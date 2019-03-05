Squirrel Girl star wants 'thousands of squirrels' on set of New Warriors TV show

In 2016, Marvel announced it was making a live-action series based on the New Warriors, a group of young heroes, which includes Doreen Green (aka Squirrel Girl). Ms. Green will be portrayed by comedian, Milana Vayntrub, who currently voices an animated version of the character on Marvel Rising.

Last night, SYFY WIRE caught up with Vayntrub on the red carpet premiere of Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel and tried to wheedle some New Warriors intel out of her. While she was pretty mum on the subject, Vayntrub did voice her yearning to work with a cavalcade of furry and trained acorn-eating mammals.

"There are times in the comics where Doreen Green summons hundreds of thousands of squirrels," she said. "I would love to be on set for that day. I would love to be surrounded by tiny creatures."

But like we said, the actress couldn't give up too much on the project, which doesn't even have a firm network home or air date; it was originally meant to debut on Freeform last year.

"Anything I say, even the multiple squirrel thing, now I just told you guys there are thousands of squirrels in New Warriors which is going to disappoint the Internet," Vayntrub added.

Even so, Doreen, along with Carol Danvers (played by Brie Larson in live-action), will show a new generation of young women that they can be just as strong and kick ass as male superheroes.

"What a cool time to be born a girl," Vayntrub said. "We are really paving the way for the next generation to do anything they want and that’s very magical. It's great to see the kids there. Just the thought of a little girl seeing herself up there is pretty epic."

New Warriors will also feature the following characters: Craig Hollis / Mister Immortal (Derek Theler), Dwayne Taylor / Night Thrasher (Jeremy Tardy), Robbie Baldwin / Speedball (Calum Worthy), Zach Smith / Microbe (Matthew Moly), and Deborah Fields / Debrii (Kate Comer).

Captain Marvel opens in theaters this Friday, March 8. New Warriors is tentatively set to premiere later this year.

With reporting by Karri Lucas