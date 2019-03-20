Latest Stories

Into the Badlands 309 Sneak Peek
Tag: Fangrrls
Exclusive: Sunny and Bajie clash over Pilgrim's deadly plan as Into the Badlands returns
Captain Marvel Goose
Tag: Movies
Captain Marvel editor exclusively reveals how Goose ties into The Winter Soldier
Tom Holland Spider-Man Homecoming
Tag: Comics
Holy bear market, Batman! Bruce Wayne among super interns credited on White House economic report
Marvel June 2019 1
Tag: Comics
Marvel Comics single-issue solicitations for June 2019
Scared Skywalker

Mark Hamill talks driving Disney executives 'crazy' with his Star Wars Dad jokes

Contributed by
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
Mar 20, 2019

Thanks to time, a sense of humor, and an active Twitter presence, Mark Hamill has kind of become everyone's lovable Star Wars Dad — and he's got the jokes to prove it. 

Hamill, who is on the official cast list for Star Wars: Episode IX despite the apparent loss of his character in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, was on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday night to promote his History original series Knightfall. Talk eventually turned from Medieval knights to Jedi Knights, though, as Kimmel pointed to Hamill's most recent viral tease in which he granted fan requests to see a Star Wars trailer on Twitter...sort of.

Here's what Hamill did over the weekend in response to repeated fan questions about when we'll see an Episode IX trailer:

As Kimmel tried to question Hamill about Star Wars, the once and future Luke at first played dumb, then explained the rationale behind his continued Twitter jokes in a very simple way.

"I love driving the Disney executives crazy, cuz what are they gonna do, fire me?" he asked.

Hamill then gave some version of a serious answer regarding Star Wars, and why he's kidding around so much. The short answer: It's better than saying nothing at all.

"I'm in that really calming lull between the time after you make the movie and before it comes out," he said. "They don't want you to say anything, and I'm good at that."

Meanwhile, we are still waiting for any official word on Episode IX's title, as well as a date for when any footage at all might finally drop. So far, all we've gotten are a couple of behind-the-scenes snaps courtesy of director J.J. Abrams' Twitter account, and despite several rumored release dates and even a couple of clever fakes, the title is still a secret. That could be changing soon, though. Abrams and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy are set to take the stage to talk Episode IX at Star Wars Celebration next month in Chicago. If there was ever a perfect time to drop a trailer, it's then and there.

For now, though, we're still very much in the dark, and Hamill's Dad jokes are keeping us busy.

Star Wars: Episode IX arrives December 20.

 

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Mark Hamill
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Wars: Episode IX
Tag: Jimmy Kimmel Live

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Trailers
Scared Skywalker
Topher Grace's Star Wars mega-trailer features all 10 films, will give you all the feels
James Comtois
Comment count Comment count: Trending 3
Tag: Mark Hamill
Tag: Star Wars: Episode IX
Luke Skywalker Last Jedi lightsaber
Mark Hamill describes the extreme new levels of script secrecy for Star Wars: Episode IX
Matthew Jackson
Dec 11, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 4
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Wars: Episode IX
Star Wars The Last Jedi Luke closeup hero
Return of the Jedi: Every plausible way Luke Skywalker could appear in Star Wars: Episode IX
Bryan Young
Oct 18, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 23
Tag: Star Wars: Episode IX
Tag: Mark Hamill
Star Wars The Last Jedi Luke portrait hero
Mark Hamill confirms Luke will return in Star Wars: Episode IX
Jacob Oller
Oct 18, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 10