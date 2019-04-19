Latest Stories

Lorraine Warren
Tag: Movies
Lorraine Warren, real-world inspiration for The Conjuring, dead at 92
John Boyega Oscar Isaac Daisy Ridley Star Wars Celebration
Tag: Movies
Star Wars Weekly: The hidden gems of Celebration and One Truth
Nick Fury Spider-Man: Far from Home
Tag: Movies
Nick Fury is Peter Parker's 'mean new stepdad' in Spider-Man: Far From Home
Lone Wolf and Cub
Tag: Comics
Kazuo Koike, manga writer/artist known for Lone Wolf and Cub, dies at 82
lucy the daughter of the devil

Lucy, the Daughter of the Devil is your reminder that evil is actually kinda lazy

Presenters
1074906_10151772097627505_617255863_o.jpg
Dany Roth
Apr 19, 2019

Adult Swim and voice actor, H Jon Benjamin's role in it is long, storied, and wonderful. But not every show he's a part of lasts forever. Not everything finds the instant, squiggly success that Home Movies did. But that doesn't mean weird, single season shows don't deserve your love.

Case in point: the 2007 series, Lucy, the Daughter of the Devil. While most people remember the stab at religion that was Moral Orel from this mid-aughts era of the Cartoon Network, Lucy, the Daughter of the Devil fits much more in the pantheon of popular cartoons that came before and would persist into the 2010s. No surprise there, as it was executive produced by Loren Bouchard who wrote for Dr. Katz, Home Movies, and is the creator for the beloved Fox series, Bob's Burgers. Like with most of those shows, both H Jon Benjamin and Eugene Mirman voice talents feature prominently.

But unlike those other series, Lucy, the Daughter of the Devil acts as both comedy and twisted nightmare fuel.

Yes, the series (which only runs 11 episodes) is about Lucy. She is the anti-christ. Her father Satan (played by H Jon Benjamin) wants her to help bring about the end times. Lucy, however, is more interested in dating a messianic figure, DJ Jesus.

Featuring a general disdain for all religious orthodoxy, bizarre photoshopped backgrounds, ghosts, violent clergy, music festivals, and corny restaurant chains, Lucy, the Daughter of the Devil is nothing if not highly original.

Today on Every Day Animation, comedian and writer for All Female Reboot, Ariel Elias, talks about Lucy, the Daughter of the Devil and why she continues to love the show. We also talk about how her nickname in school was "Jew." Not sure how that happened, but here we are and I'm sorry. 

On tomorrow's episode of Every Day Animation, assistant editor for The Mary Sue, Princess Weekes, is bringing Superman vs. The Elite, which features some very familiar characters you might have seen recently on The CW's Supergirl. Hope you're thrilled at the thought of us questioning the ethics of Superman, because we sure have thoughts about it! See you tomorrow, friends.

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes.

Click here to subscribe on Google Play.

Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: Features
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Every Day
Tag: Every Day Animation
Tag: Cartoon Network
Tag: cartoons

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: