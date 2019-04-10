Latest Stories

Game of Thrones Season 4 The Laws of Gods and Men

Making the Eight: Looking back on Game of Thrones Season 4

SYFY WIRE Staff
Apr 10, 2019

Season 4 of Game of Thrones! Remember? Oh man, Tyrion had a rough time of it in this season.

Oh yeah. Now you remember.

SYFY WIRE's Jackie Jennings is joined by our own Editor-in-Chief Adam Swiderski in this retrospective of the fourth season of GoT. We're getting closer and closer to the premiere of Season 8 ... join us every day until April 14 with Making the Eight.

Listen below!

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

Coming Soon: Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

