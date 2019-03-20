Marvel Comics single-issue solicitations for June 2019

Every month, SYFY WIRE will be bringing you the solicitations for all the upcoming comic books you need to know about. Today we have Marvel Comics listings for June 2019 single-issue comics.

It's a month of big finales and big arrivals for Marvel, as the War of the Realms event wraps up with its final two issues, which means all of its respective tie-in miniseries will also be publishing their closing installments. Plus, Rob Liefeld's Major X miniseries reaches its conclusion, as does Ed Piskor's X-Men: Grand Design, and Kieron Gillen's final issue of his massive Star Wars run hits stands.

As for new things, Marvel has plenty of that too, including the launch of a new Black Cat series, the debut of Silver Surfer: Black, a new Incredible Hulk one-shot from the fan-favorite creative team of Peter David and Dale Keown, Chris Claremont and Larry Hama telling Wolverine stories again in Exit Wounds, and new issues in Star Wars: Age of Rebellion.

Check out all that, and much more from Marvel in June, below.

(Via Previews)