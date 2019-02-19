Netflix cooking up Green Eggs and Ham series with the voice talents of Michael Douglas, Diane Keaton, and more

Latest Stories

High Level #1 Variant Cover
Feb 19, 2019

This morning, Netflix dropped the first teaser and character posters for its animated adaptation of Dr. Seuss' Green Eggs and Ham.

The book, first published in 1960, follows Sam-I-Am, a bitter fella who refuses to eat the titular dish being flaunted in front of his face by an unnamed dude in a red hat.

One of the most iconic books written by Seuss, Green Eggs and Ham features lines like "I do not like green eggs and ham, I do not like them Sam-I-Am" and "Would you eat them in a box? Would you eat them with a fox?"

In the end, however, Sam discovers that he does indeed have a taste for the odd-looking food. In the show, Sam (named Sam-Am-I) will be voiced by Michael Douglas (Ant-Man and the Wasp) while the unnamed dude (hereby known as "Guy") will be played by Adam Devine (Steven Universe).

Watch the teaser below:

At 15 seconds long, it's not much of a trailer, but should excite anyone who grew up reading the book, which doesn't have much of a plot.

Produced by Ellen DeGeneres (Finding Dory), the TV adaptation is described as "a postmodern Plains, Trains and Automobiles through the whimsical world of Dr. Seuss," by the official Netflix release. "Sam rescues the rare Chickeraffe from the Glurfsburg Zoo, hides it in a briefcase, and attempts to make his way to Meepville where he can charter a cold air balloon to take the Chickeraffe to his island home." 

Guy, on the other hand, is an ambitious inventor for Snerz Co., who screws up big time and quits his job. While at a diner, he meets Sam where the two accidentally switch briefcases. As a result, "these two unlikely souls getting mixed up on an adventure that takes them on a journey of self discovery."

Other voice talents include: Diane Keaton (Michellee), Keegan-Michael Key (Narrator), Ilana Glazer (Ebb), Jeffrey Wright (McWinkle), Eddie Izzard (Snerz), Daveed Diggs (Mouse), Tracy Morgan (Fox), John Turturro (Goat), and Jillian Bell (Gluntz).

Check out the main characters below. It looks as if Warner Bros. Animation (the studio animated the upcoming show) took visual cues from the Seussian adaptations of the 1960s and '70s.

Green Eggs and Ham Netflix

Credit: Netflix

Green Eggs and Ham debuts on Netflix this fall. Before that glorious day arrives, head on down to the photo gallery below to get an in-depth look at each of the show's main characters.

