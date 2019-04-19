Marvel Comics single-issue solicitations for July 2019

Every month, SYFY WIRE will be bringing you the solicitations for all the upcoming comic books you need to know about. Today we have Marvel Comics listings for July 2019 single-issue comics.

It's a massive month of new beginnings at Marvel, featuring everything from one-shots to new ongoing series to new miniseries, and it's all headlined by the return of writer Jonathan Hickman on House of X and Powers of X. Plus, the new History of the Marvel Universe miniseries kicks off, the classic series Marvels gets an all-new epilogue issue, Loki gets a new series, Jane Foster takes over in Valkyrie, and the Invisible Woman gets her own title. Plus, new Infinity Warps annuals, Wolverine and Blade face off, Aero and Sword Master spin out of the events of War of the Realms, and Marvel's Summer Special returns with a new twist.

And that's not all. We've also got big conclusions coming up this month for War of the Realms and Age of X-Man, as well as big new developments in the Star Wars universe, including the new creative team of Greg Pak and Phil Noto on the main title and the launch of the Age of Resistance one-shots.

Check out everything Marvel has to offer in July below.

(Via Previews)