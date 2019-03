The most mysterious ninja in Mortal Kombat’s long and shadowy past will darken the arena doors once again. Yep, NetherRealm Studios has just revealed that demonic doppelgänger Noob Saibot will sneak up for a not-so-stealthy strike when Mortal Kombat 11 arrives next month.

The return of the ninja who carries the distinction of having the coolest real-world backstory in the whole MK franchise was revealed Friday at NetherRealm’s “Making of Mortal Kombat” panel at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2). The studio followed it up with a tweet that gives us our first glimpse at the current-gen update to a character that’s been around since 1993’s Mortal Kombat II:

For those who don’t know (and it’s understandable — after all, the guy’s famous for being a complete mystery), Noob Saibot got his name from original Mortal Kombat creators Ed Boon and John Tobias. Spell those two last names backward, and what do you get? A ninja you don’t wanna mess with.

Also revealed during the panel is the return of Shang Tsung, whom NetherRealm said will arrive as a downloadable character who can be added in to the base game, and will also narrate your visits to the Krypt, MK11’s post-game DLC hub.

The character lineup for MK11 is shaping up like a hall of fame tour through the series’ storied history, and thanks to a beta period starting March 27, you’ll be able to get your hands on a few of them early, so long as you’ve already pre-ordered the game for PS4 or Xbox One.

If you’re patient enough to wait until you can experience everything at once, though, at least the end’s in sight: Mortal Kombat 11 sweeps onto PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on April 23.