WIRE Buzz: Mandalorian composer on that finale scene; Disneyland Snow White ride gets less scary; more

Composer Ludwig Göransson has made a mark on the Star Wars franchise with his unique take on the theme for The Mandalorian. His work on Season 2 is conducted in the same vein, using an array of different instruments to give the show its own mood and tone in the Star Wars universe.

But Season 2’s finale had some amazing scenes that gave the composer the opportunity to weave in some of the more recognizable musical themes from the Star Wars films. In an interview with Insider, Göransson goes into detail about how he crafted the music for one particularly pivotal scene.

**SPOILER WARNING! Spoilers for the season finale of The Mandalorian below!**

In one of the last scenes of the season, a Jedi lands on the destroyer and fights through a swarm of Dark Troopers to get to Grogu (aka Baby Yoda, aka The Child). It’s unclear at first who the Jedi is, but as the battle continues, a hint here and there suggests that it's Luke Skywalker himself, something that is confirmed when he lowers his hood after finally reaching Grogu.

It’s not clear, however, that it’s Luke from the beginning, and Göransson wanted that reflected in the music. "I basically wrote a new theme for Luke there because I wanted the reveal to be a surprise, I didn't want to hint at anything," Göransson told Insider. "When you see him show up in the X-Wing there's electric guitar and a children's choir playing. It kind of sets the tone. Then by the end, it's a nice transition from heroic mystery theme into the Force theme."

Credit: Lucasfilm

By the time Luke drops his hood, however, some of the OG Star Wars theme comes through. "When Luke takes his hood off we all wanted people at home to stand up on their feet and feel this power," the composer said. "It was an obvious choice to put it in there at that moment."

Seasons 1 and 2 of The Mandalorian are now streaming on Disney+.

Disneyland may be closed for now, but that doesn’t mean that the park isn’t making upgrades to its attractions. The theme park announced that one of its oldest dark rides, Snow White’s Scary Adventures, is getting upgraded and renamed to Snow White’s Enchanted Wish.

While certain elements of the ride will remain the same, the reimagined attraction has more modern audio and visual touches, such as LED black lighting, laser projections, and a new animation system. Even the smell of the ride is getting an upgrade, as guests will get a whiff of a delicious apple pie that Doc has baked.

The biggest change, however, is that the ride will no longer focus on the scary aspects of Snow White’s journey, and will be more about her friendship with the dwarves and her happily ever after ending. Guests will be able to experience the less-scary version of the ride firsthand whenever Disneyland reopens.

Upcoming Netflix fairytale film The School for Good and Evil has cast Sofia Wylie and Sophia Anne Caruso in starring roles. According to Deadline, Wylie and Caruso will play friends Sophie and Agatha in the Paul Feig-directed movie.

The film, which is based on the novel by Soman Chainani, follows fairytale legacies Sophie and Agatha, who get placed in what they each consider to be the wrong school; Sophie, whose idols include Cinderella and Snow White, finds herself in the School for Evil, while goth-like Agatha finds herself in the School for Good. The apparent mistake, however, may divulge secrets to the two, which will be revealed through the course of the feature.

No news yet on when the film will go into production or when it will air on Netflix.