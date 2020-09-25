Disney+ continues assembling its stream team with new show about Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury

As Marvel fans come to terms with the fact that they aren't getting a new MCU film in 2020, we can now turn our sights to Disney+ — where WandaVision will soon offer up its strange charms — for another familiar face coming to the Disney streamer: Nick Fury.

The MCU's head of S.H.I.E.L.D. is heading to TV, with star Samuel L. Jackson set to don the eyepatch once again. This news comes from Variety, which notes that beyond Jackson's involvement as Fury, the series' plot is as secretive as how Fury's eye got injured. OK, so maybe it doesn't involve Captain Marvel's cat-alien Goose, but it's still very hush-hush.

The series comes from writer/producer Kyle Bradstreet (Mr. Robot), which may indicate a continuation of Fury's genre-flecked spy antics. While Jackson previously appeared on two episodes of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., this would be his first regular TV role. No word on how the show will fit into the film continuity, considering that Nick Fury was last seen aboard a Skrull ship in outer space.

The Nick Fury series is currently in development and, if it's greenlit (which, with Jackson involved ... duh), it'll accompany The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, She-Hulk, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, and Miss Marvel on the streamer — not to mention WandaVision, which will introduce fans to the small-screen lineup of these Marvel characters later this year.