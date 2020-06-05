Mark Hamill surprises Star Wars-loving nurse in heartwarming 'Kimmel' segment

Do you need a dose of optimism and joy in such uncertain and turbulent times? We've got just the thing with a wonderful Jimmy Kimmel Live segment in which Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker himself!) surprises a California healthcare worker who also happens to be a massive Star Wars fan. That's Chloé Ducos, a registered nurse who works in a coronavirus testing tent in San Diego.

"I'm a pretend hero, you're the real hero. Thank you for your service," Hamill told Ducos, who burst into genuine tears of shock and happiness when the actor appeared on the virtual call and removed his Jedi-like hood. Her heartwarming reaction alone makes the video below worth watching.

"I'm having palpitations," she declared. The term "palpitations" not only speaks to her medical background, but also kind of sounds like the name "Palpatine." We found that very fitting.

Check it out:

Video of Jimmy Kimmel &amp; Mark Hamill Surprise Nurse/Star Wars Fan - Supported by PayPal

In addition to thanking Ducos for helping stop the spread of COVID-19, Hamill also presented the overjoyed healthcare worker with a lightsaber, which he intends to autograph and mail over to her.

"I want you to use it wisely," he said. "If you go to any protests, please leave it at home, all right? Thank you for your support, thank you for being a fan. To me, Star Wars fans are more than just fans, they're more like family, so thank you for that. And may the Force be with you always."

Ms. Ducos did not immediately respond to SYFY WIRE's request for comment.