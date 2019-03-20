Marvel Comics single-issue solicitations for June 2019

Every month, SYFY WIRE will be bringing you the solicitations for all the upcoming comic books you need to know about. Today we have Marvel Comics listings for June 2019 single-issue comics.
It's a month of big finales and big arrivals for Marvel, as the War of the Realms event wraps up with its final two issues, which means all of its respective tie-in miniseries will also be publishing their closing installments. Plus, Rob Liefeld's Major X miniseries reaches its conclusion, as does Ed Piskor's X-Men: Grand Design, and Kieron Gillen's final issue of his massive Star Wars run hits stands.
As for new things, Marvel has plenty of that too, including the launch of a new Black Cat series, the debut of Silver Surfer: Black, a new Incredible Hulk one-shot from the fan-favorite creative team of Peter David and Dale Keown, Chris Claremont and Larry Hama telling Wolverine stories again in Exit Wounds, and new issues in Star Wars: Age of Rebellion.
Check out all that, and much more from Marvel in June, below.
WAR OF THE REALMS #5 & #6 (OF 6)
- JASON AARON (W) • RUSSELL DAUTERMAN (A)
- Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS
- Connecting Realm Variant Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI
- Variant Cover by VICTOR HUGO
- VARIANT COVER BY MARK TEXEIRA
- International Connecting Variant Cover by DAVID YARDIN
- Young Guns Variant Cover by PEPE LARRAZ
- MIDGARD'S LAST STAND
- Malekith’s army gets a whole new crop of recruits — the dead! As Midgard transforms under the rule of Malekith and his allies, the dead rise up to form a new Niffleheim! The Black Panther calls in every hero on his roster to fight for Earth, from Spider-Man and the Spiders of Hel to Ghost Rider and Balder the Brave. But if there’s any hope for the Ten Realms, it’ll come from the skies…
- 40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99
WAR OF THE REALMS: JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY #4 & #5 (OF 5)
- Clint, Justin, Travis & Griffin MCELROY (W) • ANDRE LIMA ARAUJO (A)
- Cover by VALERIO SCHITI
- VARIANT COVER BY JEN BARTEL
- PLACE YOUR BETS – ON SURVIVAL!
- When Balder the Brave’s unofficial babysitter’s club runs out of cash in Nevada, they hit on a foolproof plan: a casino heist! They just have to disguise a few famous heroes, a cyborg, an Asgardian god and a talking dog to do it. With the luck of baby Laussa on their side, nothing could go wrong! Unless of course they stumble upon…a convention of SUPER VILLAINS? What the heck, Nevada. Looks like the heroes will need a miracle in the desert to get out of this one!
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
WAR OF THE REALMS: NEW AGENTS OF ATLAS #3 & #4 (OF 4)
- GREG PAK (W) • GANG HYUK LIM (A) • COVER BY WOO DAE SHIM
- VARIANT COVER BY ANNIE WU
- BURN, BABY, BURN!
- • AMADEUS CHO has always been the cocky rebel, bucking authority to do the right thing.
- • But now he’s the authority — the de facto leader of a disparate group of heroes from all over the Pacific — each of whom has their own idea of the best way to free their countries from the fiery rule of the QUEEN OF CINDERS!
- • Can Amadeus pull these NEW AGENTS OF ATLAS together — or will QUEEN SINDR succeed in her ultimate plan to drive north and turn all of Earth into NEW MUSPELHEIM?
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
WAR OF THE REALMS: PUNISHER #3 (OF 3)
- GERRY DUGGAN (W) • MARCELO FERREIRA (A) • Cover by JUAN FERREYRA
- VARIANT COVER BY TBA
- LIGHT AT THE END OF THE TUNNEL?
- • Frank and his crew have almost made it to the other side of the Lincoln Tunnel.
- • But his band of killers is shrinking and the monsters keep coming.
- • Who will survive to New Jersey, and what will be left of them?
- 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99
WAR OF THE REALMS: UNCANNY X-MEN #3 (OF 3)
- MATTHEW ROSENBERG (W) • PERE PEREZ (A)
- Cover by DAVID YARDIN
- VARIANT COVER BY IVAN SHAVRIN
- The X-Men are under siege, holding the last refuge of humanity in Queens! Can they hold out through the endless winter of the war? Or will Sabretooth get his bloody revenge?
- LEGACY #637
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
WAR OF THE REALMS: WAR SCROLLS #3 (OF 3)
- JASON AARON, CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL & CHARLIE JANE ANDERS (W)
- ANDREA SORRENTINO & MORE! (A)
- Cover by ALAN DAVIS
- THE MUST-READ COMPANION TO THE WAR OF THE REALMS!
- The Kingpin joins the battle for New York! And even with his new cosmic senses, the God Without Fear can’t touch the venerated Mayor…can he? Jason Aaron and Andrea Sorrentino’s tale comes to a dramatic close! Plus, Halt and Catch Fire co-creator Christopher Cantwell and Nebula Award-winning novelist Charlie Jane Anders make their Marvel debuts with stories about Doctor Doom and She-Hulk!
- 40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99
THOR #14
- JASON AARON (W) • MIKE DEL MUNDO (A/C)
- Marvels 25th Tribute Variant Cover by YASMINE PUTRI
- WAR OF THE REALMS TIE-IN!
- As a young god, the valiant but unworthy Thor pined for a hammer beyond legend. Now his destiny arrives at last. For the War of the Realms will reach even here, hundreds of years in the past.
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
CHAMPIONS #6
- JIM ZUB (W) • JUANAN RAMIREZ (A) • Cover by Kim Jacinto
- MARVELS 25TH TRIBUTE VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE
- WAR OF THE REALMS TIE-IN!
- A global team vs a global threat! The Champions must hold the line or Earth will fall to creatures and chaos! Even if they succeed, these young heroes are about to lose one of their own...
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
AVENGERS #20
- JASON AARON (W) • ED MCGUINNESS (A/C)
- MARVELS 25TH TRIBUTE VARIANT COVER BY PAOLO RIVERA
- WAR OF THE REALMS TIE-IN!
- The final battle for Midgard! Captain Marvel leads the War Avengers! Hulk battles Ulik! Blade takes on the Black Berserkers of Roxxon! Plus: Daredevil the God Without Fear has a cryptic message that will decide the future of the team.
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
CAPTAIN MARVEL #6
- KELLY THOMPSON (W) • ANNAPAOLA MARTELLO (A)
- Cover by AMANDA CONNER
- MARVELS 25TH TRIBUTE VARIANT COVER BY MICO SUAYAN
- VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV
- VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV
- WAR OF THE REALMS TIE-IN!
- The Dark Elf King Malekith and his allies have conquered Earth! At least, they THINK they have — and they’ve divided the spoils accordingly, with the Enchantress raising an army of the dead and staking her claim on South America. But if the Enchantress is expecting a royal welcome, she’s forgotten what she’s dealing with — Earth isn’t going down without a fight. And as Captain Marvel leads DOCTOR STRANGE and BLACK WIDOW into the land of the dead, nothing about this mission will be what our heroes expect.
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
CAPTAIN MARVEL #7
- KELLY THOMPSON (W) • ANNAPAOLA MARTELLO (A)
- Cover by AMANDA CONNER & DAVE JOHNSON
- SPIDER-MAN SYMBIOTE SUIT VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MCKONE
- WAR OF THE REALMS TIE-IN!
- Captain Marvel’s got a magical right hook — but what happens when she loses her mighty fists? When a powerful spell from the Enchantress causes Carol and DOCTOR STRANGE to body-swap, everything about their mission is called into question. What was once a covert ops mission with BLACK WIDOW to take down the Enchantress and her “Land of the Dead” is now a comedy of errors — casting spells wasn’t exactly covered in Carol’s military training. But Carol Danvers is more than her powers, and the Enchantress is about to discover that the hard way.
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
DEADPOOL #13 & #14
- SKOTTIE YOUNG (W) • NIC KLEIN (A/C)
- MARVELS 25TH TRIBUTE VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV
- WAR OF THE REALMS TIE-IN! DEADPOOL GOES DOWN UNDER!
- • As the War of the Realms rages, Deadpool is sent to Australia to take care of a pesky troll problem!
- • No, not those obnoxious internet nerds. REAL TROLLS!
- • How many didgeridoo jokes can one comic book make? Let’s find out together!
- 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99
ASGARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #10
- CULLEN BUNN (W) • MATTEO LOLLI (A)
- Cover by GERARDO SANDOVAL
- WAR OF THE REALMS TIE-IN!
- ANGELA VS. THE QUEEN OF HEVEN! Angela was kidnapped at birth, stolen from her Asgardian heritage and raised an outcast in the less-than-heavenly Heven. For years, she has wandered the universe as neither a true Asgardian nor a true Angel. Now she has the chance to repay her “debt” to the Queen who stole her away. The Asgardians of the Galaxy fight for their comrade and for all of Midgard in the depths of Heven-controlled Africa!
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
THE UNBEATABLE SQUIRREL GIRL #45
- RYAN NORTH (W) • DEREK CHARM (A)
- Cover by ERICA HENDERSON
- WAR OF THE REALMS TIE-IN!
- • The historic team-up of Ratatoskr – Asgardian chaos squirrel god – and Squirrel Girl – Midgardian squirrel, uh, girl – has not gone well!
- • Well, that’s not technically true: it’s gone well for Ratatoskr, who now has a human identity to play with...but this team-up hasn’t technically saved anyone yet.
- • And now it probably never will! Squirrel Girl realizes that Ratatoskr isn’t playing by the rules, and they split up!
- • But can one girl save all of North America? And does one Asgardian chaos squirrel god have machinations going on beneath the surface?
- • Answers to these questions, plus fights, plus friendship, plus Frost Giants, PLUS some public domain poetry all await you! THERE IS NO MORE ALLURING A SENTENCE THAN THE ONE WE JUST TYPED. WE CHECKED, THIS IS IT!
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
WAR OF THE REALMS: SPIDER-MAN & THE LEAGUE OF REALMS #3 (OF 3)
- Sean Ryan (W) • Nico Leon (A) • Cover by Ken Lashley
- Variant Cover by Marco D’Alfonso
- WAR OF THE REALMS TIE-IN!
- • Spidey and the rest of his motley crew are fighting for their lives (and all of existence) against KURSE!!!
- • She was once a member of the League of Realms until Malekith made her into his right hand. Now Kurse can destroy the League, once and for all!
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
GIANT-MAN #3 (OF 3)
- LEAH WILLIAMS (W) • MARCO CASTIELLO (A)
- Cover by WOO CHEOL
- WAR OF THE REALMS TIE-IN! THE BIGGER THEY ARE…
- Moonstone’s army of primordial Frost Giants is gaining in number with every passing moment. Only Ant-Man, Giant-Man, Goliath and Atlas can stop them! But an unseen enemy is about to get in their way… CAN YOU GUESS THE IDENTITY OF THE MOLE?
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN #7 & #8
- CHRISTOS GAGE (W) • LAN MEDINA (A)
- Cover by MIKE HAWTHORNE
- WAR OF THE REALMS TIE-IN!
- • Like the rest of America, the West Coast is overrun with Frost Giants and in CHAOS!
- • But Otto Octavius doesn’t settle for chaos and will WIN THE WAR OF REALMS SINGLE-HANDEDLY.
- • Well, maybe not single-handedly. He needs minions. Super-minions! So he recruits the WEST COAST AVENGERS!
- • Uh-oh.
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
TONY STARK: IRON MAN #13
- GAIL SIMONE (W) • PAOLO VILLANELLI (A)
- Cover by ALEXANDER LOZANO
- MARVELS 25TH TRIBUTE VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN
- WAR OF THE REALMS TIE-IN! HOW TO FIGHT YOUR DRAGON!
- The concluding chapter to this special WAR OF THE REALMS story, as Iron Man finds himself struggling against the ancient mystical forces he has the LEAST power to resist. Tony fights an ancient winged calamity AND his own technology with the lives of everyone at STARK UNLIMITED hanging in the balance!
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
VENOM #15
- CULLEN BUNN (W) • IBAN COELLO (A)
- Cover by KYLE HOTZ
- MARVELS 25TH TRIBUTE VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE Bianchi
- WAR OF THE REALMS TIE-IN!
- • Battered, bleeding and at the end of his rope, Malekith’s War Witches and their henchmen threaten to overwhelm Eddie Brock.
- • Meanwhile, Eddie still has 9-year-old Dylan in tow… Now he just needs to keep him alive.
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
BLACK CAT #1
- JED MACKAY (W) • TRAVEL FOREMAN (A)
- Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL
- HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY TERRY DODSON
- VARIANT COVER BY ARTGERM
- VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ARTGERM
- VARIANT COVER BY TRAVEL FOREMAN
- VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO
- VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE
- VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG
- BLANK AND GAME VARIANT COVERS ALSO AVAILABLE
- SPINNING OUT OF THE PAGES OF AMAZING SPIDER-MAN!
- ALL-NEW ONGOING SERIES!
- The Black Cat is back and starring in her first ever ongoing series! Felicia Hardy has a taste for the finer things in life and a certain set of skills that can get her into any mansion, vault or museum to…procure said finer things. But due to her actions in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, Felicia’s not only on the run from the police but also by the New York Theives Guild and their boss ODESSA DRAKE! High-octane heists, climactic chases and twist after twist that will keep you on the edge of your seat like a cat on a perch. IN THIS ISSUE: Find out a secret from Cat’s past in a bonus story that sets a foundation for the future! All this and an all-new MARVEL MEOW short story by Nao Fuji!
- 40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99
SILVER SURFER: BLACK #1 (OF 5)
- DONNY CATES (W) • TRADD MOORE (A/C)
- VARIANT COVER BY GERALD PAREL
- VARIANT COVER BY Nick Bradshaw
- VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW
- HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY MIKE ZECK
- BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE
- Spinning out of GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #1, almost the entire galaxy’s defenders have been blown through a black hole, including the Silver Surfer! But the story doesn’t end there… In order to fight back the oblivion, Surfer will have to fight to save his own soul and not lose himself to the void. Follow the Sentinel of the Spaceways on a journey that will change him forever!
- From superstars Donny Cates (VENOM, GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY) and Tradd Moore (ALL-NEW GHOST RIDER, VENOM)!
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
INCREDIBLE HULK: LAST CALL #1
- PETER DAVID (W) • DALE KEOWN (A/C)
- VARIANT COVER BY JUNGGEUN YOON
- VARIANT COVER BY ADAM KUBERT
- HULK LEGENDS, PETER DAVID & DALE KEOWN REUNITE!
- In his twelve-year stint on THE INCREDIBLE HULK, Peter David redefined the Green Goliath for generations of fans and creators. Artist Dale Keown drew some of that run’s most beloved and influential issues. Now the pair return to their incredible collaboration for a special oversized one-shot issue! Bruce Banner is tired of being the Hulk. Heck, he’s tired of being. But just when he’s about to lose all hope, a miracle occurs: a fight worthy of the Incredible Hulk.
- 40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99
IMMORTAL HULK #19
- AL EWING (W) • JOE BENNETT (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS
- MARVELS 25TH TRIBUTE VARIANT COVER BY GREG SMALLWOOD
- SPIDER-MAN ARMOR SUIT VARIANT COVER BY EMA LUPACCHINO
- • Something is coming for Bruce Banner. Something that can smell him wherever he hides. Something that will never stop hunting.
- • It wears the face of a friend — but all it feels is hate and hunger, burning in the core of every cell.
- • Ask yourself...what’s more terrifying than the IMMORTAL HULK?
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
SAVAGE AVENGERS #2
- GERRY DUGGAN (W) • MIKE DEODATO JR. (A)
- Cover by DAVID FINCH
- Variant Cover by SIMONE BIANCHI
- Variant Cover by MIKE DEODATO JR.
- Variant Cover by NICK BRADSHAW
- MARVELS 25TH TRIBUTE VARIANT COVER BY TOMM COKER
- • The Hand has teamed up with the evil wizards of the Hyborian Age to summon a death god from a celestial hell.
- • The only thing standing between Earth and destruction is the Savage Avengers: Conan, Wolverine, Punisher and Voodoo.
- • Plus: Logan donates blood, changing one Avenger forever. And Conan discovers a dark secret squirming in a genie bottle.
- • Your new favorite ongoing series is knives out in its second chapter.
- 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99
CAPTAIN AMERICA #12
- TA-NEHISI COATES (W) • Adam Kubert (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS
- MARVELS 25TH TRIBUTE VARIANT COVER BY JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO
- MARVELS 25TH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS
- “CAPTAIN OF NOTHING” CONCLUDES!
- Captain America is a fugitive! So Captain America must disappear! But that doesn’t mean that Steve Rogers has to give up the fight to prove his innocence and bring the true murderer to justice! It’s time for Cap to try something new!
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
INVADERS #6
- CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • CARLOS MAGNO & BUTCH GUICE (A) • Cover by BUTCH GUICE
- “WAR GHOSTS” Finale!
- Time has run out. Can CAPTAIN AMERICA save NAMOR after what he’s done?
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
TRUE BELIEVERS: SPIDER-MAN MONTH
TRUE BELIEVERS: MARVEL TAILS STARRING PETER PORKER, THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-HAM #1
- Reprinting: Marvel Tails Starring Peter Porker, the Spectacular Spider-Ham #1
- 32 PGS./All Ages …$1.00
TRUE BELIEVERS: SPIDER-MAN – THE NEW SPIDER-MAN! #1
- Reprinting Marvel Team-Up (1971) #141
- 32 PGS./Rated T… $1.00
TRUE BELIEVERS: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1
- Reprinting Amazing Spider-Man (1963) #1
- 32 PGS./Rated T… $1.00
TRUE BELIEVERS: SPIDER-MAN – SPIDER-ARMOR #1
- Reprinting material from Web of Spider-Man #100
- 40 PGS./Rated T… $1.00
TRUE BELIEVERS: SPIDER-MAN – MORBIUS #1
- Reprinting Amazing Spider-Man (1963) #101
- 32 PGS./Rated T… $1.00
TRUE BELIEVERS: THE SINISTER SECRET OF SPIDER-MAN’S NEW COSTUME! #1
- Reprinting Amazing Spider-Man (1963) #258
- 32 PGS./Rated T… $1.00
TRUE BELIEVERS: SPIDER-MAN VS. HULK #1
- Reprinting Amazing Spider-Man (1963) #328
- 32 PGS./Rated T… $1.00
TRUE BELIEVERS: SPIDER-MAN – SPIDEY FIGHTS IN LONDON #1
- Reprinting Amazing Spider-Man (1963) #95
- 32 PGS./Rated T… $1.00
TRUE BELIEVERS: SPIDER-MAN – THE WEDDING OF AUNT MAY & DOC OCK #1
- Reprinting Amazing Spider-Man (1963) #131
- 32 PGS./Rated T… $1.00
TRUE BELIEVERS: SPIDER-MAN VS. MYSTERIO #1
- Reprinting Amazing Spider-Man (1963) #13
- 32 PGS./All Ages… $1.00
MARVEL TALES: SPIDER-MAN #1
- STAN LEE, ARCHIE GOODWIN & AL MILGROM (W)
- JOHN ROMITA SR., DON HECK, SAL BUSCEMA & AL MILGROM (A)
- COVER BY JEN BARTEL
- VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JEN BARTEL
- Spider-Man swings into onto the stage as we celebrate the 80th Anniversary of the House of Ideas with the era-spanning MARVEL TALES! This anthology series shines a spotlight on fan-favorite characters, features timeless stories, and highlights some of our most impressive talent from the past eight decades. First, Spidey faces the mind-bending madness of Mysterio in a classic showdown from the boundless imaginations of Stan Lee, John Romita Sr. and Don Heck — the villain’s special effects have never been bigger than in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #66! Then meet Jessica Drew, the startlingly different Spider-Woman in in MARVELSPOTLIGHT (1971) #32 — to know her is to fear her! And finally, with the webslinger missing, the Black Cat steals the spotlight! Can frantic Felicia Hardy find her Spider — or will she find adventure? Surprises are in store in SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN (1976) #90!
- 80 PGS./Rated T …$7.99
SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #1 - FEATURING SPIDER-HAM!
- JASON LATOUR (W) • DAVID LAFUENTE & JASON LATOUR (A)
- COVER BY DAVID LAFUENTE
- VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM
- ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVE BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER
- HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY TBA
- ANIMATION VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE
- • When Spider-Gwen’s dimension-hopping web-watch falls into the wrong hands, it’s up to everyone’s favorite wisecracking web-slinger, the wily waddler known as SPIDER-HAM, to save the day!
- • From the same creative minds that brought you INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE and Spider-Gwen creator JASON LATOUR, you won’t want to miss this interdimensional epic!
- 40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$4.99
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #23 & #24
- NICK SPENCER (W) • RYAN OTTLEY (A/C)
- MARVELS 25TH TRIBUTE VARIANT COVER BY DANIEL ACUNA
- SPIDER-MAN BLUE AND RED SUIT VARIANT COVER BY STUART IMMONEN
- “HUNTED” now runs through AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #23!
- • The fallout from “HUNTED” is felt and much of Peter’s life is called into question.
- • What is left of Spider-Man after living through the harrowing hunt?!
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN #3 (OF 5)
- PETER DAVID (W) • GREG LAND (A/C)
- VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM
- VARIANT COVER BY ALEX SAVIUK
- • From comic titans, Peter David and Greg Land, comes the third installment of an all-new Spider-Man tale set during the original ALIEN COSTUME SAGA!
- • After glimpsing the strange abilities of Spider-Man’s bizarre black suit, Mysterio is determined to uncover the secrets of the enigmatic ensemble — secrets Peter Parker hasn’t even realized!
- • Uncovering a shameful secret from Black Cat’s past, Mysterio may have found the blackmail necessary to get close to the suit, and in doing so will set Felicia down a path where any misstep could result in her losing Peter forever!
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
SPIDER-MAN: LIFE STORY #4 (OF 6)
- CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • MARK BAGLEY (A)
- Cover by CHIP ZDARSKY
- Variant cover by Kaare Andrews
- THE REAL-TIME LIFE STORY OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES!
- Spider-Man’s life enters the 1990s! The COLD WAR is no longer cold as PETER PARKER returns to a world gone MAD! But will he let that madness infect HIM and his family?
- 40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99
MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #7
- SALADIN AHMED (W) • Alitha Martinez, Ron Ackins & Vanesa Del Rey (A)
- Cover by PATRICK O’KEEFE
- • After the dramatic conclusion of the first arc, Miles has to take stock in his life.
- • What do his parents think of all of this?
- • How do his friends, particularly Bombshell, react to what’s happened?
- • All this, a surprise return and a cover by the art director of SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE, Patrick O’Keefe!
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: CITY AT WAR #4 (OF 6)
- DENNIS “HOPELESS” HALLUM (W) • MICHELE BANDINI (A)
- Cover by CLAYTON CRAIN
- Sinister Six Variant Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA
- Variant Cover by EDUARD PETROVICH
- THE SINISTER SIX STRIKES!
- • A prison break at the RAFT unleashes six of SPIDER-MAN’S most sinister foes!
- • ELECTRO! RHINO! SCORPION! VULTURE! MISTER NEGATIVE! And…who is their mysterious leader?
- Plus: the unrevealed history of the partnership of PETER PARKER and OTTO OCTAVIUS!
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
SPIDER-GWEN: GHOST-SPIDER #9
- SEANAN MCGUIRE (W) • TAKESHI MIYAZAWA (A) • Cover by BENGAL
- • Gwen Stacy — drummer extraordinaire and literal beating heart of the punk rocking MARY JANES finds herself in a battle of the bands!
- • But there’s a new monster in town, and he calls himself the MAN-WOLF!
- • And when he sets his sights on SPIDER-WOMAN and the people she cares about most, suddenly the musical battle onstage isn’t the most important battle Gwen’s involved in.
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #7 & #8
- TOM TAYLOR (W) • KEN LASHLEY (A)
- Cover by ANDREW C. ROBINSON
- • As seen in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #15, Aunt May is reopening the F.E.A.S.T. Center to help the homeless and needy of New York City!
- • But things are rarely as simple as that in the Marvel Universe as F.E.A.S.T. and the new funding May has secured to try to make her dream a reality is under attack by…THE PROWLER?!
- • Has Hobie Brown returned to his criminal beginnings? Can Spider-Man help bring him back to the side of the angels?
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
SPIDER-MAN: REPTILIAN RAGE #1
- RALPH MACCHIO (W) • CHRISTOPHER ALLEN (A) • Cover by TODD NAUCK
- Variant Cover by RON LIM
- PETER PARKER’s got a real shot – a chance for a spot in a competitive Empire State University program as a high school student. Nothing’s going to keep him from his goal…unless the old Parker luck strikes again! And a crime boss’s interference with an experiment of DR. CURT CONNORS threatens to do just that, as an unexpected run-in heralds the return of the deadly LIZARD! But if SPIDER-MAN is going to save the day, does that mean Peter Parker will have to sacrifice his future? A tale of great power and the cost of responsibility in the mighty Marvel manner!
- 32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$3.99
OLD MAN QUILL #6 (OF 12)
- ETHAN SACKS (W) • IBRAIM ROBERSON (A)
- Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER
- HAIL THE HERO OF HORSE CREEK!
- • Word is spreading throughout the Wastelands about PETER QUILL’s heroic actions in Horse Creek.
- • But as his reputation rises, will he inspire the downtrodden of the Wastelands or seal their doom?
- • Speaking of, DOCTOR DOOM is none too happy with these developments!
- • It all leads up to a BIG ending that will rock the future of the Wastelands, and the next chapter of the saga that will change what you thought you knew about OLD MAN QUILL!
- 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY ANNUAL #1
- Donny Cates, Al Ewing, Tini Howard, Zac Thompson & Lonnie Nadler (W)
- Yildiray Cinar, Ibrahim Moustafa, Felipe Andrade & more (A)
- Cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli
- VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER
- VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM
- VARIANT COVER BY JEN BARTEL
- VARIANT COVER BY TBA
- Since the Black Order’s attack on the galaxy’s greatest defenders, the cosmos has been wtihout its heroes. Find out what really happened to Nova, Quasar, Adam Warlock, and Darkhawk! And who better to tell this story than Cosmo, the Spacedog?
- 40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #6
- DONNY CATES (W) • GEOFF SHAW (A)
- Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ
- MARVELS 25TH TRIBUTE VARIANT COVER BY GERALD PAREL
- • The Guardians of the Galaxy vs. the Dark Guardians vs. Hela and the Black Order!
- • It’s all out chaos, and it’s about to get a whole lot worse…with the resurrection of Thanos!
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
MEET THE SKRULLS #5 (OF 5)
- ROBBIE THOMPSON (W)
- NIKO HENRICHON (A)
- Cover by MARCOS MARTIN
- • The Warner family may be alien infiltrators trying to bring down human civilization, but could PROJECT BLOSSOM actually be WORSE?!
- • Don’t sleep on the book that everyone will be talking about for years to come!
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
THE UNSTOPPABLE WASP #9
- JEREMY WHITLEY (W)
- Gurihiru (A)
- Cover by STACEY LEE
- A.I.M. has crashed the G.I.R.L. expo, and this science fair just got deadly serious! Nadia and her lab mates will need all their expertise for this showdown — it’s time to see some true Genius in Action!
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
THANOS #3 (OF 6)
- TINI HOWARD (W) • ARIEL OLIVETTI (A) • Cover by JEFF DEKAL
- VARIANT COVER BY PYEONG JUN PARK
- SPIDER-MAN BIG TIME SUIT VARIANT COVER BY TBA
- • Gamora’s training starts now!
- • But will this new bond between them grow in the face of an oncoming war?
- • Meanwhile, Thanos’ proto-Black Order plots a mutiny!
- 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99
HOWARD THE DUCK #1 FACSIMILE EDITION
- Written by STEVE GERBER
- Penciled by FRANK BRUNNER
- Cover by FRANK BRUNNER
- He’s a refugee from Duckworld, trapped in a world he never made! He’s Howard the…Barbarian?! That’s right — sword in hand, Howard the Duck is storming the castle of Pro-Rata, would-be Chief Accountant of the Universe! Can Howard survive a run-in with Pro-Rata’s Cosmic Calculator, save the imprisoned Beverly Switzler and avoid becoming dragon food? Find out in the astonishing first issue of the solo series that established Howard the Duck as the satirical smash hit of the ’70s! Waugh! It’s one of the all-time-great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting HOWARD THE DUCK (1976) #1.
- 32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$3.99
COSMIC GHOST RIDER DESTROYS MARVEL HISTORY #4 (OF 6)
- PAUL SCHEER & NICK GIOVANNETTI (W) • Shawn Crystal (A)
- COVER BY Gerardo Zaffino
- VARIANT COVER BY Daniel Warren Johnson
- • Cosmic Ghost Rider Destroys…World War II?!
- • Witness the true story of how the Allies won the war…
- • Thanks Cosmic Ghost Rider!
- 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99
SHURI #9
- NNEDI OKORAFOR (W) • RACHAEL STOTT (A)
- Cover by KIRBI FAGAN
- VIBRANIUM 24/7!
- All of Wakandan history and culture is under threat as the Space Lubber that followed Shuri all the way from the depths of space back to Wakanda makes its move! To stop it, Shuri and her allies will have to go deep into the Vibranium mines — which doesn’t sit well with the claustrophobic Storm!
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
BLACK PANTHER #13
- TA-NEHISI COATES (W) • DANIEL ACUñA (A/C)
- MARVELS 25TH TRIBUTE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MACK
- VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS PACHECO
- VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS PACHECO
- A NEW ARC – AND FIRST CONTACT WITH WAKANDA PRIME! “TWO THOUSAND SEASONS” STARTS HERE!
- Weeks ago, the Black Panther disappeared on a mission into deep space, leaving behind his country, his family and the woman he loves. Find out at last what Wakanda Prime has done without its king. As the race against N’Jadaka’s expansion continues, the goddess Bast makes a dramatic move and T’Challa reaches out for the life he left behind!
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
DOCTOR STRANGE #15 & #16
- Mark Waid & Barry Kitson (W) • BARRY KITSON & SCOTT KOBLISH (A)
- Cover by JESUS SAIZ
- • With a fresh alter-dimensional feast and an alliance with Dormammu, GALACTUS has never been more terrifying!
- • Do a reunited Doctor Strange and Clea have a chance to stop them? It’s not looking good…
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
MAGNIFICENT MS. MARVEL #4
- SALADIN AHMED (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A)
- Cover by EDUARD PETROVICH
- SPIDER-MAN COSMIC SUIT VARIANT COVER BY TBA
- • Traipsing across an unfamiliar planet with a gorgeous alien prince is fun…but doing that with your disapproving parents in tow? Significantly less fun.
- • Can Kamala balance family and romance? Or is this strange new relationship dead on arrival?
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
FANTASTIC FOUR #11
- DAN SLOTT (W) • PACO MEDINA (A) • Cover by ESAD RIBIC
- MARVELS 25TH TRIBUTE VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW
- SPIDER-MAN SPIDER-ARMOR MK IV VARIANT COVER BY TBA
- VARIANT COVER BY PEPE LARRAZ
- VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEPE LARRAZ
- LICENSE TO QUANTUM DRIVE!
- • Franklin and Valeria are growing up fast...but not fast enough to legally operate Fantasti-Cars in NYC!
- • But wouldn’t you know it, the day of their big driving test is at the exact moment the entire Microverse might implode and take our reality with it!
- • Get ready for a cosmic adventure with Marvel’s first family...and two members of New York’s Department of Motor Vehicles.
- • Going to parallel worlds? Easy. Parallel parking? Kinda hard!
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
IRONHEART #7
- EVE L. EWING (W) • LUCIANO VECCHIO (A)
- Cover by STEFANO CASELLI
- The IQ on this team-up is off the charts! Nadia Van Dyne, A.K.A. the Unstoppable Wasp, swings by Chicago to visit Ironheart…but neither of them was expecting a zombie invasion! Can these two girl geniuses put their heads together and figure out what’s turning ordinary Chicagoans into the walking dead? Read and find out, True Believers!
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
DAREDEVIL #7
- CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • LALIT KUMAR SHARMA (A)
- Cover by CHIP ZDARSKY
- MARVELS 25TH TRIBUTE VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL YU
- • In the aftermath of Chip Zdarsky’s explosive first arc of DAREDEVIL, the ground of Hell’s Kitchen has shifted and Matthew Murdock has emerged a changed man…but for better or worse?
- • Don’t miss the second installment of this new arc: “No Gods, Only Devils”!
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS #6
- CHARLES SOULE, TIM SEELEY & ED BRISSON (W)
- PAULO SIQUEIRA & MORE (A) • Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS
- Welcome to the 1990s, by far the most embossed, holographic and collectible era of them all! First up, that Adamantium foil
- hero Wolverine gets a real shock during his Vigil! Then, Deadpool gets into the collectibles market at JUST the wrong time!
- And finally, a new Marvel U status quo for Danny Ketch who caught fire as the Ghost Rider of the era!
- 40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99
MARVEL TEAM-UP #3
- EVE L. EWING (W) • JOEY VAZQUEZ (A)
- Cover by STEFANO CASELLI
- MARVELS 25TH TRIBUTE VARIANT COVER BY MARCOS MARTIN
- Spider-Man and Ms. Marvel both wanted a change of pace...or so they thought. Will things ever get back to normal? Will they defeat the Jackal? And where is Pete’s old friend Dr. Rosario, anyway?!
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
RUNAWAYS #22
- RAINBOW ROWELL (W)
- ANDRES GENOLET (A)
- COVER BY KRIS ANKA
- • Things are going SO WELL for Gert and Victor. That can’t possibly bode well, can it?
- • It already hasn’t boded well for Chase, who has unresolved feelings on the matter…
- • Karolina is keeping a secret from the rest of the Runaways and Nico in particular. The fallout could be the straw that breaks the camel’s back for your favorite teens.
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #44
- BRANDON MONTCLARE (W)
- ALITHA E. MARTINEZ (a)
- Cover by Rahzzah
- TIME CRISIS!
- • With time and space fractured, Lunella and Devil will have to team up with younger versions of her parents and grandparents…all without erasing herself from history!
- • Guest-starring Doctor Strange!
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
THE PUNISHER #12
- MATTHEW ROSENBERG (W) • Szymon Kudranski (A)
- Cover by GREG SMALLWOOD
- THE EVIL THAT MEN DO…
- • Baron Zemo’s plans are revealed to be even more sinister than believed.
- • As Frank and Zemo’s war extends beyond Bagalia, the stakes get higher and the clock is ticking.
- • What lines will Frank cross to stop Zemo?
- 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99
MARVEL RISING #4 (OF 5)
- NILAH MAGRUDER (W) • ROBERTO DI SALVO (A)
- Cover by AUDREY MOK
- MORGAN LE FAY CLEANS UP THE STREETS!
- …By unleashing a trash monster on New Jersey! And the worst part is, it’s not even RECYCLABLE! Squirrel Girl, Ms. Marvel and their team better get their mops and brooms ready before the entire state falls under Morgan’s toxic influence! But monster-making isn’t the only trick up the Arthurian sorceress’s sleeve—and now she’s fixed her green eyes on Ms. Marvel!
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
WOLVERINE: EXIT WOUNDS #1
- Chris Claremont, Larry Hama, Sam Keith (W)
- Salvador Larroca, Sam Keith, and more! (A)
- Cover by Ryan Stegman
- Variant COVER by Sam Kieth
- Variant COVER by Rob Liefeld
- VARIANT COVER BY BECKY CLOONAN
- WOLVERINE LEGENDS, Chris Claremont, Larry Hama & Sam Keith REUNITE!
- He goes by many names… Patch…Weapon X…Logan…but most just call him THE WOLVERINE. Join Marvel’s greatest storytellers for three brand-new untold tales of the X-Men’s deadliest member. Blood, broads, and blades… you asked for it, bub!
- 40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99
MAJOR X #5 & #6 (OF 6)
- ROB LIEFELD (W) • BRENT PEEPLES (A - ISSUE #5)
- ROB LIEFELD (A - ISSUE #6)
- CoverS by ROB LIEFELD
- The conclusion of a tale almost 30 years in the making — the fate of the X-Istance! The rise of the X-Ential! And the full identity of Major X himself!
- 32 PGS. (EACH)/Rated T+ …$3.99 (EACH)
AGE OF X-MAN: APOCALYPSE & THE X-TRACTS #4 (OF 5)
- TIM SEELEY (W) • SALVA ESPIN (A)
- Cover by GERARDO SANDOVAL
- THE AGE OF X-MAN CONTINUES!
- You think this “A” stands for “America”? Think again! Genesis takes the field in the name of Apocalypse to fight for love and friendship!
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
AGE OF X-MAN:NEXTGEN #5 (OF 5)
- ED BRISSON (W)
- MARCUS TO (A)
- Cover by CHRIS BACHALO
- THE AGE OF X-MAN CONCLUSION!
- • The students must confront the truth behind their reality!
- • What must they sacrifice for freedom?
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
AGE OF X-MAN: THE MARVELOUS X-MEN #5 (OF 5)
- LONNIE NADLER & ZAC THOMPSON (W) • MARCO FAILLA (A)
- Cover by PHIL NOTO
- THE AGE OF X-MAN CONCLUSION!
- • Perfect is an idea…an idea that by its nature does not fit into reality.
- • The X-Men have seen the truth of a perfect world.
- • That world is coming apart at the seams.
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
AGE OF X-MAN: PRISONER X #4 (OF 5)
- VITA AYALA (W) • GERMAN PERALTA (A) • Cover by PATCH ZIRCHER
- THE AGE OF X-MAN CONTINUES!
- • The walls begin to crumble around the inmates!
- • Can Bishop keep his sanity long enough to break free?
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
AGE OF X-MAN: THE AMAZING NIGHTCRAWLER #5 (OF 5)
- SEANAN MCGUIRE (W)
- JUAN FRIGERI (A)
- COVER BY SHANE DAVIS,
- IT’S CURTAINS FOR KURT WAGNER!
- • Nightcrawler’s life hangs in the balance as the Age of X-Man crumbles around him!
- • Plus: The fate of baby TJ revealed!
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
AGE OF X-MAN: X-TREMISTS #5 (OF 5)
- LEAH WILLIAMS (W) • GEORGES JEANTY (A)
- COVER BY RAHZZAH
- THE AGE OF X-MAN CONCLUSION!
- • Some X-Tremists want to know love.
- • Some X-Tremists want to know freedom.
- • But some X-Tremists… just want to watch the world burn.
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
UNCANNY X-MEN #19 & #20
- MATTHEW ROSENBERG (W) • ISSUE #19 - Carlos Villa (A)
- ISSUE #20- Salvador Larroca (A)
- ISSUE #19 - MARVELS 25TH TRIBUTE VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO
- CoverS by WHILCE PORTACIO
- First – learn the truth about the Hellfire Club’s involvement in the X-Men’s quest. Then, the mutant race faces elimination at the hands of a vaccine erasing the X-Gene from future generations…
- 32 PGS. (EACH)/Rated T+ …$3.99 (EACH)
DEAD MAN LOGAN #8 (OF 12)
- ED BRISSON (W) • MIKE HENDERSON (A) • Cover by DECLAN SHALVEY
- THE LAST REAL HULK ALIVE!
- When Logan slaughtered the Hulk Gang, he spared its youngest member...but every burnout, sporto and motorhead in the Wastelands wants the kid dead — or under their control!
- 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99
X-MEN: GRAND DESIGN - X-TINCTION #2 (OF 2)
- ED PISKOR (W) • ED PISKOR (A/C)
- Variant Cover by ED PISKOR
- It’s here…the final chapter of Marvel’s best-selling prestige series X-MEN: GRAND DESIGN! Out with the old and in with the blue and gold as the X-Men enter the radical ’90s! Revisit innumerous classic storylines like the return of Jean Grey! The trial of Magneto! X-Tinction Agenda!!! And many, many more! With appearances by Jubilee, Gambit and the Reavers! Brought to life by the multi-hyphenate master of graphic fiction himself, Ed Piskor!
- 48 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99
MR. AND MRS. X #12
- KELLY THOMPSON (W) • OSCAR BAZALDUA (A)
- Cover by TERRY DODSON
- • Happily Ever After?
- • Rogue and Gambit have had quite the year — will they finally be able to relax and enjoy marital bliss?
- • Don’t bet on it!
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
X-FORCE #9
- ED BRISSON (W) • DYLAN BURNETT (A) • Cover by Valerio Schiti
- • X-Force is split between a Stryfe and a hard place!
- • The clock is ticking!
- • Plus: The return of Rachel Summers!
- 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99
WOLVERINE: INFINITY WATCH #5 (OF 5)
- GERRY DUGGAN (W) • ANDY MACDONALD (A)
- Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI
- We’ve finally reached Infinity’s end…and hopefully Logan can claw his way back from the edge before he falls off.
- 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99
DOMINO: HOTSHOTS #4 (OF 5)
- GAIL SIMONE (W) • DAVID BALDEON (A)
- COVER BY R.B. SILVA
- The immense power of the Creation Constellation is in reach! The only thing between it and Domino’s squad is...each other?! Which of these knockouts are gonna get knocked out?!
- 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99
AGE OF CONAN: BÊLIT #4 (OF 5)
- TINI HOWARD (W) • KATE NIEMCZYK (A)
- Cover by SANA TAKEDA
- Variant cover by Ben Caldwell
- INTO THE DEPTHS OF STYGIA!
- • BÊLIT’s mad quest takes her on a new course…
- • But will the sea monsters she’s been hunting prove to have a deeper connection to her future?
- • N’YAGA returns! But what has he been up to since Bêlit last encountered him?
- • PLUS: The next chapter in the all-new BÊLIT novella, “Bone Whispers” as Bêlit learns the truth behind the mysterious King’s treasure!
- 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99
CONAN THE BARBARIAN #7
- JASON AARON (W) • MAHMUD ASRAR (A)
- Cover by ESAD RIBIC
- Variant Cover by NICK BRADSHAW
- HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY JOHN BUSCEMA
- Marvels 25th Anniversary Variant Cover by CARLOS PACHECO
- THE MANY LOVES OF CONAN!
- • There have been many loves of Conan’s life beyond ale and battle.
- • But nothing is sacred as the CRIMSON WITCH twists what is truly best in life!
- • PLUS: The next chapter in the all-new CONAN novella “BLACK STARLIGHT”!
- 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99
SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN #6
- MEREDITH FINCH (W) • LUKE ROSS (A) • Cover by DAVID FINCH
- VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID FINCH
- Variant Cover by MAX FIUMARA
- THORFEL’S REVENGE FROM BEYOND THE GRAVE!
- • Brought to you by the creative team of Meredith Finch and Luke Ross, this all-new self-contained story springs from classic Conan mythology as Conan is led to death by the son of man he had wronged in the past. But stripped of his weapons, his strength, and even his wits, Conan will have to dig deep if he wants to live to see the dawn!
- • Plus: Continuing the all-new Conan novella “THE SHADOW OF VENGEANCE”!
- 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99
STAR WARS #67
- KIERON GILLEN (W) • ANGEL UNZUETA (A)
- Cover by GERALD PAREL
- VARIANT COVER BY Bill Sienkiewicz
- Action Figure Variant by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER
- GREATEST MOMENTS VARIANT COVER BY JULIAN TEDESCO
- “THE SCOURGING OF SHU-TORUN” PART 6
- • The fate of an entire world is in the hands of the REBELS!
- • And even then, can anyone manage to escape the Scourging of SHU-TORUN?
- • The cataclysmic end of KIERON GILLEN’s run on STAR WARS.
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
STAR WARS: AGE OF REBELLION - DARTH VADER #1
- GREG PAK (W) • MARC LAMING (A) • COVER BY TERRY & RACHEL DODSON
- VARIANT COVER BY JG JONES
- Puzzle Piece Variant Cover by MIKE MCKONE
- Artist Concept Variant Cover Also Available
- Greatest Moments Variant Cover BY Gabriele Dell’Otto
- MOVIE VARIANT ALSO AVAILABLE
- YOUR HUMBLE SERVANT VADER!
- • DARTH VADER may be the most feared man in the galaxy. But to the proud Grand Moffs of THE EMPIRE, he’s just the Emperor’s apprentice – below them in the hierarchy.
- • But what fury burns in the heart of a SITH with such overwhelming rage when a mere Moff dares command him?
- • And at what point does Darth Vader show them his true power?
- 32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$3.99
STAR WARS: AGE OF REBELLION - LUKE SKYWALKER #1
- GREG PAK (W) • CHRIS SPROUSE (A) • COVER BY TERRY & RACHEL DODSON
- VARIANT COVER BY JG JONES
- Puzzle Piece Variant Cover by MIKE MCKONE
- Artist Concept Variant Cover Also Available
- MOVIE VARIANT ALSO AVAILABLE
- THE FIRST TEMPTATION OF LUKE SKYWALKER!
- • After learning the true identity of his father, LUKE continues his training and prepares for the inevitable showdown, determined never to follow the path of VADER.
- • But when a rebel general’s mistakes lead to disaster and Luke must seize command, the DARK SIDE tempts him as never before.
- • Featuring the eerie influence of THE EMPEROR!
- 32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$3.99
STAR WARS: GALAXY’S EDGE #3 (OF 5)
- ETHAN SACKS (W) • WILL SLINEY (A) • Cover by TOMMY LEE EDWARDS
- VARIANT COVER FEATURING HONDO OHNAKA BY CASPAR WIJNGAARD
- THE JEDHA CONNECTION!
- • During the height of the EMPIRE, DOK-ONDAR hired an unlikely team to pull off an impossible score — to steal a relic out of the occupied HOLY CITY OF JEDHA.
- • With FIRST ORDER troops now blanketing the BLACK SPIRE OUTPOST on BATUU, history may finally be catching up to the notorious procurer of the unprocurable.
- • Guest starring fan favorite Outer Rim pirate HONDO OHNAKA!
- • Based on Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the new themed land coming this year to Disney Land and Walt Disney World.
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
STAR WARS: TIE FIGHTER #3 (OF 5)
- JODY HOUSER (W) • ROGE ANTONIO & GERALDO BORGES (A)
- Cover by TOMMY LEE EDWARDS
- ALPHABET SQUAD VARIANT COVER BY JEFF LANGEVIN
- THE NET CLOSES!
- • The traitors of the REBEL ALLIANCE have made their presence known!
- • Will the heroes of the EMPIRE be able to salvage the mission and save the day?
- • And at what cost?
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #33
- SI SPURRIER (W) • WILTON SANTOS (A) • Cover by ASHLEY WITTER
- GREATEST MOMENTS VARIANT COVER BY PAUL RENAUD
- “UNSPEAKABLE REBEL SUPERWEAPON” PART 2
- • Counting the cost of her incorrigible thievery, sticky-fingered archaeologist DOCTOR APHRA is at the mercy of REBEL HIGH COMMAND.
- • But things are about to get stickier. What’s the one thing every galactic treasure hunter knows for sure?
- • EXES NEVER MARK THE SPOT.
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
STAR WARS: VADER - DARK VISIONS #5 (OF 5)
- DENNIS “HOPELESS” HALLUM (W) • GERALDO BORGES (A)
- COVER BY GREG SMALLWOOD
- Variant Cover by ACO
- NIGHTMARE ON THE OUTER RIM!
- • A backwater jungle planet teeming with poisonous plants.
- • The search for a device that can track the REBELS.
- • A psychedelic nightmare triggered by the local flora — with a terror known as DARTH VADER!
- 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99
