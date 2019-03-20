Mark Hamill talks driving Disney executives 'crazy' with his Star Wars Dad jokes

Thanks to time, a sense of humor, and an active Twitter presence, Mark Hamill has kind of become everyone's lovable Star Wars Dad — and he's got the jokes to prove it.

Hamill, who is on the official cast list for Star Wars: Episode IX despite the apparent loss of his character in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, was on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday night to promote his History original series Knightfall. Talk eventually turned from Medieval knights to Jedi Knights, though, as Kimmel pointed to Hamill's most recent viral tease in which he granted fan requests to see a Star Wars trailer on Twitter...sort of.

Here's what Hamill did over the weekend in response to repeated fan questions about when we'll see an Episode IX trailer:

As Kimmel tried to question Hamill about Star Wars, the once and future Luke at first played dumb, then explained the rationale behind his continued Twitter jokes in a very simple way.

"I love driving the Disney executives crazy, cuz what are they gonna do, fire me?" he asked.

Video of Mark Hamill on His Beard, Star Wars &amp; Knightfall

Hamill then gave some version of a serious answer regarding Star Wars, and why he's kidding around so much. The short answer: It's better than saying nothing at all.

"I'm in that really calming lull between the time after you make the movie and before it comes out," he said. "They don't want you to say anything, and I'm good at that."

Meanwhile, we are still waiting for any official word on Episode IX's title, as well as a date for when any footage at all might finally drop. So far, all we've gotten are a couple of behind-the-scenes snaps courtesy of director J.J. Abrams' Twitter account, and despite several rumored release dates and even a couple of clever fakes, the title is still a secret. That could be changing soon, though. Abrams and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy are set to take the stage to talk Episode IX at Star Wars Celebration next month in Chicago. If there was ever a perfect time to drop a trailer, it's then and there.

For now, though, we're still very much in the dark, and Hamill's Dad jokes are keeping us busy.

Star Wars: Episode IX arrives December 20.