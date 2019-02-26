Latest Stories

World War Z screen via Saber Interactive site 2019
Gaming: World War Z teases release; Overwatch introduces new star; more
Hereditary Seance
Development: Hereditary director teases next film; new Dark Phoenix poster; more
r4
Book vs. Flick: Rebecca
The Umbrella Academy cast
Netflix's The Umbrella Academy Season 2 would work — but it isn't necessary
Nathan Lane

Casting: Nathan Lane joins new Penny Dreadful, Candyman casts Aquaman star

Josh Weiss
Feb 26, 2019

Hollywood's starting to round out the casts of some of its highly anticipated projects, and in today's rundown, we have updates for the upcoming Penny Dreadful companion series, Jordan Peele's remake of Candyman, and CBS' Strange Angel.

 

First up: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels has recruited Nathan Lane (The Producers) to a swelling cast that already includes Natalie Dormer (Game of Thrones), Daniel Zovatto (Fear the Walking Dead), Jessica Garza (The Purge TV series), and Johnathan Nieves (Better Call Saul).

According to the official release, Lane will play Lewis Michener, a wise and somewhat ruthless member of the LAPD who becomes the partner of the series' main character, Tiago Vega (Zovatto).

Penny Dreadful City of Angels

Credit: Showtime

Set in Los Angeles during the late 1930s, City of Angels will not connect to the first three Penny Dreadful seasons that were mainly set in Victorian England. The companion series follows Vega as he attempts to solve a horrific murder tied to the city's history.

Original creator John Logan returns as writer and executive producer.

 

The Jordan Peele-produced Candyman remake just found its central star in Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who made a splash as Black Manta in James Wan's Aquaman.

Per Variety, the actor is still in talks to close the deal with MGM, which will release the film being helmed by up-and-coming filmmaker Nia DaCosta (Little Woods). Peele wrote the screenplay with Win Rosenfeld (The Twilight Zone).

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The 1992 original starred Tony Todd as the eponymous antagonist, who is brought to Earth by a skeptical grad student played by Virginia Madsen. In the remake, the latter role will be filled by Lakeith Stanfield (Get Out, Sorry to Bother You).

Scheduled to start filming in the spring, Candyman will hit theaters on June 12, 2020.

 

Matthew Barnes, known for playing Lucas in FX's Atlanta, is appearing in the second season of Strange Angel on CBS All Access, Deadline reports.

Barnes' role will be that of Agent Wallace, a member of the rocketry security team, who is mighty suspicious of Jack Parsons (played by Jack Reynor) and his occultist predilections.

