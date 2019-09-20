Moon Knight: New Show, Who Dis?

One of the biggest surprises coming out of D23 was that Marvel's Moon Knight is getting his own show on Disney+. While the Fist of Khonshu has his following among comic fans, even they tend to call Moon Knight "Marvel's Batman." It would be enough to give a superhero an identity crisis... if he didn't already have multiple personality disorder.

While Batman is only Bruce Wayne under the mask, Moon Knight has three distinct secret identities. He was born as Marc Spector, a mercenary for hire. But after becoming Moon Knight, he also took on the persona of millionaire Steven Grant and cab driver Jake Lockley. More recently, Moon Knight has developed other personalities as well, including Mr. Moon, a more refined version of his heroic identity.

To get the word out about his new Disney+ series, Moon Knight gave SYFY WIRE's Jackie Jennings a call to fill her in on his backstory. Unfortunately, Jackie got a bit confused with the elements of Moon Knight's past that he shares with other famous comic book creations. But it's totally true that Moon Knight used to fight werewolves... or at least Marvel's Werewolf By Night, Jack Russell. However, Moon Knight's foes have tended to be more grounded in his own comic book series.

Another overlooked element of Moon Knight is that he's one of the few openly Jewish-American superheroes, even though his powers come from an Egyptian deity that may or may not be a figment of his imagination. It's an ongoing issue for Moon Knight, but first he has to get Jackie to realize who he is!

To witness the fallout, check out the entire video.