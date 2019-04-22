Making the Eight: Discussing Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 2: 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms'

Presenters
Apr 22, 2019
Season 8 of Game of Thrones is underway!
In this episode of the Making the Eight podcast, Jackie Jennings is joined by Late Night with Seth Meyers supervising writer Sal Gentile to discuss the second episode of Season 8, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms." It's the night before the Battle of Winterfell and everyone's saying their hellos, goodbyes, and final f*** yous.
