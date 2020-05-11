Latest Stories

Mark Hamill
Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images
No return for this Jedi: Mark Hamill 'can't imagine' doing more Star Wars

Jacob Oller
May 11, 2020
The Return of the Jedi was an optimistic ending for the original Star Wars trilogy and the franchise recently got a new trilogy-ender in the saga-concluding The Rise of Skywalker. Now the actor behind Luke Skywalker, one of the central figures behind both titles, has made it clear that he won't be coming back to the franchise — Force Ghost or no.

Mark Hamill — whose body of work is extensive and has most notably featured iconic vocal performances for characters like The Joker — has posted plenty about his time playing Luke Skywalker in a galaxy far, far away. He's written letters thanking fans, waxed poetic about the franchise, and liberally used social media, including making nods to his final episode:

Speaking to EW, Hamill explained that he has no plans on coming back to Star Wars now that Luke has finished up his decades-spanning arc.

"Oh, I can't imagine that, no," Hamill said. "I had a beginning, middle, and end. Those films gave me far more than I ever expected when we started out so it's never even occurred to me. My farewell was in Episode IX and it was bittersweet. I love all those people and I certainly have affection for George [Lucas] and the character he created. I'm full of gratitude for what it has given me and my career but I don't want to be greedy. There are still so many more stories to tell and so many great actors to tell them, they don't need me."

Luke also featured heavily in The Last Jedi, getting his own Obi-Wan and Yoda-style Jedi fade-out after fulfilling a final need for the light side of the Force. But even without him, the Skywalker name lived on Rise of Skywalker's final moments. That doesn't mean, however, that Hamill is done using his legacy with the franchise to do good. He recently teamed up with LucasFilm to cut a video thanking frontline responders to the coronavirus — specifically those who also happen to be avid Star Wars fans.

Take a look:

Doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers — cosplayers all — got shoutouts from one of Star Wars' most beloved actors. "A heartfelt thanks," comes from Hamill, who gives them one final "May the Force be with you," before signing off.

