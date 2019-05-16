Latest Stories

The Tick (Peter Serafinowicz)
Emilia Clarke in Game of Thrones: The Bells
Credit: HBO

Making the Eight: Discussing Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 5: 'The Bells'

May 16, 2019

Season 8 of Game of Thrones is in the home stretch!

Wow. Well, nothing lasts forever, and that's especially true in Westeros. Jackie Jennings is joined by SYFY WIRE producer Meghan Dineen to talk THOSE deaths and THAT choice and THOSE twins. God, there is so much to love and so much to less than love. Listen, freak out, and prepare for the end with us in this episode of the Making the Eight podcast.

Listen below!

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

