Netflix entering the Animus with live-action Assassin's Creed TV series & more

Netflix has joined forces with Ubisoft to develop a number of original projects inspired by the best-selling Assassin's Creed video game franchise, Variety confirmed this morning. Under the partnership, the two companies will produce a slew of new television content in the spaces of live-action, animation, and anime. The search for a showrunner to oversee the live-action series is currently underway. Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik will executive producer for Ubisoft Film & Television.

“For more than 10 years, millions of fans around the world have helped shape the ‘Assassin’s Creed’ brand into an iconic franchise,” Altman, head of Ubisoft Film & Television in Los Angeles, said in a statement published by variety. "We’re thrilled to create an Assassin’s Creed series with Netflix and we look forward to developing the next saga in the Assassin’s Creed universe.”

"We’re excited to partner with Ubisoft and bring to life the rich, multilayered storytelling that Assassin’s Creed is beloved for,” added Peter Friedlander, VP of original series at Netflix. “From its breathtaking historical worlds and massive global appeal as one of the best selling video game franchises of all time, we are committed to carefully crafting epic and thrilling entertainment based on this distinct IP and provide a deeper dive for fans and our members around the world to enjoy."

While the show has yet to receive an official green-light, it represents Ubisoft's second stab at a live-action adaptation. In 2016, the developer/publisher partnered with 20th Century Fox for an ill-fated film interpretation starring Michael Fassbender (Alien: Covenant) as Callum Lynch and Aguilar de Nerha. Directed by Justin Kurzel (Macbeth), the movie was both a critical and financial disappointment.

The next installment in the video game series — Assassin's Creed Valhalla — is set during the age of Vikings and goes on sale for multiple consoles next month.