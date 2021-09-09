Marvel makes biggest push yet into digital comics, with 27 new series focused on Deadpool, Shang-Chi & more

For years now, Marvel Unlimited has been a place where comics readers can devour thousands of stories from throughout the history of the Marvel Universe. Now, the app is getting some upgrades — led by the biggest digital exclusive comics push Marvel's made yet.

The publisher announced Thursday morning that the Marvel Unlimited app -- where subscribers have access to comics from throughout Marvel's history, including new releases arriving three months after they hit comics shops -- just got a major facelift, including various new features for subscribers and a new logo. But this update wasn't just about the interface. Marvel also announced a major new "Infinity Comics" initiative that begins with 27 new digital exclusive comics from some of the publisher's top creators, including Jonathan Hickman, Skottie Young, Kelly Thompson, Gerry Duggan, Declan Shalvey, and more.

Credit: Marvel

So, what sets the Infinity Comics apart? For one thing, they're exclusive to Marvel Unlimited subscribers, adding a new dimension to the app's reading experience. For another, they're specifically designed to be read vertically by scrolling down on your device, just as you would with a news article or a social media feed. Marvel's experimented with various digital comics add-ons in the past, including the "Infinite Comics" push of the early 2010s that built animated panel transitions into digital-first stories, but this push feels even bigger.

“The goal for Marvel Unlimited has always been to provide the best digital comics experience for our fans by giving them direct access to the unmatched depth, breadth and vibrancy of Marvel’s characters and stories. With this relaunch, we’re bringing fans an even richer experience with Marvel stories designed in a dynamic vertical format for the first time,” Dan Buckley, President of Marvel Entertainment, said in a statement. “Our new Infinity Comics give our creators a chance to tell stories in entirely new ways, and we’re looking forward to connecting our fans to those stories in the months to come.”

Credit: Marvel

Right now you can read more than two dozen Infinity Comics in the Marvel Unlimited app, all described as "in universe" stories, including X-Men Unlimited, Giant-Size Little Marvels, Black Widow, Deadpool, Shang-Chi, and more. By the end of the year, Marvel aims to have added 100 Infinity Comics issues to the Marvel Unlimited app.

But new digital comics aren't the only improvements being made. Today's update to Marvel Unlimited also includes various new personalization options, including the ability to "follow" your favorite characters and curate a reading list based on the comics they're appearing in. The app has also added a new "plus" tier for subscribers interested in fan events and discounts at Disney's official store, and perhaps most importantly for binge readers: Unlimited downloads, so you can load up your phone with Marvel Comics and dip in wherever you like.

For more on the updates, head over to Marvel's website.