Netflix scraps plans for second season of Jupiter’s Legacy in favor of live-action Supercrooks

There’s been a change of plans with Jupiter’s Legacy, the Netflix series based on the comic by Mark Millar. While we won’t be getting a second season, Deadline is reporting that the streaming giant is developing a live-action spinoff series based on Millarworld’s Supercrooks comic, which focuses on the super-villains from the same narrative universe.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Millar revealed plans for adapting his and Leinil Francis Yu’s Supercrooks comic into a live-action series, saying it’s time “to see what the super-villains are getting up to.”

“I’ve always loved crime stories from Scorsese to Tarantino and super-villains are always the most fun part of any superhero story,” Millar wrote. “To do something exclusively focused on the villains they fight just feels incredibly fresh as we explore what it’s like to be a bad guy in a world crawling with good guys who want to put you in jail.”

Added Millar: “Given where we’re going next, we’ve made the tough call of letting our incredible cast out of their show commitment as we continue to thoughtfully develop all realms of the Jupiter’s Legacy saga. We’re confident we’ll return to it later.”

Based Deadline’s story, it sounds like Netflix and Millar are trying to spin this as turning Jupiter’s Legacy into an anthology series like American Horror Story or Penny Dreadful. But if this series has a new title, new cast (Netflix has opted to release series stars Josh Duhamel, Leslie Bibb, and Ben Daniels from their contracts), and new story, this seems to be less an anthology series and more analogous to the relationship between Perfect Strangers and Family Matters.

Netflix acquired Millarworld, Millar’s comic book company, in August 2017. In addition to Jupiter’s Legacy and Supercrooks series (both live-action and anime), the streaming giant has multiple adaptations in the works based on the publishing giant’s IP. This includes adaptations of The Magic Order, American Jesus, Empress, Huck, Sharkey The Bounty Hunter, and Prodigy.

The anime adaptation of Supercrooks is set to be released on Netflix later this year. No word yet on when we can expect the live-action version.