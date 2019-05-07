Latest Stories

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4
Credit: HBO

Making the Eight: Discussing Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 4: 'The Last of the Starks'

SYFY WIRE Staff
May 7, 2019

Season 8 of Game of Thrones is in the home stretch!

In this episode of the Making the Eight podcast, Jackie Jennings is joined by comedian Corin Wells to talk about Season 8, Episode 4. What ships were sunk? Which sailed into sexy harbors? And in the middle, A PRINCE IS BORN. Come for the drama, stay for the drama — it's all here.

Listen below!

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

