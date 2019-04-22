Latest Stories

Game of Thrones A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Making the Eight: Discussing Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 2: 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms'
SYFY WIRE Staff
Apr 22, 2019

Season 8 of Game of Thrones is underway!

In this episode of the Making the Eight podcast, Jackie Jennings is joined by Late Night with Seth Meyers supervising writer Sal Gentile to discuss the second episode of Season 8, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms." It's the night before the Battle of Winterfell and everyone's saying their hellos, goodbyes, and final f*** yous.

Listen below!

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

