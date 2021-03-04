Lucifer showrunner conjures new Netflix project with supernatural horror series ‘Shadecraft’

With Lucifer heading toward its inevitable end at Netflix, showrunner Joe Henderson has already lined up his next project at the streaming service — and it certainly sounds like he’s staying in the supernatural horror-ish wheelhouse.

Image Comics

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has picked up the TV development rights to Henderson’s upcoming Image Comics series Shadecraft, which aims to be a new comic following a high school student who’s life is turned upside down when the shadows around her come to life. The pilot will be written by Henderson and Georgia Lee (The Expanse, The 100). Lee Garbett, the artist on the comic version of Shadecraft, is also attached to produce.

The comic series is set to focus on teenager Zadie Lu, who already struggles with general fear and anxiety. But those issues get a whole lot more serious when the shadows in her small town literally come to life and start trying to kill her. Thankfully she has a bit of help, as her own shadow seems to be on her side — so at least she’s not completely alone while navigating the trauma of high school and killer smoke-monster-style shadows lurking around.

Henderson obviously brings some successful pedigree to the product following his stint on the bona fide Netflix hit Lucifer, but he and Lee previously teamed up on the acclaimed comic series Skyward, which was nominated for a prestigious Eisner Award. That comic is currently in development for a film adaptation at Sony Pictures.

Lucifer is slated to premiere new episodes in its final batch later this year. Shadecraft is obviously still early in the development stage, so no word on when we’ll get to see it in live action. In the meantime, the first issue of the comic is set to hit stores on March 31.