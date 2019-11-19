Latest Stories

The Mandalorian hunts down massive audience after only 2 episodes, data shows

Contributed by
James Comtois
Nov 19, 2019

People sure do love that Yoda baby. It's only two episodes in on a streaming platform that's only a week old, but The Mandalorian is already a massive hit. 

The flagship original series created by Jon Favreau for Disney+ ranked third among the most wanted digital original series in the U.S. for the week of November 10-16, according to data from Parrot Analytics. The show, set in the Star Wars universe, garnered nearly 40 million demand expressions (what the data firm calls views), following DC Universe's Titans (57 million) and Netflix's Stranger Things (101.6 million). 

Parrot Analytics Top streaming originals Nov. 10-16

Source: Parrot Analytics

Since episodes of the series are being released weekly on Disney+, the analysts at Parrot believe that The Mandalorian has the potential to grow its audience even further, and even possibly take over Stranger Things' No.1 spot. 

When compared to four of the best performing streaming debuts of the year with U.S. audiences — Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, When They See Us, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, and Amazon Prime Video's Good Omens — The Mandalorian was more popular with U.S. audiences after four days of release than these other top U.S. streaming debuts were at the same points in their runs. Four days out from their respective launch dates, viewer demand for The Mandalorian in the U.S. was 58.7 percent, ahead of Good Omens, 35.8 percent ahead of The Umbrella Academy, 15 percent ahead of When They See Us, and 11.5 percent ahead of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

Taking place after the events of Return of the Jedi (but before The Force Awakens), The Mandalorian follows an unnamed bounty hunter who accepts a job to find a mysterious target and bring it back alive. And two episodes in, it's clear that this particular bounty — the aforementioned Yoda baby — is more than this Mandalorian bargained for. (Hey, the show's official Twitter feed already let this proverbial cat out of the bag. Also, yes, we know it's not really Yoda. But we're still calling it Yoda baby, because...come on.)

Disney+ is already a gigantic success, garnering more than 10 million users since launching on Nov. 12, exceeding even the most optimistic of industry expectations. 

 

