Monty Python star Terry Jones dies at 77

Terry Jones, one of the founders of the British comedy group Monty Python's Flying Circus, has died, CNN is reporting. He was 77.

The writer, actor, comedian, and historian died on Saturday evening with his wife, Anna Soderstrom, by his side. Jones had been battling primary progressive aphasia, a rare form of dementia that affects speech.

"Over the past few days his wife, children, extended family, and many close friends have been constantly with Terry as he gently slipped away at his home in North London," his family said in a statement published by the news outlet.

As part of Monty Python's Flying Circus, Jones directed the films Monty Python's Life of Brian (1979) and Monty Python's The Meaning of Life (1983). He co-directed Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) with fellow Python Terry Gilliam.

The six members of the Monty Python team, 1969. Left to right: Terry Jones, Graham Chapman (1941 - 1989), John Cleese, Eric Idle, Terry Gilliam and Michael Palin. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

After the group disbanded, Jones wrote several historical nonfiction books, hosted documentaries, and wrote the 1986 fantasy film Labyrinth, starring David Bowie.

Actor and comedian Stephen Fry paid tribute to his friend in a tweet posted on Wednesday: "Farewell, Terry Jones. The great foot has come down to stamp on you. My god what pleasure you gave, what untrammelled joy and delight. What a wonderful talent, heart and mind."

Writer Neil Gaiman posted a picture of himself with Jones on social media, along with this message: "36 years ago I met Terry Jones. I was meant to interview him. I asked for tea, so he opened a bottle of Chablis & got me drunk. He was funny, brilliant and honest. He was irrepressible and is seen here repressing the very young me. Rest in Peace, Terry. You were an inspiration."

Fellow Monty Python member John Cleese also took to Twitter: "Just heard about Terry J It feels strange that a man of so many talents and such endless enthusiasm, should have faded so gently away... Of his many achievements, for me the greatest gift he gave us all was his direction of 'Life of Brian'. Perfection Two down, four to go."

PA Media is quoting former and fellow Pythoner Sir Michael Palin as saying: "He was far more than one of the funniest writer-performers of his generation, he was the complete Renaissance comedian – writer, director, presenter, historian, brilliant children’s author, and the warmest, most wonderful company you could wish to have."