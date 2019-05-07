Making the Eight: Discussing Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 4: 'The Last of the Starks'

Season 8 of Game of Thrones is in the home stretch!

In this episode of the Making the Eight podcast, Jackie Jennings is joined by comedian Corin Wells to talk about Season 8, Episode 4. What ships were sunk? Which sailed into sexy harbors? And in the middle, A PRINCE IS BORN. Come for the drama, stay for the drama — it's all here.

Listen below!

