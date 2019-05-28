Navy pilots filmed unexplained, hypersonic, highly maneuverable UFOs

We’re not saying they’re aliens, but yeah, they’re definitely aliens. Okay, perhaps we’re being a bit alarmist here, but even if the high-flying, exhaust-free UFOs that Navy pilots reported seeing with regularity aren’t aliens, well, they’re still kind of alarming.

According to a recent New York Times story, U.S. Navy pilots reported seeing unidentified objects flying at hypersonic speeds some 30,000 feet above the East Coast back in 2014 and 2015. And that these objects, some of which could rotate a bit like a Cylon Raider, did so with “no visible engine or infrared exhaust plumes.”

Aka aliens.

“These things would be out there all day,” said Lt. Ryan Graves, an F/A-18 Super Hornet pilot. “Keeping an aircraft in the air requires a significant amount of energy. With the speeds we observed, 12 hours in the air is 11 hours longer than we’d expect.”

Graves, who’s been with the Navy for 10 years, reported his sightings to the Pentagon and Congress — who surprisingly didn’t zap him with an M.I.B.-styled neuralyzer afterwards. It’s also good to note that the five pilots interviewed for the story “make no assertions” of the UFOs’ provenance, though they sound pretty darn perplexed and amazed as to what they’re looking at in the video below, taken from Naval plane cameras.

This footage was taken during Naval training maneuvers from Virginia to Florida off the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt. According to The Times, the video “showed objects accelerating to hypersonic speed, making sudden stops and instantaneous turns — something beyond the physical limits of a human crew.” Indeed, an official mishap report was filed after one pilot nearly hit one of the objects.

Last month, we reported that the Navy is setting up a new process for documenting UFO sightings, or “unexplained aerial phenomena,” — an update of 2015 instructions presented to the fleet based on these encounters. Granted, the Defense Department isn’t saying anything about extraterrestrials. And the article notes that “experts emphasize that earthly explanations can generally be found for such incidents.”

But yeah, they’re definitely aliens.

