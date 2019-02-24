Latest Stories

HDMRuthWilson2
Tag: TV
Daemons at the ready, because the first teaser for His Dark Materials is here
Time-Traveling Phone Booth - Bill & Teds Excellent Adventure (1989)
Tag: Fangrrls
Look of the Week: Bill and Ted's excellent outfits
2001: A Space Odyssey
Tag: Movies
Movie-inspired Google Assistant ad puts fun spin on 2001: A Space Odyssey, Scream, and Deadpool
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Tag: Movies
Box office: Final How to Train Your Dragon soars toward franchise best with $55.5M
2001: A Space Odyssey

Movie-inspired Google Assistant ad puts fun spin on 2001: A Space Odyssey, Scream, and Deadpool

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Feb 24, 2019

What do Stanley Kubrick, Wes Craven, and Ryan Reynolds have in common? Well, until today, pretty much nothing. Thanks to Google, all three have been united under the banner of modern technology and the pure love of the cinematic arts.

A brand-new ad for Google Assistant takes classic films (several made before the widespread use of the Internet) and shows how their characters could have benefitted from the use of the search engine's home helper.

For instance, HAL 9000 (2001: A Space Odyssey) isn't opening the pod bay doors? No problem! Just ask your Google Assistant to do it! Ghostface (Scream) is terrorizing you late at night? No worries! Google Assistant can show you exactly where he's standing, allowing you to contact the police immediately. 

Check out the ad (appropriately set to The Ramones "Blitzkrieg Bop") below:

The ad closes with Ryan Reynold's Deadpool asking his own Assistant what his schedule holds for the day. When it informs him that he is slated to appear in a Google commercial, he laughs and says, "That's never gonna happen."

While just a fun way to get across the effectiveness of the device, the use of existing film clips is also a fun little exercise in "What if?"

We wouldn't be surprised if this commercial plays during the Oscars tonight on ABC.

Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Google Assistant
Tag: Google
Tag: 2001: A Space Odyssey
Tag: HAL 9000
Tag: Scream
Tag: Deadpool

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: 2001: A Space Odyssey
Tag: Douglas Rain
HAL 9000 2001: A Space Odyssey
Douglas Rain, the man who gave HAL 9000 its voice, dies at the age of 90
Christian Long
Nov 11, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: HAL 9000
Tag: 2001: A Space Odyssey
2001HAL.jpeg
Here's a bad idea: you can now own a personal HAL-9000
Jacob Oller
Aug 2, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2
Tag: 2001: A Space Odyssey
Tag: HAL 9000
hal9000.jpg
Little-known sci-fi fact: Why HAL 9000 sang 'Daisy' in 2001
Don Kaye
Dec 14, 2012
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Google
Tag: Fortnite
overwatch monopoly toy fair
Gaming: Google teases gaming service; Epic sues Fortnite fest; Overwatch pairs with Monopoly
Jacob Oller
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0