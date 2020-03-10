First 'Mulan' reactions hail Disney remake as timely, action-packed, and respectful

Latest Stories

Josh Weiss
Mar 10, 2020

Does Disney's live-action remake of Mulan bring honor to us all? The film enjoyed its world premiere in Los Angeles last night (amid heightened awareness and caution over coronavirus) and fans/critics who saw it are wasting no time in sharing their thoughts on the flick, which they're describing as "vibrant," "sexy," "majestic," and "magical."

While the remake (directed by Niki Caro) doesn't feature Mushu or any of the big musical numbers from the beloved 1998 animated movie, that doesn't seem to be a problem since this project has more on its mind than just being a direct translation of what came before. But don't worry, it still takes the time to pay homage to the '98 interpretation.

Using the original as a jumping off point, Mulan 2020 (hitting theaters eveywhere Friday, March 27) is much more grounded, preferring to place a greater emphasis on the epic war scenes between Imperial China and the invading Huns. Indeed, a lot of the early reactions on Twitter are honing in on the "incredible" fight choreography and stunts during these action sequences.

And what of the leading lady, Liu Yifei? The good news is she turns in a performance that sounds to be just as iconic as the animated version of the character (voiced by Ming-Na Wen). Yifei totally embodies the central story of a woman breaking down barriers in a male-dominated world.

Written by Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Lauren Hynek, and Elizabeth Martin, the live-action Mulan remake co-stars Tzi Ma, Xian Lang, Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Ron Yuan, Gong Li, and Jet Li.

See some of the early reactions below:

