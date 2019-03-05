Latest Stories

Michael Malarkey Magic the Gathering
Tag: Videos
WATCH: Project Blue Book's Michael Malarkey shares his Magic: The Gathering obsession
Captain Marvel poster via Marvel site 2019
Tag: Movies
Captain Marvel could soar past early projections to hit $150 million U.S. opening
Multi-Utility Tactical Transport.JPG
Tag: Science
Worry not! Defense Department warbots must adhere to ‘ethical standards’
Hello Kitty
Tag: Movies
Say hello to a Hello Kitty movie! English-language film in the works
The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl Vol. 5: Like I'm The Only Squirrel In The World

Squirrel Girl star wants 'thousands of squirrels' on set of New Warriors TV show

Contributed by
screen_shot_2018-04-03_at_6.16.27_pm.jpg
Jenna Busch
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Mar 5, 2019

In 2016, Marvel announced it was making a live-action series based on the New Warriors, a group of young heroes, which includes Doreen Green (aka Squirrel Girl). Ms. Green will be portrayed by comedian, Milana Vayntrub, who currently voices an animated version of the character on Marvel Rising.

Last night, SYFY WIRE caught up with Vayntrub on the red carpet premiere of Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel and tried to wheedle some New Warriors intel out of her. While she was pretty mum on the subject, Vayntrub did voice her yearning to work with a cavalcade of furry and trained acorn-eating mammals.

"There are times in the comics where Doreen Green summons hundreds of thousands of squirrels," she said. "I would love to be on set for that day. I would love to be surrounded by tiny creatures."

But like we said, the actress couldn't give up too much on the project, which doesn't even have a firm network home or air date; it was originally meant to debut on Freeform last year.

"Anything I say, even the multiple squirrel thing, now I just told you guys there are thousands of squirrels in New Warriors which is going to disappoint the Internet," Vayntrub added.

Even so, Doreen, along with Carol Danvers (played by Brie Larson in live-action), will show a new generation of young women that they can be just as strong and kick ass as male superheroes.

"What a cool time to be born a girl," Vayntrub said. "We are really paving the way for the next generation to do anything they want and that’s very magical. It's great to see the kids there. Just the thought of a little girl seeing herself up there is pretty epic."

New Warriors will also feature the following characters: Craig Hollis / Mister Immortal (Derek Theler), Dwayne Taylor / Night Thrasher (Jeremy Tardy), Robbie Baldwin / Speedball (Calum Worthy),  Zach Smith / Microbe (Matthew Moly), and Deborah Fields / Debrii (Kate Comer).

Captain Marvel opens in theaters this Friday, March 8. New Warriors is tentatively set to premiere later this year.

With reporting by Karri Lucas

Tag: TV
Tag: Comics
Tag: News
Tag: New Warriors
Tag: Milana Vayntrub
Tag: Squirrel Girl
Tag: Doreen Green
Tag: Marvel
Tag: Fangrrls

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: New Warriors
Tag: Squirrel Girl
5cf15ff81a6b4b34c41aa16d55b706e6.jpg
New Warriors cast, including Squirrel Girl, revealed!
Trent Moore
Jul 10, 2017
Comment count Comment count: Trending 3
Tag: New Warriors
Tag: Squirrel Girl
New-Warriors-HR5b15d.jpg
Here are the characters joining Squirrel Girl in Marvel's New Warriors TV series
Nathalie Caron
Apr 19, 2017
Comment count Comment count: Trending 12
Tag: Who Won the Week
Tag: Marvel
wwtw_feature_4.7.17.jpeg
Who Won the Week Episode 70: Is diversity hurting comics sales?
Dany Roth
Apr 7, 2017
Comment count Comment count: Trending 8
Tag: New Warriors
Tag: Freeform
1200_6.jpg
Marvel's New Warriors, starring Squirrel Girl, ordered to series at Freeform
Trent Moore
Apr 5, 2017
Comment count Comment count: Trending 4