Dairy Queen birthday cake goes viral for its marijuana, not Moana, theme

What was supposed to be a Moana-themed birthday cake turned out to be a lot more 420-friendly than anyone anticipated.

In a case of mis-cake-en identity, a woman in Georgia was ordering a birthday cake for her daughter, Kensli Taylor Davis, who wanted it decorated like Disney's 2016 animated epic. The Dairy Queen employee taking the order misheard her, and instead, the woman walked out with an ice cream cake adorned with a marijuana leaf and a joint-smoking My Little Pony.

Davis posted a photo to Facebook more than a week ago, which has since gone viral with over 14,000 shares. You can check it out for yourself right here:

Unfortunately, there's a downside here. Cassandra Walker, the Dairy Queen employee who took the order, told USA Today that she was fired on Monday for the incident — which also happened to be her birthday. While she readily admits there was a mixup up with the order, she said an unnamed manager on duty also misheard the initial order.

"The manager stood behind me while I pulled the images off the internet," Walker explained. "She walked by as I decorated the cake. As I boxed the cake up, she was the one who walked it up to the front."

A few days later, Walker said she was offered her old job back by a different manager, though she's declined the offer, believing she should've been disciplined for the mix-up, but not fired outright.

Walker has a point, not just for Dairy Queen's seemingly outsized response (although they did offer to walk back the firing), but for the simple fact that there's some serious craftsmanship going on with the cake in question. The My Little Pony even has bloodshot eyes!

The store offered to redo the cake, but Davis' mother declined their offer. For her part, Davis told WMAZ TV that she found the whole thing "hilarious."

"I was very impressed by the artistic capabilities of them to be able to do the design that they did," she said, explaining that she's ordered a birthday cake from the same Dairy Queen for the past 10 years, and plans on continuing to do so next year.

"It won't be Moana or marijuana," Davis explained with a laugh. "I just won't get a design at all. I'll just get a regular ice cream cake if I have to."