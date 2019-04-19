Marvel Comics single-issue solicitations for July 2019

Every month, SYFY WIRE will be bringing you the solicitations for all the upcoming comic books you need to know about. Today we have Marvel Comics listings for July 2019 single-issue comics.
It's a massive month of new beginnings at Marvel, featuring everything from one-shots to new ongoing series to new miniseries, and it's all headlined by the return of writer Jonathan Hickman on House of X and Powers of X. Plus, the new History of the Marvel Universe miniseries kicks off, the classic series Marvels gets an all-new epilogue issue, Loki gets a new series, Jane Foster takes over in Valkyrie, and the Invisible Woman gets her own title. Plus, new Infinity Warps annuals, Wolverine and Blade face off, Aero and Sword Master spin out of the events of War of the Realms, and Marvel's Summer Special returns with a new twist.
And that's not all. We've also got big conclusions coming up this month for War of the Realms and Age of X-Man, as well as big new developments in the Star Wars universe, including the new creative team of Greg Pak and Phil Noto on the main title and the launch of the Age of Resistance one-shots.
Check out everything Marvel has to offer in July below.
MARVELS EPILOGUE #1
Kurt Busiek & Alex Ross (W) • Alex Ross (A/C)
SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS
VARIANT COVER BY DAVE JOHNSON
VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM
VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG
VARIANT COVER BY FRED HEMBECK
HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY DAVE COCKRUM
PHOTO VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE
An all-new standalone epilogue to the classic MARVELS graphic novel written by Kurt Busiek and fully-painted by Alex Ross!
A “Marvels” look at the “all-new, all-different” X-Men of the 1970s. In this 16-page story, Alex and Kurt bring Marvel’s world to brilliant, realistic life one last time, as the now-retired Phil Sheldon and his daughters, in Manhattan to see the Christmas lights, find themselves in the middle of a clash between the outsider heroes and the deadly Sentinels, giving them a close-up perspective on the mutant experience.
Also featuring a behind-the-scenes look at the making of this special story, and other bonus features.
40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99
POWERS OF X #1 (of 6)
-
- JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • R.B. SILVA (A/C)
- CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS (2 OF 2)
- ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER
- VARIANT COVER BY MIKE HUDDLESTON
- NEW CHARACTER VARIANT COVER BY DUSTIN WEAVER
- CHARACTER DECADES VARIANT COVER BY TBA
- VARIANT COVER BY TBA
- VARIANT COVER BY TBA
- HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY DAVE COCKRUM
- VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG
- BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE
- FEAR THE FUTURE
- Superstar writer Jonathan Hickman (INFINTY, NEW AVENGERS, FF) continues his revolutionary new direction for the X-Men. Intertwining with HOUSE OF X, POWERS OF X reveals the secret past, present and future of mutantkind, changing the way you look at every X-Men story before and after. You do not want to miss the next seminal moment in the history of the X-Men!
- 40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99
HISTORY OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #1 (of 6)
-
- MARK WAID (W) • JAVIER RODRIGUEZ (A)
- Cover by STEVE MCNIVEN
- VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER RODRIGUEZ
- VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW
- HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY JOHN BUSCEMA
- VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ
- VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY STEVE MCNIVEN
- ALL-NEW STORY BY LEGENDARY CREATOR MARK WAID!
- Everything you ever wanted to know about the Marvel Universe — in one lavishly illustrated series!
- From the Big Bang to the twilight of existence, HISTORY OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE chronicles completely, for the first time, everything that was, is or will be!
- Lushly illustrated text tells the complete story of the Marvel Universe, revealing previously unknown secrets and serving as the ultimate reference book for Marvel fans! Witness the greatest tale ever told — and be prepared for some shocking revelations!
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99
LOKI #1
DANIEL KIBBLESMITH (W) • Oscar Bazaldua (A) • Cover by OZGUR YILDIRIM
- Variant cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE
- CARNAGE-IZED VARIANT COVER BY WILL SLINEY
- VARIANT COVER BY EMA LUPACCHINO
- EARTH’S MIGHTIEST HERO! ALL-NEW ONGOING SERIES!
- After dying a grisly death in THE WAR OF THE REALMS, Loki learned a valuable lesson in warmongering: Don’t get caught. But now he has a whole new set of responsibilities — and his brother Thor is not about to let him walk away from them this time. Late Show and BLACK PANTHER VS. DEADPOOL writer Daniel Kibblesmith takes the god of mischief in a thrilling new direction!
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
WAR OF THE REALMS OMEGA #1
- JASON AARON, AL EWING, GERRY DUGGAN & DANIEL KIBBLESMITH (W)
- JUAN FERREYRA AND MORE (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO
- VARIANT A COVER BY TBA
- VARIANT B COVER BY TBA
- THE WAR IS OVER – AND THE MARVEL UNIVERSE MUST PICK UP THE PIECES!
- Midgard is broken, and as heroes of Asgard and Earth alike start to sift through the pieces, new heroes — and villains — emerge. What’s next for Jane Foster, now free of the hammer she was willing to die to hold? Thor’s brother Loki faced a terrible fate in the War of the Realms — and now the god of mischief must make himself anew. For the Punisher, the war isn’t even close to finished — but this time, he’s got his own army. And for Thor himself, destiny has finally arrived. The God of Thunder strikes out for a whole new adventure!
- 40 PGS./one-shot/Rated T+ …$4.99
VALKYRIE #1
- JASON AARON & AL EWING (W) • CAFU (A)
- Cover by Mahmud Asrar
- Variant cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN
- VARIANT COVER BY TERRY DODSON
- Variant cover by TBA
- Hidden Gem Variant COVER by TBA
- JANE FOSTER STARS IN AN ALL-NEW NEW ONGOING SERIES!
- A new hero emerges straight from the pages of THE WAR OF THE REALMS! For years, you knew her as Dr. Jane Foster, one of Thor’s most steadfast companions. Then you knew her as Thor, the Goddess of Thunder, who took up the mantle when no other hero – god or human – was worthy. Now Jane takes on a new role as Valkyrie, guide and ferrywoman to the dead! But her days of punching are far from over. WAR OF THE REALMS master architect Jason Aaron and superstar Al Ewing (IMMORTAL HULK) join forces with rising star artist CAFU for the book that’ll have everyone talking!
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
PUNISHER KILL KREW #1 (of 5)
-
- GERRY DUGGAN (W) • JUAN FERREYRA (A)
- Cover by TONY MOORE
- VARIANT COVER BY NIC KLEIN
- HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY TBA
- ONE MAN. TEN REALMS. TOTAL WAR.
- • During the War of the Realms, Frank Castle made a promise of vengeance, and Frank Castle keeps his promises.
- • A van full of orphans is about to make that promise a lot more complicated.
- • How does a man kill gods and monsters?
- 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99
TONY STARK: IRON MAN #14
- DAN SLOTT & JIM ZUB (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A) • Cover by INHYUK LEE
- CARNAGE-IZED VARIANT COVER BY PASQUAL FERRY
- “THE ONE-STEP PROGRAM”
- When Iron Man tells Captain Marvel that he can’t be her sponsor because he may or may not have fallen off the wagon, Carol doesn’t it take it well. What is Tony Stark’s new high-tech solution for sobriety? Find out why this might be his worst idea yet. Featuring the villainy of the all-new Spymaster. And follow Jocasta as she decides to go all in for “the ultimate upgrade.”
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
INVISIBLE WOMAN #1 (of 5)
- MARK WAID (W) • MATTIA DE IULIS (A)
- Cover by ADAM HUGHES
- VARIANT COVER BY STEVE MCNIVEN
- HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY JACK KIRBY
- VARIANT COVER BY STEPHANIE HANS
- Fresh from the pages of FANTASTIC FOUR, for the first time Susan Storm-Richards stars in her own limited series – and the secrets about her past revealed therein will shake readers’ perceptions of the Invisible Woman forevermore! Years ago, she undertook an espionage mission for S.H.I.E.L.D. –
- and now it’s up to her to save her former partner from death at the hands of international terrorists!
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
AVENGERS #21
- JASON AARON (W) • TBA (A) • COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI
- CARNAGE-IZED VARIANT COVER BY TBA
- The war is over, and Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are looking to celebrate. That’s right, there’s a party at Avengers Mountain! But who invited the Squadron Supreme of America?
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
AVENGERS #22
- JASON AARON (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A/C)
- CARNAGE-IZED VARIANT COVER BY JUNGGEUN YOON
- THE CHALLENGE OF THE GHOST RIDERS STARTS HERE!
- Robbie Reyes wants to get rid of the flame-headed monster inside him. So it’s time to do the common sense thing: perform an exorcism on his car. Only problem is, Johnny Blaze, the king of Hell, has some plans of his own for the newest Ghost Rider and his Avengers friends.
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
DEATH’S HEAD #1 (of 4)
- TINI HOWARD (W) • KEI ZAMA (A) • Cover by NICK ROCHE
- Connecting Variant Cover by JOHN MCCREA
- VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MCKONE
- REMASTERED VARIANT COVER BY LIAM SHARP
- Rising stars Tini Howard & Kei Zama take on Marvel UK’s hottest character,
- Death’s Head, in a new miniseries!
- When a job goes wrong, intergalactic mech merc Death’s Head wakes up half-assembled at a punk show! And if the crowd full of deodorant-eschewing youths wasn’t enough, the Young Avengers show up! Well, half of them anyway. Hulkling and Wiccan face down the best freelance peacekeeping agent in this universe!
- 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99
AERO #1
- ZHOU LIEFEN & GREG PAK (W) • KENG & POP MHAN (A) • Cover by KENG
- ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER
- VARIANT COVER BY JAY ANACLETO
- VARIANT COVER BY MIRKA ANDOLFO
- VARIANT COVER BY ARTGERM
- CATCH THE WAVE! ALL NEW ONGOING SERIES!
- The breakout stars of WAR OF THE REALMS: AGENTS OF ATLAS debut in an oversized team-up book! Get ready for the English language debut of the first appearance of AERO, the high-flying Shanghaiese superheroine created for Marvel by Zhou Liefen and Keng!
- And in a brand new story written by PLANET HULK writer Greg Pak, Aero teams up with WAVE, Marvel’s newest Filipina superheroine! What strange forces have turned the buildings of Shanghai into monstrous golems? And what is the SECRET ORIGIN OF WAVE?
- 40 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
SWORD MASTER #1
-
- SHUIZHU & GREG PAK (W) • GUNJI & ARIO ANINDITO (A) • COVER BY GUNJI
- ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER
- VARIANT COVER BY BILLY TAN
- VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN
- MIGHTY MARVEL MARTIAL ARTS DOUBLE TROUBLE! ALL NEW ONGOING SERIES!
- You saw him tear through Fire Goblins in WAR OF THE REALMS with his big, damn magic sword! Now learn the mysterious origins of LIN LIE, A.K.A. SWORD MASTER, Marvel’s newest Chinese superhero, in the English language debut of the original series written by Shuizhu and drawn by Gunji! Haunted by dreams of demons, Lin Lie hunts for his missing archeologist father – and for the secret of the black sword he left behind.
- And in a brand new story written by Greg Pak (NEW AGENTS OF ATLAS), Sword Master teams up with SHANG-CHI! What happens when an undisciplined, untrained kid with a magic sword tangles with the one and only, undisputed MASTER OF KUNG FU? (Spoiler alert: they will indeed drive each other crazy, with huge ramifications for the Marvel Universe!)
- 40 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
X-MEN FACSIMILE EDITIONS
GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #1 FACSIMILE EDITION
- Written by LEN WEIN with ROY THOMAS, ARNOLD DRAKE & LINDA FITE
- Penciled by DAVE COCKRUM
- with WERNER ROTH
- Cover by GIL KANE
- The issue that changed everything for Marvel’s mighty mutants — and introduced the all-new, all-different X-Men! When the original team goes missing in the South Pacific, only Cyclops remains to lead a rescue mission alongside Professor X’s new recruits from across the globe! Colossus, Storm, Nightcrawler, Banshee, Thunderbird, Sunfire and — of course — Wolverine are the X-Men’s second genesis, heading into action against Krakoa…the island that walks like a man! Can these very different personalities work together to save Jean Grey, Iceman, Angel, Havok and Polaris? From the ashes of the past grow the fires of the future as the X-Men are reinvented for an uncanny new era! It’s one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #1.
- 64 PGS./Rated T …$4.99
NEW MUTANTS #98 FACSIMILE EDITION
- Written by ROB LIEFELD & FABIAN NICIEZA
- Penciled by ROB LIEFELD
- Cover by ROB LIEFELD
- The dynamic debut of Deadpool! It’s the beginning of the end for the New Mutants as Cable continues his reinvention of the squad into his own paramilitary force! But their numbers are dwindling — and Rictor’s about to be the next member making his exit! Meanwhile, Deadpool makes his entrance — but he’s not looking to join. No, he’s been hired to kill Cable! With swords, guns, a healing factor and an unstoppable mouth, this merc is set to make a big splash! But who is the new mystery woman riding to the rescue? Cable called, she came: Enter Domino! Prepare for high-octane mutant action from the bombastic 1990s! It’s one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting NEW MUTANTS (1983) #98.
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
X-MEN #1 FACSIMILE EDITION
- Written by STAN LEE
- Penciled by JACK KIRBY
- Cover by JACK KIRBY
- Stan Lee and Jack Kirby introduce the mighty mutants to the Marvel Universe! Training to fight for a world that hates and fears them, they are the Uncanny X-Men! Cyclops! Beast! Iceman! Angel! And their newest recruit, Marvel Girl! Professor Charles Xavier brings together these Children of the Atom to teach them to use their mutant powers to protect mankind — and they’re quickly forced into action when Magneto, the Master of Magnetism, strikes! The X-Men are a pop-culture phenomenon, and this is the story that birthed the legend! It’s one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting X-MEN (1963) #1.
- 32 PGS./All Ages …$3.99
X-MEN #137
- FACSIMILE EDITION
- Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT & JOHN BYRNE
- Penciled by JOHN BYRNE
- Cover by JOHN BYRNE
- Jean Grey makes the ultimate sacrifice in the heartbreaking climax of the unforgettable Dark Phoenix Saga! Summoned by the alien Shi’ar to answer for the cosmic crimes of the Phoenix, Jean Grey must stand trial — by combat! The X-Men and the Shi’ar Imperial Guard do battle on the moon to decide Jean’s fate! But can she keep her dark side under control? Or will the Dark Phoenix rise against her friends? One of the greatest love stories in all of comics — Jean Grey and Scott Summers — ends in tragedy in an issue that shocked X-Men fans and sent ripples through the entire comics industry! It’s one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting X-MEN (1963) #137.
- 48 PGS./Rated T …$4.99
ABSOLUTE CARNAGE TRUE BELIEVERS MONTH
- TRUE BELIEVERS: ABSOLUTE CARNAGE — SHE-VENOM #1
- Reprinting material from Venom: Sinner Takes All (1995) #3
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$1.00
- TRUE BELIEVERS: ABSOLUTE CARNAGE — CARNAGE, U.S.A. #1
- Reprinting Carnage, U.S.A. (2011) #1
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$1.00
- TRUE BELIEVERS: ABSOLUTE CARNAGE — CARNAGE #1
- Reprinting Amazing Spider-Man (1963) #361
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$1.00
- TRUE BELIEVERS: ABSOLUTE CARNAGE — VENOM VS. CARNAGE #1
- Reprinting Venom vs. Carnage (2004) #1
- 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$1.00
- TRUE BELIEVERS: ABSOLUTE CARNAGE — SAVAGE REBIRTH #1
- Reprinting Amazing Spider-Man (1963) #430
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$1.00
- TRUE BELIEVERS: ABSOLUTE CARNAGE — MAXIMUM CARNAGE #1
- Reprinting material from Spider-Man Unlimited (1993) #1
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$1.00
- TRUE BELIEVERS: ABSOLUTE CARNAGE — MANIA #1
- Reprinting Venom (2003) #1
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$1.00
- TRUE BELIEVERS: ABSOLUTE CARNAGE — SEPARATION ANXIETY #1
- Reprinting Venom: Separation Anxiety (1994) #1
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$1.00
- TRUE BELIEVERS: ABSOLUTE CARNAGE — MIND BOMB #1
- Reprinting Carnage: Mind Bomb (1996) #1
- 40 PGS./Rated T …$1.00
- TRUE BELIEVERS: ABSOLUTE CARNAGE - PLANET OF THE SYMBIOTES #1
- Reprinting material from Amazing Spider-Man Super Special #1
- 32 PGS./Rated T ...$1.00
IMMORTAL HULK #20
- AL EWING (W) • JOE BENNETT (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS
- Carnage-ized Variant Cover by NICK BRADSHAW
- • Bruce Banner is being hunted on two fronts by two dead loved ones turned nightmarish, implacable foes.
- • The stage is set for a brutal three-way confrontation between the ABOMINATION...the HARPY...
- • ...and the IMMORTAL HULK.
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
IMMORTAL HULK #21
- AL EWING (W) • JOE BENNETT (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS
- • As the smoke from last issue clears, General Fortean makes a fateful decision.
- • There can be no more half measure. No weapon is off the table. Force must be met with equal force.
- • This is a war without rules...and SHADOW BASE is going to win.
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
GIANT-SIZED X-STATIX #1
- PETER MILLIGAN (W) • MICHAEL ALLRED (A/C)
- VARIANT COVER BY Aaron Kuder
- They’re back and more alive than ever for this special one-shot! But what new threat is so grave that only the most famous mutant celebrities can fight it? And who is the new U-Go-Girl? Only the original X-Statix creative team Peter Milligan, Michael Allred and Laura Allred know for sure!
- 40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Parental Advisory …$4.99
FANTASTIC FOUR: THE PRODIGAL SUN #1
- PETER DAVID (W) • FRANCESCO MANNA (A)
- Cover by MICO SUAYAN
- VARIANT COVER BY Greg Land
- CHAPTER 1 OF 3!
- The first of three interconnected special issues featuring the FANTASTIC FOUR, the SILVER SURFER and the GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY!
- Introducing PRODIGAL, a strange alien being who has crash-landed in the Savage Land. When he becomes worshipped by a race of swamp-dwelling barbarians, Ka-Zar and Shanna call upon the Fantastic Four to aid them in stopping the barbarians’ plans to conquer the entirety of their world. Join Prodigal on his lengthy journey to try to return home to settle old scores.
- 40 PGS./one-shot/Rated T+ …$4.99
WOLVERINE & CAPTAIN AMERICA: WEAPON PLUS #1
- ETHAN SACKS (W) • DIOGENES NEVES (A) • Cover by SKAN
- VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS BACHALO
- THE SECRET HISTORY BEHIND THEIR ORIGINS REVEALED!
- In 1940, scientists attempted to make a man into the perfect weapon, a Super-Soldier. They failed and made him a legend instead. Before the turn of the century, they tried again for the tenth time. They failed, making a man into death incarnate.
- At long last, ETHAN SACKS (OLD MAN HAWKEYE, STAR WARS: GALAXY’S EDGE) and DIOGENES NEVES (GREEN ARROW, DEATHSTROKE) reveals the shadowy connections between Captain America, Wolverine and many more of the Marvel U’s Super-Soldiers…including some surprises! The conspiracy begins here!
- 40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99
CAPTAIN AMERICA #12
- TA-NEHISI COATES (W) • Adam Kubert (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS
- MARVELS 25TH TRIBUTE VARIANT COVER BY JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO
- MARVELS 25TH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS
- “CAPTAIN OF NOTHING” CONCLUDES!
- Captain America is a fugitive! So Captain America must disappear! But that doesn’t mean that Steve Rogers has to give up the fight to prove his innocence and bring the true murderer to justice! It’s time for Cap to try something new!
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
- APR190800 D CAPTAIN AMERICA #12
- APR190801 D CAPTAIN AMERICA #12 TEDESCO MARVELS 25TH TRIBUTE VARIANT
- APR190802 D CAPTAIN AMERICA #12 ALEX ROSS MARVELS 25TH VARIANT
SECRET WARPS: SOLDIER SUPREME ANNUAL #1
- AL EWING & MARK WAID (W)
- CARLOS GOMEZ & ALEX LINS (A)
- Cover by CARLOS GOMEZ
- Connecting Variant Cover by CARLOS PACHECO
- “SECRET WARPS,” PART 1 – ACTS OF WAR!
- • As the villains of Warp World trade foes, it begins a rift between Soldier Supreme and Iron Hammer that could tear the super hero community in half!
- • But could this criminal conspiracy be the portent of a much bigger cosmic calamity?
- • PLUS: A bonus tale of Soldier Supreme versus Baroness Umar for the fate of our nation!
- 40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99
SECRET WARPS: WEAPON HEX ANNUAL #1
- AL EWING & TIM SEELEY (W)
- CARLOS VILLA & BOB QUINN (A)
- Cover by CARLOS GOMEZ
- Connecting Variant Cover by CARLOS PACHECO
- “SECRET WARPS,” PART 2 –
- INFERNO ATTACKS!
- • Weapon Hex and Speed Weasel join the fight for Warp World as the forces of Hell invade the streets of New York City!
- • PLUS: A bonus tale of the spellbound sisters taking down a ferocious furry femme!
- 40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99
SECRET WARPS: GHOST PANTHER ANNUAL #1
- AL EWING & DANIEL KIBBLESMITH (W)
- CARLOS GOMEZ & IG GUARA (A)
- Cover by CARLOS GOMEZ
- Connecting Variant Cover by CARLOS PACHECO
- “SECRET WARPS,” PART 3 –
- DAYS OF FUTURE MARS!
- • The stunt-riding cursed king of Wakanda, the Ghost Panther, heads to the far future…in the year 2099! Can he rally the inheritors of the legacy of his fellow heroes to defeat the Martian invaders?
- • PLUS: A bonus tale of T’Challa taking on creatures of the night alongside Knightblade!
- 40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99
SECRET WARPS: ARACHKNIGHT ANNUAL #1
- AL EWING & JIM ZUB (W)
- CARLOS VILLA & CARLO BARBERI (A)
- Cover by CARLOS GOMEZ
- Connecting Variant Cover by CARLOS PACHECO
- “SECRET WARPS,” PART 4 –
- SUPREMEUNIVERSAL!
- • The web-spinning Arachknight finds himself out of the depth of all four of his personas as his own warped universe begins colliding with another — the New Supreme Universe, homes of the Supreme Seven!
- • PLUS: A bonus tale of ol’ AK trying to persuade the Terrific Two to become a Trio!
- 40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99
SECRET WARPS: IRON HAMMER ANNUAL #1
- AL EWING & TINI HOWARD (W) • CARLOS GOMEZ & ARIO ANANDITO (A) • Cover by CARLOS GOMEZ
- Connecting Variant Cover by CARLOS PACHECO
- “SECRET WARPS,” PART 5 – SECRET WARPS!
- • Whatever has been causing worlds to smash together is out of control…and starts smashing Warp Worlds heroes into one another!
- • As the heroes begin turning into strange new amalgamations, can even Ghost Hammer turn things back to normal?
- • PLUS: A bonus tale of Sigurd Stark battling the twin wolves of addiction and Fenris the god devourer!
- 40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99
THOR #15
- JASON AARON (W) • MIKE DEL MUNDO (A/C)
- Carnage-ized Variant by MIKE MCKONE
- WAR OF THE REALMS EPILOGUE! NEW STATUS QUO FOR THE GOD OF THUNDER!
- To end the War of the Realms, Thor made a sacrifice that will leave him forever changed. Now he must face the choices he’s made. What lies ahead for the God of Thunder? Jason Aaron’s legendary run draws to a close – don’t miss the start of his final arc!
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
WOLVERINE VS. BLADE SPECIAL #1
- MARC GUGGENHEIM (W) • DAVE WILKINS (A)
- Variant Cover by Matteo Scalera
- Two of the deadliest hunters ever to have stalked the night face off! Wolverine vs. Blade — ’nuff said!
- 56 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Parental Advisory …$5.99
SAVAGE AVENGERS #3
- GERRY DUGGAN (W) • MIKE DEODATO JR. (A)
- Cover by DAVID FINCH
- Variant Cover by SIMONE BIANCHI
- CARNAGE-IZED VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU
- • Kulan Gath’s return is no good for anyone who digs being alive. His trap for the deadliest warriors in the Marvel Universe is sprung, and if humanity is to survive, the Savage Avengers must slay a god.
- • Elektra tries to corral Conan, Voodoo and Logan into an effective fighting force, and the Punisher desperately searches for his disinterred family.
- • Plus: Conan hefts a deadly new Savage Sword!
- 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99
MARVEL TALES: CAPTAIN AMERICA #1
- Written by STAN LEE, ROGER STERN & MARK GRUENWALD
- Penciled by JACK KIRBY, JOHN ROMITA SR., JOHN BYRNE & PAUL NEARY
- Cover by JEN BARTEL
- VIRGIN VARIANT Cover by JEN BARTEL
- Captain America throws his mighty shield as we celebrate the House of Ideas’ 80th anniversary with the latest issue of the era-spanning MARVEL TALES! This anthology series shines a spotlight on fan-favorite characters, features timeless stories and highlights some of the most impressive talent from the past eight decades. First, a revived Cap finds his feet in the modern day as Stan Lee and Jack Kirby present his first Silver Age solo adventure in TALES OF SUSPENSE (1959) #59! Then, witness the introduction of Cap’s World War II flame, secret agent Peggy Carter, in TALES OF SUSPENSE (1959) #77! Roger Stern and John Byrne delve deep into Cap’s origin in CAPTAIN AMERICA (1968) #255! And finally, Mark Gruenwald begins his famous run on the title — by pitting Nomad against the maniacal Madcap in CAPTAIN AMERICA (1968) #307!
- 80 PGS./one-shot/Rated T …$7.99
MARVEL TALES: HULK #1
- Written by AL MILGROM, STAN LEE & PETER DAVID
- Penciled by AL MILGROM, JOHN BUSCEMA & DALE KEOWN
- Cover by JEN BARTEL
- VIRGIN VARIANT Cover by JEN BARTEL
- The Hulk smashes his way into the celebration of the House of Ideas’ 80th anniversary with the latest issue of the era-spanning MARVEL TALES! This anthology series shines a spotlight on fan-favorite characters, features timeless stories and highlights some of the most impressive talent from the past eight decades. First, the Hulk returns to his original gray form in Al Milgrom’s status quo-shattering INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #324! Then, a blood transfusion from cousin Bruce Banner gives attorney Jennifer Walters a raging transformation of her own in SAVAGE SHE-HULK #1 – by the powerhouse team of Stan Lee and John Buscema! And Doc Samson manages to merge the Hulk’s personas, creating the super-intelligent “Professor” Hulk in INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #377 — a pivotal issue of Peter David’s epic run, illustrated by superstar Dale Keown!
- 80 PGS./one-shot/Rated T …$7.99
MARVEL SUMMER SPECIAL #1
- VARIOUS (W) • VARIOUS (A) • WRAPAROUND Cover by ADAM HUGHES
- Variant Cover by RON LIM
- Variant Cover by TBA
- A classic Marvel tradition gets a spin in a sun-splashed Marvel summer special!
- To honor Marvel’s 80th anniversary, it’s a throwback to the knockout 90s! Today’s writers and artists take Marvel’s biggest characters to the beach and back for a romp even your mother will love. Even heroes deserve a day off in this summertime extravaganza. Whether you’re trying to beat the heat or beat up Sandman, this book is the only beach read you’ll need the summer.
- 40 PGS./one-shot/Rated T+ …$4.99
INVADERS #7
- CHIP ZDARSKY (W)
- CARLOS MAGNO & BUTCH GUICE (A)
- Cover by BUTCH GUICE
- DEAD IN THE WATER!
- • The world is forever changed.
- • The INVADERS are shattered.
- • And NAMOR is the world’s greatest threat.
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
CHAMPIONS #7
- JIM ZUB (W) • STEVEN CUMMINGS (A)
- Cover by KIM JACINTO
- • The WAR OF THE REALMS is over, but its effect on the Champions has shaken the team to its very core.
- • Meanwhile, Sam Alexander’s mission in space takes an unexpected turn.
- • Will he find redemption, or is this the last ride for the human rocket?
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
SPIDER-MAN: LIFE STORY #5 (of 6)
- CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • MARK BAGLEY (A)
- Cover by CHIP ZDARSKY
- Variant cover by Andrea Sorrentino
- THE REAL-TIME LIFE STORY OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES!
- The superhero CIVIL WAR rocks the world! A hero’s death changes everything for both PETER PARKER and his family as LIFE STORY continues into the 2000s!
- 40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #25
- NICK SPENCER (W) • RYAN OTTLEY (A/C)
- Variant Cover by WALTER SIMONSON
- VARIANT COVER BY GREG SMALLWOOD
- HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY TBA
- VARIANT COVER BY Dan Hipp
- VARIANT COVER BY TBA
- VARIANT COVER BY TBA
- CARNAGE-IZED VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK
- POP CHART VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE
- BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE
- • Year two of Nick Spencer, Ryan Ottley and Humberto Ramos’ run on ASM begins here!
- • In the giant-sized main story, Spider-Man and Mary Jane find themselves in an INCREDIBLY tough situation, thanks to Electro. Can Spidey save MJ? CAN MJ SAVE SPIDEY?
- • What is Mysterio cooking, and what does it have to do with the bandaged villain who has been on the periphery since #1?!
- • All this, plus a story by Dan Hipp (TEEN TITANS GO! Art Director), internet sensation Keaton Patti and MORE!
- 72 PGS./Rated T …$7.99
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #26
- NICK SPENCER (W) • KEV WALKER (A)
- Cover by RYAN OTTLEY
- VARIANT COVER BY TBA
- • Boomerang’s influence is finally felt, and Spider-Man joins the Superior Foes!
- • Wait, that’s not possible, is it?
- • IS IT?!?!
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
VENOM #16
- DONNY CATES (W) • JUAN GEDEON (A) • Cover by JOSH CASSARA
- CARNAGE-IZED VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM
- After weeks on the run and battling the monsters of Asgard through the WAR OF THE REALMS, Eddie Brock finally has a moment to catch his breath. But without his symbiote, getting even the basic necessities will become a challenge for Eddie Brock.
- Which means that keeping his son, Dylan, alive will be too!
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #8
- SALADIN AHMED (W) • JAVIER GARRON (A)
- Cover by PATRICK O’KEEFE
- • Miles Morales has been TAKEN!
- • Grabbed from the streets by an unknown assailant, bound, tested and observed, like a bug under glass.
- • Who is responsible?! And how far will they push Miles to protect his friends and family?
- • Don’t miss this horrifying new chapter in Miles’ life as his rogues’ gallery continues to grow!
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
SPIDER-GWEN: GHOST-SPIDER #10
- SEANAN MCGUIRE (W) • TBA (A) • COVER BY BENGAL
- CARNAGE-IZED VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO
- • After unmasking herself, waging a war for the fate of the Multiverse and nearly losing her father, Gwen Stacy has had a rough year...and it’s not about to get any easier!
- • ESPECIALLY when something’s started going wrong with the mysterious suit that gives her her abilities.
- • With no other choice, Gwen finds herself swinging through the skies of the Marvel Universe alongside special guest stars SPIDER-MAN and SPIDER-MAN, and finally embracing an all-new codename! We’ll give you three guesses…
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #9
- TOM TAYLOR (W) • KEN LASHLEY & JUANN CABAL (A)
- Cover by ANDREW C. ROBINSON
- CARNAGE-IZED VARIANT
- COVER BY WOO DAE SHIM
- • A terrifying new villain is causing major problems for Spider-Man and his neighborhood. What does he want with your favorite wall-crawler?
- • PLUS: The secret history of THE RUMOR!
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
BLACK CAT #2
- JED MACKAY (W) • TRAVEL FOREMAN (A) • Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL
- VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL
- VARIANT COVER BY TBA
- CARNAGE-IZED VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS
- HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY TERRY DODSON
- • Felicia Hardy prides herself on the fact that she can get into ANYWHERE…
- • …but does that REALLY include Doctor Strange’s SANCTUM SANCTORUM?!
- • Can the Black Cat get into the most protected house in the Marvel Universe? YES. But the question really is…can she handle what’s inside?
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN #4 (OF 5)
- PETER DAVID (W) • GREG LAND (A/C)
- VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM
- VARIANT COVER BY ALEX SAVIUK
- • PETER DAVID and GREG LAND continue their tale that takes place during the original Alien Costume Saga!
- • Mysterio finds himself in possession of a sliver of the black costume, unaware of its true nature...
- • Then, tensions continue to mount between Peter Parker, A.K.A. SPIDER-MAN, and his girlfriend, Felicia Hardy, A.K.A. THE BLACK CAT, as she’s been keeping something from him — something that threatens to tear apart their relationship!
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
WEB OF VENOM: FUNERAL PYRE #1
- CULLEN BUNN (W) • ALBERTO JIMENEZ ALBURQUERQUE & JOSH CASSARA (A)
- COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY
- VARIANT A COVER BY TBA
- VARIANT B COVER BY TBA
- • For weeks, the serial killer called Carnage has been hunting former symbiote hosts and killing them.
- • Next on his list is ANDI BENTON, formerly MANIA, who’s back to living in Philadelphia and without any symbiote to save her…
- • The path of bodies that leads to ABSOLUTE CARNAGE continues here!
- 40 PGS./ ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99
SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN #9
- CHRISTOS GAGE (W) • MIKE HAWTHORNE (A/C)
- • After saving the citizens of San Francisco from the worst of THE WAR OF THE REALMS, the Superior Spider-Man is the toast of the town!
- • The key to the city! A ticker-tape parade! Adoration of the masses! That should make him feel good, right?
- • Whatever he’s feeling, he should treasure it, because someone very dangerous is coming for him…
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: CITY AT WAR #5 (of 6)
- DENNIS “HOPELESS” HALLUM (W) • MICHELE BANDINI (A)
- Cover by CLAYTON CRAIN
- Variant Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA
- 8-BIT VARIANT COVER BY MATTHEW WAITE
- DOCTOR OCTOPUS TRIUMPHANT!
- • Revealing his master plan, DOCTOR OCTOPUS unleashes the devious DEVIL’S BREATH virus on an unsuspecting New York City!
- • Can a poisoned and beaten SPIDER-MAN find the strength to save his city…even if it means protecting NORMAN OSBORN and MISTER NEGATIVE?
- • Even If PETER PARKER can rise to be greater, will his efforts doom those closest to him?
- • All this, plus another behind-the-scenes look at Spidey’s award-winning, blockbuster video game!
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
THANOS #4 (OF 6)
- TINI HOWARD (W) • ARIEL OLIVETTI (A) • Cover by JEFF DEKAL
- CARNAGE-IZED VARIANT COVER BY TBA
- Gamora is coming into her own, but as the bond between her and Thanos continues to grow, so does the unrest among the proto–Black Order… Now, with the threat of mutiny brewing underfoot, Thanos will do anything to keep his power — no matter the cost.
- 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #7
- DONNY CATES (W) • GEOFF SHAW (A)
- Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ
- CARNAGE-IZED VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI
- The death of Rocket begins here in ”FAITHLESS” Part 1
- In the aftermath of the FINAL GAUNTLET, the Guardians of the Galaxy are taking some well deserved R&R. But their vacation is about to be cut short when a familiar, but radically powerful enemy returns. And what does all of this have to do with the whereabouts of a certain raccoon?
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
DOCTOR STRANGE #17
- Mark Waid & Barry Kitson (W)
- BARRY KITSON & SCOTT KOBLISH (A)
- Cover by JESUS SAIZ
- CARNAGE-IZED VARIANT COVER
- BY EMA LUPACCHINO
- • The stakes have never been higher for Stephen Strange as “Herald Supreme” reaches its climax!
- • Not only is the Multiverse in jeopardy but so is the love of Stephen’s life!
- • Can Strange save both existence and Clea?!
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
CAPTAIN MARVEL #8
- KELLY THOMPSON (W)
- CARMEN CARNERO (A)
- Cover by AMANDA CONNER
- Variant Cover by TBA
- CARNAGE-IZED VARIANT COVER
- BY INHYUK LEE
- CAPTAIN MARVEL: FALLING STAR!
- From the moment she returned to full-time Avengers duty in New York City, Captain Marvel’s life has been nonstop…and slightly weird. But she’s about to take on a brand-new threat — and a very old one! When her Kree heritage is exposed to the world in dramatic fashion, Carol goes from most beloved hero to public enemy number one overnight — and it’s pushing her to the darkest edge. Can she save the day even while the world turns on her? Does she want to?
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
SILVER SURFER: BLACK #2 (of 5)
- DONNY CATES (W) • TRADD MOORE (A/C)
- VARIANT COVER BY MARCOS MARTIN
- VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM
- • Marooned across the cosmos!
- • The Surfer will have to risk everything, to beat back the void that threatens to swallow the galaxy whole...
- • ...including his very soul!
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
SHURI #10
- NNEDI OKORAFOR (W) • RACHAEL STOTT (A)
- Cover by KIRBI FAGAN
- INTO THE DJALIA!
- The alien creature that followed Princess Shuri to Wakanda is inches from destroying the Great Mound — and taking Shuri’s friends with it! With her Ancient Future powers gone and Wakanda’s entire supply of Vibranium at risk, Princess Shuri must take a leap of faith — into the plane of Wakandan memory. But will Shuri restore the Djalia…or doom it?
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
BLACK PANTHER #14
- TA-NEHISI COATES (W) • DANIEL ACUñA (A/C)
- Carnage-ized Variant Cover by RYAN BROWN
- THE INTERGALACTIC EMPIRE OF WAKANDA –“TWO THOUSAND SEASONS” PART 2
- T’Challa makes contact with Earth! But the war for the Empire continues, and with the panther goddess Bast on their side, the Maroons are looking to turn the tide. When Emperor N’Jadaka comes for his revenge, he’ll find himself in hot water. But will T’Challa’s plan be enough to free those the Empire has enslaved — and open his pathway home?
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
DAREDEVIL #8
- CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • LALIT KUMAR SHARMA (A)
- Cover by CHIP ZDARSKY
- CARNAGE-IZED VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT
- • With Daredevil still missing, his shadow looms large over Hell’s Kitchen…and ordinary citizens are starting to feel his absence.
- • Detective Cole North may think he’s stopped Daredevil, but there are bigger problems coming his way!
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
FANTASTIC FOUR #12
- DAN SLOTT (W) • SEAN IZAAKSE (A) • Cover by ESAD RIBIC
- CARNAGE-IZED VARIANT COVER BY PATCH ZIRCHER
- Ben and Alicia are off on their dream honeymoon in a remote tropical paradise...until someone decides to crash it. Or should we say SMASH IT?! Get ready for the biggest HULK VS. THING FIGHT OF THE CENTURY! PLUS: The saga of the Future Foundation by Jeremy Whitley and Wil Robson!
- 48 PGS./Rated T …$4.99
OLD MAN QUILL #7 (of 12)
- ETHAN SACKS (W)
- ROBERT GILL (A)
- Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER
- THE SHOCKING SECRET BEHIND
- QUILL’S QUEST REVEALED!
- • QUILL has made it to the BAXTER BUILDING…
- • …but with the hidden weapon in reach, a shocking secret will turn the quest on its head!
- • This is the issue everyone will be talking about — the biggest surprise in the WASTELANDS universe since WOLVERINE’s tragic encounter in OLD MAN LOGAN.
- • DO NOT MISS IT!
- 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99
MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS #7
- CHARLES SOULE, RYAN NORTH & MORE (W)
- PAULO SIQUEIRA & MORE (A)
- Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS
- VARIANT COVER BY RAHZZAH
- Welcome to the 21st century! A new age dawns for Logan in his mission to stop the demon Truth! Iron Man faces the biggest financial crisis of his lifetime! And a tale of a hero reborn for a new millennium, the Winter Soldier!
- 40 PGS./Rated T+…$4.99
MAGNIFICENT MS. MARVEL #5
- SALADIN AHMED (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A)
- Cover by EDUARD PETROVICH
- • Ms. Marvel reaches the explosive finale of her adventure in space and finds her life — and her costume — forever changed!
- • Victory comes at a cost, and when it comes to paying up, Kamala may not have much choice in the matter…
- • PLUS! Kamala gets an AWESOME NEW COSTUME!
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
IRONHEART #8
- EVE L. EWING (W) • LUCIANO VECCHIO (A)
- Cover by STEFANO CASELLI
- As Ironheart creeps closer to understanding the powerful people who have been wreaking magical havoc around her, she needs to talk to someone who can give her a clue...and it’s none other than the Sorcerer Supreme himself, DOCTOR STRANGE!
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
COSMIC GHOST RIDER DESTROYS MARVEL HISTORY #5 (of 6)
- PAUL SCHEER & NICK GIOVANNETTI (W) • Nathan Stockman (A)
- COVER BY Gerardo Zaffino
- VARIANT COVER BY SCOTT HEPBURN
- • Cosmic Ghost Ridin’ Avengers Assemble!
- • It looks like the Rider may have rewritten and changed the course of Marvel history...again!
- • But will he be able to save his family too?
- 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99
MARVEL TEAM-UP #4
- CLINT MCELROY (W)
- Ig Guara (A)
- Cover by ANNA RUD
- VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK
- A BRAND-NEW STORY BEGINS HERE!
- • The sudden reappearance of Mar-Vell, the first Captain Marvel, draws Carol Danvers and Kamala Khan back together for an out-of-this-world adventure!
- • But is the man behind the mask who he claims to be? And can Ms. Marvel and Captain Marvel stay on the same page long enough to find out?
- • Podcast superstar and Adventure Zone scribe CLINT McELROY and ALL-NEW WOLVERINE artist Ig Guara, take the reins of an electrifying new team-up tale!
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #45
- BRANDON MONTCLARE (W)
- ALITHA E. MARTINEZ (a)
- Cover by Rahzzah
- THE END IS NEAR!
- Will Lunella and Devil be able to fix the Omni-Wave Projector and repair time? Not without help from Lunella’s preteen parents...but she might accidentally erase herself from history in the process!
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
THE PUNISHER #13
- MATTHEW ROSENBERG (W) • Szymon Kudranski (A)
- Cover by GREG SMALLWOOD
- THE HOME FRONT!
- • Frank Castle is back in New York, but being labeled an international terrorist has made it an inhospitable homecoming.
- • One man who is certainly not happy Frank’s back: NYC’s new mayor, Wilson Fisk, the “former” Kingpin of Crime.
- • And Baron Zemo’s not done with Frank yet…
- 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99
PUNISHER ANNUAL #1
- KARLA PACHECO (W) • ADAM GORHAM (A)
- Cover by DUSTIN WEAVER
- Connecting Variant Cover by John Tyler Christopher (3 of 8)
- PUNISHER VS. BROOD QUEEN!
- The man who lives to punish the foulest parasites of humanity. The most monstrous parasite in the galaxy. Zero gravity. Zero &$%# given. It’s the PUNISHER versus a BROOD QUEEN like you’ve never seen before, because this time, Earth’s own Frank Castle’s got a rocket. Who put Castle in the cockpit, and how will he and his muckraking stowaway – J. JONAH JAMESON (???) – tolerate each other long enough to survive? Only Karla Pacheco (Rick and Morty) and Adam Gorham (NEW MUTANTS: DEAD SOULS, ROCKET, The Violent) have the answers you NEED!
- 40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99
- VENOM ANNUAL #1
- RYAN CADY (W) • SIMONE DI MEO (A) • COVER BY WOO DAE SHIM
- VARIANT COVER BY RIAN GONZALES
- CONNECTING COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER
- VENOM VS. LADY HELLBENDER!
- After a busy few months, Eddie Brock and the symbiote are back together, but their union isn’t so perfect anymore...
- Meanwhile, the galaxy’s fiercest monster hunter is headed to Earth with a taste for klyntar...
- Plus! The Origin of Lady Hellbender!
- 40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99
- MS.MARVEL ANNUAL #1
- MAGDALENE VISAGGIO (W) • JON LAM (A)
- Cover by STEFANO CASELLI
- CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER (1 OF 8)
- Variant cover by DAVID BALDEON
- SUPER-SKRULL VS. MS. MARVEL!
- Ever since the Skrull homeworld was destroyed, Emperor Kl’rt has been out for revenge. And with a device that will turn Earth into a new Skrull kingdom, he’s about to get it. All he needs is the DNA of one very special shape-shifter. The Super-Skrull is coming for Kamala Khan — and with all the powers of the Fantastic Four on his side, Ms. Marvel doesn’t stand a chance.
- 40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99
RUNAWAYS #23
- RAINBOW ROWELL (W)
- Andres Genolet (A)
- COVER BY KRIS ANKA
- • Doombot was destroyed back in #17, and Chase hasn’t been able to fix him.
- • Victor is going to give it a shot, even if it forces him down a dark road.
- • Even if it leads to something even worse than Victorius...
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
THE UNSTOPPABLE WASP #10
- JEREMY WHITLEY (W)
- GURIHIRU (a)
- Cover by STACEY LEE
- It’s the final showdown between G.I.R.L. and A.I.M., and only one team of super-scientists can come out on top! But what dark secret do the agents of A.I.M. know about Nadia’s past? And once it comes to light, will anything ever be the same again?
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
MARVEL RISING #5 (OF 5)
-
- NILAH MAGRUDER (W)
- ROBERTO DI SALVO (A)
- Cover by AUDREY MOK
- MAGIC MELTDOWN!
- Morgan Le Fay is on the verge of turning the tri-state area into the kingdom she’s always dreamed of — and Ms. Marvel, Squirrel Girl and their friends are out of ideas to stop her. But sometimes help can come from the most unexpected places — and just when you need it most, you’ll find the pathway home is clear after all.
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
THE UNBEATABLE SQUIRREL GIRL #46
- RYAN NORTH (W) • DEREK CHARM (a)
- Cover by ERICA HENDERSON
- A WAR OF THE REALMS TIE-IN!
- The MOST squirrel-centric WAR OF THE REALMS tie-in reaches its conclusion! Only one woman stands between the invading army of the Frost Giants and utter disaster on Earth, and that woman is SQUIRREL GI— hold on... hold on, sorry. I’m getting word that not one but TWO women actually stand between the Giants and utter disaster on Earth, and one of them is...RATATOSKR?? It seems unlikely that the Norse god of gossip would be on Team Doreen, let alone a valuable member of it — but hey, stranger things have happened, right?
- I can’t think of any off the top of my head, but they’ve probably happened. Can SQUIRREL GIRL team up with her SMACK-TALKING ENEMY? Can two people who couldn’t be more different find a common ground in time to save everyone? And will BRAIN DRAIN make it back from the Negative Zone??
- You may THINK you know the answers to these questions, but only by purchasing and then reading this illustrated picto-narrative will your suspicions be confirmed or denied!
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
AGE OF X-MAN: PRISONER X #5 (of 5)
- VITA AYALA (W) • GERMAN PERALTA (A) Cover by PATCH ZIRCHER
- THE AGE OF X-MAN CONCLUDES!
- • Tensions have finally boiled over – it’s an all-out prison riot!
- • Will Bishop be able to lead his fellow prisoners in tearing down the walls, or will they all end up buried beneath them?
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
AGE OF X-MAN: APOCALYPSE & THE X-TRACTS #5 (of 5)
- TIM SEELEY (W) • SALVA ESPIN (A)
- Cover by GERARDO SANDOVAL
- THE AGE OF X-MAN CONCLUDES!
- Apocalypse stands revealed, and his place in this world laid bare! What will his X-Tracts make of this revelation?
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
AGE OF X-MAN OMEGA #1
- ZAC THOMPSON & LONNIE NADLER (W) • Simone Buonfantino (A)
- Cover by PHIL NOTO
- VARIANT COVER BY WHILCE PORTACIO
- THE AGE OF X-MAN CONCLUDES!
- As twilight falls on the Age of X-Man, the X-Men are forced to decide what they stand for.
- 40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99
DEAD MAN LOGAN #9 (of 12)
- ED BRISSON (W)
- MIKE HENDERSON (A)
- Cover by DECLAN SHALVEY
- RETURN OF THE BEAST!
- Before he left the Wastelands, Old Man Logan slayed the feral, cannibalistic animal once called Victor Creed, better known as Sabretooth. Their centuries-long rivalry ended the only way it could: with a corpse. But nothing tends to stay dead out here except the ones you love...
- 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99
DOMINO: HOTSHOTS #5 (of 5)
- GAIL SIMONE (W)
- DAVID BALDEON (A)
- COVER BY R.B. SILVA
- PHENOMENAL COSMIC POWER…
- …itty-bitty guns in space! Domino wanted to keep a Celestial artifact out of the wrong hands, but does that make her bloodstained hands the right ones?
- 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99
UNCANNY X-MEN #21 & #22
- MATTHEW ROSENBERG (W) • Salvador Larroca (A)
- Covers by WHILCE PORTACIO
- ISSUE #21 - CARNAGE-IZED VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY
- ISSUE #22 - CARNAGE-IZED VARIANT COVER BY TBA
- It all ends here. This is forever!
- As Cyclops’ cleanup mission nears its close, all the problems the X-Men face come together. The truth behind the Hellfire Club’s intentions, the culmination of the O.N.E.’s assaults on mutantkind and even the inner struggles within the team... It all ends here. This is forever.
- Issue #21 – 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
- Issue #22 – 40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99
X-FORCE #10
- ED BRISSON (W)
- Dylan Burnett (A)
- Cover by Valerio Schiti
- With Rachel Summers under his control, Stryfe and his Mutant Liberation Front finally have the power to secure their futures – at the cost of everyone else’s. Will Cable and his X-Force be able to stop them, or will the time stream be forever altered? Find out in this final showdown!
- 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99
DEADPOOL #15
- SKOTTIE YOUNG (W)
- NIC KLEIN (A/C)
- CARNAGE-IZED VARIANT COVER
- BY SKOTTIE YOUNG
- PAY THE DEVIL HIS DUE!
- • Mephisto and Weasel have come for Deadpool!
- • Will Good Night finally get his vengeance?
- • Can Deadpool survive? And what will be left of him?
- 40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99
CONAN THE BARBARIAN #8
- JASON AARON (W) • Gerardo Zaffino (A)
- Cover by ESAD RIBIC
- Variant cover by Jesus Saiz
- CARNAGE-IZED VARIANT COVER BY TBA
- THE TWISTED SPELL OF THE WIZARD THOTH-AMON!
- • CONAN returns home to Cimmeria!
- • But things aren’t exactly as he remembers them…
- • Is he that out of touch…or is he falling right into the trap of the wizard THOTH-AMON?!
- • “The Life & Death of Conan” continues!
- • PLUS: The next chapter in the all-new novella “BLACK STARLIGHT”!
- 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99
AGE OF CONAN: BÊLIT #5 (OF 5)
- TINI HOWARD (W) • KATE NIEMCZYK (A) • Cover by SANA TAKEDA
- Variant Cover by JENNY FRISON
- ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER
- ALL HAIL THE QUEEN OF THE BLACK COAST!
- • BÊLIT undergoes a harrowing experience…
- • …but will she emerge stronger or forever broken by the ordeal?
- • And: N’Yaga’s greatest challenge!
- • PLUS: The conclusion of the all-new BÊLIT novella “BONE WHISPERS”!
- 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99
SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN #7
- JIM ZUB (W) • PATCH ZIRCHER (A)
- Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO
- Variant Cover by PHILIP TAN
- HITHER CAME...CONAN THE GAMBLER?!
- A chance violent encounter in Shadizar lands young CONAN a position as a bodyguard for a wealthy merchant. But a twist of fate will put Conan in the hot seat — and no choice but to play the hand he’s dealt in a deadly game of SERPENT’S BLUFF! Conan will rely on his sword — and his wits — while navigating the seedy underworld of “civilized” gambling while making sure he stays clear of the deadly “Debtors Lounge”! Magic, mystery and action abound when writer Jim Zub (CHAMPIONS, AVENGERS: NO ROAD HOME) joins forces with artist Patch Zircher (HULK; TERROR, INC.) for the first of a three-part epic — CONAN THE GAMBLER!
- PLUS: The next chapter in the all-new CONAN novella “THE SHADOW OF VENGEANCE”!
- 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99
STAR WARS #68
- GREG PAK (W) • PHIL NOTO (A/C)
- Greatest Moments Variant Cover by KAARE ANDREWS
- Action Figure Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER
- REBELS AND ROGUES!
- “The evil lord Darth Vader, obsessed with finding young Skywalker, has dispatched thousands of remote probes into the far reaches of space...”
- That’s right — you remember the opening titles of The Empire Strikes Back. Now find out what happened just before, as Luke and his friends launch a desperate, three-pronged mission of deception to keep the Empire from finding their new rebel base in a brand-new epic from the new ongoing team of Greg “PLANET HULK” Pak and Phil “POE DAMERON” Noto! Featuring Han and Leia undercover in a noir world of romance and danger! Luke and R2 facing off against the Executor in a single X-Wing! And Chewie and Threepio, the greatest team-up you never knew you always needed!
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
- Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2019 Lucasfilm Ltd.
STAR WARS #69
- GREG PAK (W) • PHIL NOTO (A/C)
- Action Figure Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER
- TRICKS AND TRAPS!
- • The REBELS AND ROGUES epic continues as our heroes deploy their plans to trick their Imperial pursuers... and everything falls apart!
- • CHEWIE and THREEPIO face moral quandaries — and mortal danger — when they learn the uninhabited planet they’re supposed to destroy isn’t quite so uninhabited.
- • Will the FORCE be with LUKE in a bar fight? And who is DAR CHAMPION... and what does he have to do with Leia’s past?
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
- Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2019 Lucasfilm Ltd.
STAR WARS: AGE OF RESISTANCE - FINN #1
- TOM TAYLOR (W) • RAMON ROSANAS (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO
- Puzzle Piece Variant COVER by MIKE MCKONE
- Movie Variant COVER ALSO AVAILABLE
- ARTIST Concept VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE
- Promo Variant COVER by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI & ELIA BONETTI
- A LITTLE REBELLION!
- • Before he was a rebel hero, FINN had another calling. He was...a janitor.
- • But how could this lead FN-2187 to question everything? How much action can someone see mopping floors and dealing with a pest problem?
- • It turns out, a whole lot.
- 32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$3.99
- Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2019 Lucasfilm Ltd.
STAR WARS: AGE OF RESISTANCE SPECIAL #1
- G. WILLOW WILSON, TOM TAYLOR AND CHRIS ELIOPOULOS (W)
- ELSA CHARRATIER & OTHERS (A) • COVER BY PHIL NOTO
- GREATEST MOMENTS VARIANT COVER BY PATCH ZIRCHER
- A ONE-SHOT SPECIAL FEATURING YOUR FAVORITE CHARACTERS FROM THE NEW STAR WARS TRILOGY!
- • Star Wars fans first met Resistance leader and confidante of Leia Organa VICE ADMIRAL AMILYN HOLDO at the end of her story in 2017’s The Last Jedi—now, witness her triumphant beginning! This July, Hugo Award-winning writer G. Willow Wilson (MS. MARVEL) explores a pivotal conflict in Holdo’s early career that will start the young woman down the path to heroic infamy for the rebellion! With her ship at the mercy of a dangerous enemy, it’s up to Holdo to outsmart their foe and win the confidence of her compatriots in the process. With art by Elsa Charratier!
- • The infamous “pirate queen” of Takodana, MAZ KANATA, thought she’d seen everything in her thousand-plus years of running a bar and hiring smugglers. But it turns out that the criminal underworld is always full of new surprises…especially when she hires HAN SOLO and CHEWBACCA for a job! Story by Tom Taylor (AGE OF RESISTANCE)!
- • And Poe Dameron’s loyal companion, the astromech droid BB-8, just can’t seem to stay out of trouble. His missions always seem to escalate into a full-blown adventures! And if it means a win for his friends and the heroic Resistance freedom-fighters the little droid will stop at nothing to get the job done! Story by CHRIS ELIOPOULOS!
- 40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$4.99
- Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2019 Lucasfilm Ltd.
STAR WARS: AGE OF RESISTANCE – CAPTAIN PHASMA #1
- TOM TAYLOR (W) • LEONARD KIRK (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO
- Puzzle Piece Variant COVER by MIKE MCKONE
- Movie Variant COVER ALSO AVAILABLE
- ARTIST Concept VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE
- ANOTHER GUN!
- • STORMTROOPERS don’t get a name. They are simply a tool of the EMPIRE.
- • But PHASMA has a name, and one young soldier wants what she has.
- • One stormtrooper has ambition. And this ambition is on a collision course with CAPTAIN PHASMA.
- 32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$3.99
- Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2019 Lucasfilm Ltd.
STAR WARS: TARGET VADER #1 (of 6)
- ROBBIE THOMPSON (W) • MARC LAMING (A) • Cover by NIC KLEIN
- DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY CARMEN CARNERO
- VARIANT COVER By MARCO CHECCHETTO
- Movie Variant Also Available
- THE HUNTER!
- DARTH VADER is on the hunt for a mysterious criminal syndicate operating outside of THE EMPIRE’s rule. But little does he know he’s being hunted by a group of the galaxy’s deadliest bounty hunters, hired by the syndicate to take out Vader once and for all. Led by fallen Imperial Officer BEILERT VALANCE, this ragtag group of assassins will stop at nothing to kill the biggest bounty of their lives.
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
- Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2019 Lucasfilm Ltd.
STAR WARS: GALAXY’S EDGE #4 (of 5)
- ETHAN SACKS (W) • WILL SLINEY (A) • Cover by TOMMY LEE EDWARDS
- Variant Cover by STACEY LEE
- THE GREATER OF TWO EVILS!
- • As the elite RED FURY stormtroopers of THE FIRST ORDER edge closer, KENDOH and her crew are running out of time to run their heist.
- • But what does the mysterious score have to do with a DOCTOR APHRA mission 30 years in the past?
- • Only Dok-Ondar knows the secret, and he may have to kill to keep it!
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
- Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2019 Lucasfilm Ltd.
STAR WARS: TIE FIGHTER #4 (of 5)
- JODY HOUSER (W)
- ROGE ANTONIO & IG GUARA (A)
- Cover by TOMMY LEE EDWARDS
- Variant Cover by Leonard Kirk
- A NEW MISSION!
- • A betrayal from one of their own.
- • Is the squadron even ready to fly again after so many losses?
- • And who are these new pilots who think they’re good enough to join the ranks of SHADOW WING?
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
- Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2019 Lucasfilm Ltd.
STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #34
- SI SPURRIER (W)
- WILTON SANTOS & CASPAR WIJNGAARD (A)
- COVER BY ASHLEY WITTER
- Greatest Moments Variant Cover
- by CASPAR WIJNGAARD
- UNSPEAKABLE REBEL SUPERWEAPON CONTINUES!
- • Hiding out on the world where she grew up, everyone’s favorite scoundreless, DOCTOR APHRA, takes a trip down memory.
- • NB: Turns out memory lane is a hellhole covered in the agonizing thermal landmines of emotional honesty and family dysfunction.
- • NB (2): Also bounty hunters. Lots and lots of bounty hunters.
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
- Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2019 Lucasfilm Ltd.