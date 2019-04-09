Making the Eight: Looking back on Game of Thrones Season 3

Season 3 of Game of Thrones! Remember? Oh man, did the blood flow. It flowed ... red. At a ... wedding.

Oh yeah. Now you remember.

SYFY WIRE's Jackie Jennings is joined by her friend and colleague Matt Romano in this retrospective of the third season of GoT. We're getting closer and closer to the premiere of Season 8 ... join us every day until April 14 with Making the Eight.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Coming Soon: Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Coming Soon: Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.