at the start of Season 6.”

As to whether Lucifer’s pastime of solving mysteries will be featured in Season 6, Ellis said, “I think it’s in his DNA now. And he’s got quite a few mysteries to solve in Season 6.”

Watch the full panel below:

Video of Netflix Geeked: Lucifer | Comic-Con@Home 2021

And even though Lucifer grew up a lot in Season 5, Henderson said there’s still plenty of things to explore with the character, especially the idea of being careful what you wish for. “There’s still a lot to explore once you become who you think you should be, but then you realize who you need to be.”

With the supporting characters, look for Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) to join the LAPD. Ella (Aimee Garcia) will be dealing with the fallout of Dan’s demise, including the legacy of Dan (Kevin Alejandro) once introducing her to someone who might be good for her in the future, and watching how that turns out.

And what about that engagement ring conundrum for Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German)? Will it kill her if she takes it off? Both EPs confirmed it will not. Henderson said, “It had a certain amount of power to bring her back, and now it just looks awesome on her finger.” So, breath easier everyone!

But just how engaged they remain is for audiences to find out in Season 6 this fall on Netflix.