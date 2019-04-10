Making the Eight: Looking back on Game of Thrones Season 4

Presenters
Apr 10, 2019
Season 4 of Game of Thrones! Remember? Oh man, Tyrion had a rough time of it in this season.
Oh yeah. Now you remember.
SYFY WIRE's Jackie Jennings is joined by our own Editor-in-Chief Adam Swiderski in this retrospective of the fourth season of GoT. We're getting closer and closer to the premiere of Season 8 ... join us every day until April 14 with Making the Eight.
Listen below!
