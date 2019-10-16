Star Wars: Naomi Ackie teases Jannah's role in 'the big conclusion' of The Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is almost upon us, which means so too is the end of the Skywalker saga. How it will end is anyone’s guess (safe money is on another Death Star showing up somehow), but now a newcomer to the franchise has teased that her character, one of the most mysterious new characters coming to J.J. Abrams’ film, will play a major role in the finale.

Speaking to Total Film by way of GamesRadar, actress Naomi Ackie (also of the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel) shed a bit more light on the scarcely detailed Jannah. Fans knew that she was a bow-wielding warrior that rode an orbak and, at some point, ended up on the Millennium Falcon alongside Finn. Now we know that she’ll be an integral part of the final game plan...after saving the main crew’s hides, of course.

“Jannah is a warrior, and she comes into contact with the rest of the group at a point where they need some help," Ackie said of the character that may (or may not) be the daughter of Lando Calrissian. "She is part of the Resistance, and she’s spent a long time acquiring skills that might be helpful when it comes to the big conclusion of the film. So she shows up at the right time.”

Skills — riding, shooting, surviving — that might come in handy at the end? Sounds like they might not be heading into a final space battle to solve this thing. That, or it’ll be a “Luke shooting womp rats in Beggar’s Canyon” sort of situation. Applied skills. And Ackie wasn’t shy about highlighting her horseback training.

“I was training for seven months, three times a week, at an amazing horse ranch called The Devil’s Horsemen," she said. "By the end of it, I could canter without any hands. I could play catch with balls while on a horse.” That would be very helpful if one was, say, wielding a weapon while riding. It makes total sense how she and a group of other equally skilled individuals might save the ragtag goofballs at the film’s center — but how does all this play into the ending?

Fans have until Dec. 20 to get their theories together before the long-running Star Wars series comes to a close.