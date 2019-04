Season 8 of Game of Thrones is halfway through!

In this episode of the Making the Eight podcast, Jackie Jennings recaps the third episode of the final season, "The Long Night." She's joined by SYFY WIRE's Associate Features Editor Caitlin Busch to chat deaths, darkness, and the future of Westeros from here on out.

Listen below!

