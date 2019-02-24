Movie-inspired Google Assistant ad puts fun spin on 2001: A Space Odyssey, Scream, and Deadpool

What do Stanley Kubrick, Wes Craven, and Ryan Reynolds have in common? Well, until today, pretty much nothing. Thanks to Google, all three have been united under the banner of modern technology and the pure love of the cinematic arts.

A brand-new ad for Google Assistant takes classic films (several made before the widespread use of the Internet) and shows how their characters could have benefitted from the use of the search engine's home helper.

For instance, HAL 9000 (2001: A Space Odyssey) isn't opening the pod bay doors? No problem! Just ask your Google Assistant to do it! Ghostface (Scream) is terrorizing you late at night? No worries! Google Assistant can show you exactly where he's standing, allowing you to contact the police immediately.

Check out the ad (appropriately set to The Ramones "Blitzkrieg Bop") below:

Video of #HeyGoogle, Let&#039;s Go to the Movies

The ad closes with Ryan Reynold's Deadpool asking his own Assistant what his schedule holds for the day. When it informs him that he is slated to appear in a Google commercial, he laughs and says, "That's never gonna happen."

While just a fun way to get across the effectiveness of the device, the use of existing film clips is also a fun little exercise in "What if?"

We wouldn't be surprised if this commercial plays during the Oscars tonight on ABC.